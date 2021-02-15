Hot-shooting Colts stop Newton boys

For the second straight game, the Newton High School boys basketball team got off to a slow start, falling to the Campus Colts 74-48 Saturday afternoon at Ravenscroft Gym.

Campus finished 29 of 56 from the field, while Newton was 18 of 50. Newton was outscored 36-18 from 3-point range.

“They have some phenomenal athletes,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “They have some extremely talented players. We got down early, called a time out and settled in a little bit. One area I was disappointed in was we let them in the lane way too easy. We didn’t resist too much. We only had like two fouls at halftime. We needed to be more aggressive on defense. Don’t just give them drives to the rim. They have some guys who can put a move on you, but we have to put up more resistance. The second half, we were more aggressive, but they already had a huge lead on us.”

Campus, 13-2, was led by Stevie Strong with 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, including several from beyond 25 feet. Sterling Chapman scored 15 points and Zion Young scored 11 points.

Owen Mills scored 14 points to lead Newton. Jaxon Brackeen scored 11 points and Dylan Petz scored 10.

Newton fell down 17-1 to start the game as Campus hit seven of its first eight shots. Petz scored Newton’s first field goal with 3:25 left in the period. Newton trailed 21-3 at the end of the quarter on one of 13 shooting.

Campus scored the first five points of the second quarter. Newton replied with an 11-0 run. Campus started hitting long range shots down the stretch, capped by a D’Assandro Sosa 3-pointer at the buzzer, to put Campus up 45-20.

Newton won the third quarter 18-16. Campus made a run to start the fourth quarter, tripping the 30-point running clock midway in the period.

Newton is 1-15, 0-9 in league play, and hosts Derby at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Railers fell to Derby 82-75 earlier this season.

“They are going to hyper speed up and down the court,” Preston said. “They are going to try and really blitz us and speed up the tempo, kind of like we were trying to do last year. The benefit of that is we have experience playing against it and last time, we did a pretty good job against them.”

CAMPUS (13-2, 6-1 AV-CTL I) — Sutter 0 (3) 0-0 0, 9; Young 4 (1) 0-0 1, 11; Chapman 7 1-1 0, 15; Hall 1 (2) 1-2 3, 9; Strong 2 (5) 0-0 3, 19; Jay 0 0-0 0, 0; Sosa 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Burrton 3 2-2 2, 8; Martin 0 0-0 1, 0; Dixon 0 0-0 0, 0; Pierce 0 0-0 0, 0; Howard 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 17 (12) 4-5 12, 74.

NEWTON (1-15, 0-9 AV-CTL I) — Ruth 0 0-0 1, 0; Brackeen 3 (1) 2-2 2, 11; Petz 2 (2) 0-0 0, 10; Dorrell 0 0-0 1, 0; 0 1-4 1, 1; Woods 0 1-2 0, 1 Franz 0 0-0 0, 0; Mills 7 0-0 0, 14; Castro 0 0-0 0, 0; Entz 0 2-2 0, 2; Edwards 0 (3) 0-0 2, 9; TOTALS 12 (6) 6-10 7, 48.

Campus;21;24;16;13;—;74

Newton;3;17;18;10;—;48

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com.