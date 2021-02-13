Railer wrestlers second at regionals

The Kansan

ANDOVER — The Newton High School boys’ wrestling team claimed nine medalists, including three individual titles, placing second out of eight schools.

Andover edged Newton for the title 180.5-179. Bishop Carroll was third at 175.5, followed by Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 165.5.

The top four finishers in each weight class advance to sub-state.

Nick Treaster won the title at 106 pounds with three pins, stopping Jaxson Newcomb of Andover Central in the second period of the championship match. Treaster advances to sub-state 30-1.

Logan Buchanan claimed the title at 195 pounds with a bye and two falls. In the championship match, Buchanan downed Josh Sparks of Andover in the second period. Buchanan reaches sub-state 25-6.

Rio Gomez won the title at heavyweight. After two pins, Gomez upset 13-2 Maximus Shannon of Arkansas City 1-0 in the finals. Gomez enters sub-state 30-5.

Bailey Steinmetz finished second at 113 pounds, falling to Landry Root of Andover in the finals in the third period. Steinmetz advances to sub-state 16-9.

Keon Edwards finished second at 152 pounds. In the finals, Edwards gave up a late takedown to Wyatt Bahm of Arkansas City, dropping a 3-1 decision. Edwards enters sub-state 7-2.

Colin Bybee finished third at 120 pounds. After a 3-2 loss to Kael Pappan of Arkansas City in the semifinals, Bybee claimed a pair of wins, downing Adam Maki of Andover 2-0 in the consolation finals.

Bybee enters sub-state 25-4.

Clayton Kaufman finished third at 132 pounds. After a 1-0 loss to Ty Gumeringer of Andover in the semifinals, Kaufman posted a pair of pins.

Kaufman enters sub-state 20-11.

Avery Dutcher finished fourth at 138 pounds at 2-2. Dutcher advances to sub-state at 15-9. Brody Harper finished fourth at 182 pounds at 1-2, advancing to sub-state at 14-17.

Tjaden Simmons finished fifth at 145 pounds, ending the season 9-19. Josiah Schmidt finished fifth at 126 pounds, ending the season 1-15. Benjamin Reyes finished sixth at 160 pounds, ending the season 9-20. Samuel Claassen finished 0-2 at 220 pounds, ending the season 0-2.

The sub-state tournament is noon Feb. 20 at Goddard High School. The top four wrestler in each weight class advance to state Feb. 28 at Hartman Arena.

Team scores — Andover 180.5, Newton 179, Bishop Carroll 175.5, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 165.5, Arkansas City 154.5, Valley Center 119.5, Emporia 116, Andover Central 40.

Newton results

106 — 1. Nick Treaster (3-0, 30-1): QF. W Jackson Riechenberger BC 5-18 :32; SF. W Aiden Alfers And. 1:34; F. W Jaxson Newcomb And.Ct. 3:38.

113 — 2. Bailey Steinmetz (1-1, 16-9): QF. Bailey Steinmetz (Newton) 16-9 Bye; SF. W Gorges BC 12-4 maj.dec.; F. L Landry Root And. 5:16.

120 — 3. Colin Bybee (2-1, 25-4): QF. Bye; SF. L Kael Pappan Ark.Cty. 3-2; CSF. W Caleb Means BC :53; CF. W Adam Maki And. 2-0.

126 — 5. Josiah Schmidt (1-3, 1-15): QF. L LaShawn Blick And. 2:37; CQF. Bye; CSF. L David Tucker Emp. 2:05; 5th. W Pablo Martinez KMC forfeit.

132 — 3. Clayton Kaufman (3-1, 20-11): QF. W Xander Craig VC :56; SF. L Ty Gumeringer And. 1-0; CSF. W Derek Breese BC 1:28; CF. W Karter Riley KMC 1:45.

138 — 4. Avery Dutcher (2-2, 15-9): QF. W Adrian Turner KMC 5-2; SF. L Ryan Pacha BC 10-1 maj.dec.; CSF. W Josiah Huber Emp. 9-4; CF. L Kyler Horton Ark.Cty. 2-0.

145 — 5. Tjaden Simmons (2-2, 9-19): QF. L Sam Duling BC 3:33; CQF. W Jaycob Brown And.Ct. 1:44; CSF. L Wyatt Biddle Ark.Cty. 10-1 maj.dec.; 5th. W Lochlan Benjamin And. injury default :00.

152 — 2. Keon Edwards (2-1, 7-2): QF. W Devin Klug And.Ct. 1:04; SF. W Antonio Huerta BC 8-4; F. L Wyatt Bahm Ark.Cty. 3-1.

160 — 6. Benjamin Reyes (0-3, 9-20): QF. L Trig Tennant Ark.Cty. 1:12; CQF. Bye; CSF. L Jerry Gariety And. 3-1; 5th. L Adolph Chavez KMC 7-2.

182 — 4. Brody Harper (1-2, 14-17): QF. Bye; SF. L Hunter Trail BC 1:05; CSF. W Rock Shomaker VC 4:04; CF. L Omari Elias KMC 8-1.

195 — 1. Logan Buchanan (2-0, 25-6): QF. Bye; SF. W Carter Garza Emp. 1:34; F. W Josh Sparks And. 3:02.

220 — Samuel Claassen (0-2, 0-2): QF. L Bronx Wood And.Ct. 2:34; CQF. L Dylan Stopp Emp. 2:12.

HWT — 1. Rio Gomez (2-0, 30-5): QF. W Diego Flores-Delgado Emp. 1:05; SF. W Cole McAuliffe KMC :51; F. W Maximus Shannon Ark.Cty. 1-0.