Sports briefs

The Kansan

Railer girls 8th at regionals

DODGE CITY — The Newton High School girls wrestling team advanced two competitors to the sub-state tournament after an eighth-place team finish Saturday at the Division I regionals in Dodge City.

Dodge City downed rival Garden City 179-162 for the team title. Great Bend was third at 117, followed by Hays at 67. Newton scored 38 points.

Newton was led by Nancy Edwards, who finished third at 179 pounds. After a loss in the semifinals, Edwards downed Alyssa Hinderliter of Great Bend 3-0 in the consolation finals.

Edwards advances to sub-state at 7-7.

Jayme Murry finished fourth at 155 pounds, finishing the day 2-2. Murry advances to sub-state 15-5.

Natalie Hedrick finished fifth at 109 pounds, ending the season 1-9. Brylee Budde finished fifth at 143 pounds, ending the season 4-12. Ella Bergquist finished sixth at 101 pounds, ending the season 2-8.

The sub-state tournament is Friday at Wichita Heights. The top four finishers at sub-state advance to the state meet Feb. 25 at Hartman Arena.

Girls Division I Regionals

Saturday at Dodge City

Team scores — Dodge City 179, Garden City 162, Great Bend 117, Hays 67, Valley Center 58, Wichita West 43, Goddard 42, Newton 38, Liberal 34, Hutchinson 23, Goddard Eisenhower 18, Wichita Northwest 16.

Newton results

101 — 6. Elia Bergquist (0-3, 2-8): QF. L Ruby Rubio WW 1:14; CQF. Bye; CSF. L Stephanie Ortega DC 3:56; 5th. L Ruby Rubio WW :38.

109 — 5. Natalie Hedrick (0-2, 1-9): QF. L Anahi Cervantes GC 1:19; CQF. Bye; CSF. L Alyssa Nichols DC :34; 5th. Bye.

143 — 5. Brylee Budde (1-2, 4-12): QF. L Angel Serrano GC 2:52; CQF. Bye; CSF. L Halle Lohmeyer Hys. 2:30; 5th. W Taylour Yoder GB 1:46.

155 — 4. Jaymie Murry (2-2, 15-5): QF. W Lexi Burton Hys. 13-10 (Dec 6-0; SF. L Ashley Arroyo DC 1:09; CSF. W Jasalyn Vanaman GB 7-0; CF. L Alondra Guzman GC 6-2.

170 — 3. Nancy Edwards (2-1, 7-7): QF. W Alyssa Hinderliter GB 8-0 maj.dec.; SF. L Jolette Almaraz DC 4:45; CSF. Bye; CF. W Alyssa Hinderliter GB 3-0.

Bethel men top Tabor

The Bethel College men’s basketball team closed in on the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title as well as sweeping an arch rival, downing Tabor 90-71 Saturday night at Thresher Gym.

Bethel hit 34 of 68 from the field, while Tabor was 27 of 62. Bethel also held a 40-34 advantage on the boards.

The biggest lead for either side in the first 10 minutes of play was four points. Bethel led 40-37 at the half.

Bethel opened the season half on an 11-3 run. The Threshers led by as many as 26 in the remaining time.

Jaylon Scott led Bethel with 25 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Bryant Mocaby scored 19 points. Tavaughn Flowers and Jonas Harper each scored 11. Clifford Byrd II scored 10.

Nashon Carter led Tabor with 22 points, followed by Andre Nelson with 15 and Bobby Shanks with 11.

Tabor drops to 11-9, 9-9 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 16-5, 16-4 in KCAC play. Bethel’s last scheduled game is 7 p.m. Saturday at 1-8 Saint Mary. Unless extra make-up games are added, a Bethel win or any loss for Oklahoma Wesleyan clinches the conference title for the Threshers.

TABOR (11-9, 9-9 KCAC) — Leon Marcikic 3-5 0-0 7, Montel Stewart 1-4 2-2 5, Noah Brown IV 1-4 0-0 3, Kade Hemmert 1-1 0-0 2, James Aboaba 0-3 0-0 0, Mark Emmanuel Jr. 1-4 1-2 3, Andre Nelson 6-11 3-5 15, Myles Jeffries 1-1 0-0 3, Nashom Carter 9-15 3-4 22, Bobby Shanks 4-14 3-4 11. TOTALS 27-62 12-17 71.

BETHEL (16-5, 16-4 KCAC) — Tavaughn Flowers 5-9 0-0 11, Kevon Green 0-2 2-2 2, Jared Mocaby 0-1 0-0 0, Miki Zewge 1-1 0-0 3, Jordan Neely 1-5 0-0 3, Clifford Byrd II 5-10 0-0 10, Jalyn Todd 1-2 0-0 2, Kyle Belvin 0-0 0-0 0, Jaylon Scott 9-11 6-8 25, Braydon Barber 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Bonner 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant Mocaby 6-13 3-5 19, Harper Jonas 4-6 2-3 11, Adam Gouro 2-6 0-0 4, Ike Umeh 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 34-68 13-18 90.

Tabor;37;34;—;71

Bethel;40;50;—;90

Total fouls — TC 16, BC 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — TC 5-17 (Marcikic 1-2, Stewart 1-2, Brown IV 1-4, Aboaba 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Jeffries 1-1, Carter 1-3, Shanks 0-3), BC 9-22 (Flowers 1-1, Green 0-1, Mocaby 0-1, Zewge 1-1, Neely 1-5, Byrd II 0-1, Scott 1-1, Bonner 0-1, Mocaby 4-7, Jonas 1-3). Rebounds — TC 34 (Carter 7), BC 40 (Scott 15). Assists — TC 11 (Carter 5), BC 11 (Scott 6). Turnovers — TC 17 (Carter 7), BC 14 (Byrd II 6). Blocked shots — TC 8 (Brown IV 3), BC 5 (Gouro 3). Steals — TC 5 (Stewart 2, Carter 2), BC 8 (Byrd II 6).

BC women fall to Tabor

The Bethel College women’s was handed a setback in the race for second place in the KCAC with a 74-69 loss to Tabor Saturday at Thresher Gym.

Tied 11-11 after the first quarter, Bethel took a 31-28 loss at the half. Tabor took a 51-49 lead after three quarters. Bethel took a 55-53 lead with 8:16 remaining, but Tabor replied with a 6-0 run. The Bluejays led by as many as eight down the stretch.

Zoe Shieldnight led Tabor with 23 points. Alyvua Owens scored 12 points. Sammy Jo Peterson scored 11.

Kendall Michalski led Bethel with 20 points. Josie Calzonetti scored 15 points. Alex Bearup scored 13. Bethel’s leading scorer and rebounder, Abby Schmidt, was held to seven points and five rebounds. Jasmina Jones had 10 rebounds.

Tabor improves to 15-7, moving into second place in the conference at 14-6. Bethel and Tabor split the regular-season series.

Bethel falls to 13-8, 13-7 in KCAC play. Bethel is scheduled to play Monday at Kansas Wesleyan, host Bethany at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Saint Mary.

TABOR (15-7, 14-6 KCAC) — Sammy Jo Peterson 2-5 6-8 11, Julissa Garcia 1-1 0-0 2, Ashtyn Wiebe 3-3 0-0 8, Laney Swink 4-5 1-2 9, Hannah Gilmore 1-2 0-2 2, Zoe Shieldnight 10-19 2-4 23, Kasey Rice 1-5 3-4 5, Laney Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Lexi Wall 1-1 0-0 2, Alyvia Owens 4-8 2-2 12, Tristen Lasker 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 27-49 14-22 74.

BETHEL (13-8, 13-7 KCAC) — Zayda Perez 2-5 1-1 5, Josie Calzonetti 5-9 4-5 15, Macie Price 1-4 0-0 2, Jasmina Jones 3-7 0-0 7, Kendall Michalski 6-15 7-7 20, Alex Bearup 3-8 7-8 13, Abby Schmidt 3-4 1-4 7, Jaycee Freshour 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-53 20-25 69.

Tabor;11;17;23;23;—;74

Bethel;11;20;18;20;—;69

Total fouls — TC 19, BC 19. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — TC 6-11 (Peterson 1-1, Wiebe 2-2, Shieldnight 1-4, Owens 2-4), BC 3-14 (Perez 0-1, Calzonetti 1-1, Price 0-1, Jones 1-2, Michalski 1-6, Bearup 0-2, Freshour 0-1). Rebounds — TC 33 (Peterson 5, Wiebe 5), BC 26 (Jones 10). Assists — TC 11 (Gilmore 3), BC 6 (Calzonetti 4). Turnovers — TC 18 (Rice 3, Owens 3), BC 16 (Michalski 4). Blocked shots — TC 6 (Wiebe 2), BC 3 (Schmidt 3). Steals — TC 7 (Peterson 3), BC 9 (Perez 2, Calzonetti 2, Jones 2).