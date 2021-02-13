Cold shooting hampers Newton girls

The Newton High School girls’ basketball team showed plenty of fight Friday night, but struggles with shooting and ball handling led to a 53-30 loss to Maize South Friday in AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton was nine of 30 from the field, while the 11-5 Mavericks were 20 of 44.

“We did some good things,” Newton coach Tavis Leake said. “If we would have made some shots, this would have been a different ballgame. I think we were one for 20 from the three. They were open, solid looks. If we make shots, that’s a much closer game. With the new style of play, a faster pace, turnovers are going to happen. The more we play like that, the less turnovers we’re going to make.”

Avery Lowe and Jenna Uehling each scored 13 points for South.

Marah Zenner led Newton with 12 points.

Turnovers, foul trouble and two of seven shooting for the Railers in the first quarter allowed South to take a 14-6 lead.

Newton scored the first four points of the second quarter. South finished on a 9-2 run to lead 23-12 at the half.

South made an 11-1 run to start the third quarter as the Mavericks made the first two 3-point shots of the game. Kati Blaylock scored Newton’s sole field goal of the period on a layup with 50 seconds remaining in the quarter. Newton trailed 40-16 at the end of the period.

South scored the first five points of the final period, getting within a point of the 30-point running clock. Newton got as close as 20 down the stretch.

“If we can get away from losing a quarter like that, we can be in some ballgames,” Leake said, “The girls, they don’t stop fighting. Even when they’re not winning, they are still fighting. A team that works together and doesn’t stop fighting, that’s a beautiful thing.”

Newton is 1-14, 1-7, and host Campus at 3 p.m. today. Newton beat Campus earlier in the week.

“We’re exciting,” Leake said. “We’re looking for win no. 2. That’s double what they had last year.”

MAIZE SOUTH (11-5, 6-3 AV-CTL I) — Davidson 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; McCann 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Lowe 5 3-4 4, 13; Kennedy 1 2-2 1, 4; Hurley 0 0-0 0, 0; Shafer 1 3-3 2, 5; Fellows 0 0-0 1, 0; Uehling 6 1-3 1, 13; Burke 1 0-0 3, 2; Clay 3 1-2 2, 7; Warren 0 0-0 0, 0; Howie 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 17 (3) 10-14 19, 53.

NEWTON (1-14, 1-7 AV-CTL I) — Valle-Ponds 0 2-2 3, 2; Zenner 4 4-5 1, 12; Seidl 0 0-0 3, 0; Merlini 0 0-0 0, 0; Loewen 2 4-6 1, 8; Antonowich 0 0-0 4, 0; Koontz 0 0-0 1, 0; Hendrickson 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Entz 1 1-2 2, 3; Edwards 0 0-0 0, 0; Blaylock 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 8 (1) 11-22 16, 30.

M.South;14;9;17;13;—;53

Newton;6;6;4;14;—;30

