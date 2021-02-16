Railer swimmers third at league meet

HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School boys’ swimming team finished third at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships Saturday at Campus.

Derby won the meet with 471 points, followed by league newcomer Maize South at 425, Newton at 262 and Maize at 249.

Newton claimed medals (top three finishes) in three events.

The team of Simon Hodge, Kaden Anderson, Luke Schmidt and Creed Ekerberg finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:37.03.

Ekerberg finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.34.

Barron was third in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.44, followed by Hodge in sixth in 1:03.63

Ekerberg finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.48.

The team of Andrew Barron, Ekerberg, Schmidt and Hodge finished fifth in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:49.34.

The team of Barron, Anderson, Otis Musser and Justin Franz finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:59.53.

Anderson finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:17.01. Schmidt finished sixth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:04.09. Hodge finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle in 53.83.

Newton competes at the Class 5-4-3-2-1A State Championships at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa.

In a format change because of the COVID-19 outbreak, all events will be swam as timed finals.

