Area basketball roundup

The Kansan

SEDGWICK — The Ell-Saline girls’ basketball team used a 9-5 fourth quarter to get by Sedgwick 31-28 Friday in Heart of America League play in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick trailed 19-13 at the half, but took a 23-22 lead after three quarters.

Ell-Saline outscored Sedgwick 5-1 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 10-6 for the game.

Raleigh Kramer scored eight points to lead 6-10 Ell-Saline.

Taylinn Lacey led Sedgwick with 11 points.

Sedgwick is 8-7, 3-3 in league play, and hosts Caldwell Monday.

ELL-SALINE (6-10, 3-4 HOAL) — Schneider 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Kramer 2 4-4 2l 8; Ditto 1 4-7 0, 6; Wilson 2 0-0 2, 2; Bradley 1 1-2 3, 3; Rowley 1 1-2 2, 3; Hardesty 0 0-0 2, 0; Backus 1 0-0 2, 2; TOTALS 9 (1) 10-15 15, 31.

SEDGWICK (8-7, 3-3 HOAL) — Stucky 0 0-1 2, 0; Atwill 0 0-0 0, 0; Scarlett 2 0-0 1, 4; Fitch 2 0-6 0, 4; McGinn 1 2-4 5, 4; Lacey 2 (2) 1-2 4, 11; Croxton 1 3-6 3, 5; TOTALS 8 (2) 6-19 15, 28.

Ell-Saline;10;9;3;9;—;31

Sedgwick;6;7;10;5;—;28

Berean Ac. 33, Bennington 28

ELBING — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team used a 16-5 fourth quarter to down Bennington 33-28 Friday in HOAL play in Elbing.

Berean led 12-10 at the half, but trailed 23-17 after three quarters.

Erin Mullins led Berean Academy with eight points. Kyle Kind led 7-6 Bennington with 10 points.

Berean Academy is 11-6, 6-1 in HOAL play, and plays Monday at the Classical School of Wichita.

BENNINGTON (7-6, 3-5) — Debold 0 0-0 0, 0; Piepho 1 1-2 2, 3; Downing 3 0-0 0, 6; Kind 0 (3) 1-2 1, 10; O.Lawson 3 1-1 3, 7; Wilson 0 0-0 2, 0; Robinson 0 0-2 3, 0; A.Lawson 0 0-0 0, 0; Barlett 1 0-0 3, 2; TOTALS 8 (9) 3-7 14, 28.

BEREAN ACADEMY (11-6, 6-1) — Neal 0 0-0 0, 0; Timken 1 0-1 0, 2; Veer 0 (1) 2-2 1, 5; Koontz 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; L.Mullins 0 0-0 0, 0; B.Wiebe 0 0-0 1, 0; M.Wiebe 0 0-0 4, 0; E.Mullins 4 0-0 1, 8; Wine 3 1-1 1, 7; Smith 1 0-0 0, 2; Morgan 1 4-4 1, 6; TOTALS 10 (2) 7-8 9, 33.

Bennington;7;3;13;5;—;27

Berean Ac.;6;6;5;16;—;33

GOESSEL — A two-point third quarter for the Goessel Bluebird girls led to a 50-32 Wheat State League loss to Herington Friday in Goessel.

Herington led 25-21 at the half.

Tristyn Kremeier led 6-5 Herington with 17 points. Carrie Roe scored 13 points.

Hailey Lowrance scored eight points for Goessel.

Goessel is 4-12, 0-7 in league play, and plays Tuesday at the Classical School of Wichita.

HERINGTON (6-5, 5-2 WSL) — Kremeier 0 (5) 2-2 2, 17; Becker 1 0-0 2, 2; Rutschman 3 2-2 1, 8; Mascareno 1 0-0 0, 2; Brott 4 0-0 3, 9; Urbanek 0 0-0 1, 0; Roe 5 3-7 4, 13; Weber 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (5) 7-11 13, 50.

GOESSEL (4-12, 0-7 WSL) — Spurlin 0 0-0 1, 0; Flaming 0 0-0 2, 0; Griffin 0 0-0 1, 0; Schmucker 2 3-4 4, 7; Guhr 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Herrel 1 0-0 2, 2; Lowrance 1 (2) 0-4 4, 8; Lehrman 3 0-1 0, 6; Zogleman 3 0-0 0, 6; TOTALS 10 (3) 3-9 15, 32.

Herington;10;15;13;12;—;50

Goessel;5;16;2;9;—;32

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick High School boys’ basketball team downed Ell-Saline 64-21 Friday in HOAL play in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 45-14 at the half.

Lance Hoffsommer led Sedgwick with 19 points. Christian Brown scored 13 points.

Carter Underwood scored eight points for 0-16 Ell-Saline.

Sedgwick is 10-5, 4-2 in HOAL play. Sedgwick hosts Caldwell Monday, followed by Moundridge on the road Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE (0-16, 0-6 HOAL) — Steinbricj 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Duerr 0 0-0 2, 0; Hieckel 0 2-2 2, 2; Ellerman 0 0-0 2, 0; Kern 0 0-0 1, 0; Edgerton 0 0-0 0, 0; Johnson 0 1-2 3, 1; Underwood 3 2-2 2, 8; Wilson 1 0-0 1, 2; Peterson 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; TOTALS 5 (2) 5-6 13, 21.

SEDGWICK (10-5, 4-2 HOAL) — Crumrine 0 0-0 2, 0; Anderson 0 0-0 1, 0; Stucky 3 0-1 2, 6; Nold 1 0-0 0, 2; Huebert 0 0-0 1, 0; Hoffsommer 7 (1) 2-2 0, 19; Burns 3 (1) 0-0 0, 9; Scarlett 1 0-0 0, 2; Brown 6 1-1 1, 13; Tillman 1 1-2 3, 3; Hansen 1 1-2 0, 3; Culp 3 3-4 2, 9; TOTALS 26 (2) 8-12 12, 64.

Ell-Saline;7;7;7;0;—;21

Sedgwick;19;26;11;10;—;64

Berean Ac. 62, Bennington 32

ELBING — Chase Wiebe scored 24 points to lead the Berean Academy boys to a 62-32 win over Bennington Friday in HOAL play in Elbing.

The Warriors led 30-9 at the half.

Jon Hoover scored 12 points for Berean. Creighton Kukula scored 11.

Talan Pickering scored 12 points for Bennington, 6-10.

Berean is 15-2, 7-1 in HOAL play, and plays Monday at the Classical School of Wichita.

BENNINGTON (6-10, 3-4 HOAL) — McDowell 1 0-0 0, 2; Williams 0 0-0 1, 0; Allen 0 0-0 3, 0; Stanley 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Pickering 3 (2) 0-0 0, 12; Matthews 0 0-0 0, 0; Rubio-Barnett 0 0-0 0, 0; Lawson 1 0-0 2, 2; Bauer 3 2-2 1, 8; Swearingen 1 0-0 0, 2; Greene 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (4) 2-2 9, 32.

BEREAN ACADEMY (15-2, 7-1 HOAL) — G.Busenitz 0 0-0 2, 0; Driskill 1 0-0 0, 2; Tucker 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Timken 1 0-0 1, 2; Wiebe 5 (4) 2-2 0, 24; Hoover 6 0-0 2, 12; Kukula 1 (3) 0-0 1, 11; Regier 0 0-2 0, 0; D.Busenitz 0 0-0 0, 0; Zapata 0 0-0 0, 0; C.Sweazy 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 4 0-2 2, 8; T.Sweazy 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 18 (8) 2-6 8, 62.

Bennington;2;14;7;9;—;32

Berean Ac.;12;18;21;11;—;62

Moundridge 34, Remington 29

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys’ basketball team held off a late Remington rally to post a 34-29 win Friday in HOAL play in Moundridge.

Moundridge used a 16-2 second quarter to lead 21-8 at the half.

“Trying to find something we did well tonight,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Struggling. A very lackadaisical effort. Disappointing.

“Not a highlight reel as both teams shot less than 30 percent from the field. Putting this behind us as we still have a lot that we are playing for down the stretch.”

Logan Churchill led Moundridge with 15 points. Landon Kaufman scored 14. Jon Schlosser had 12 rebounds.

Brandon Scribner scored 10 points for Remington.

Remington is 4-8, 1-6 in league play, and hosts Inman Tuesday. Moundridge is 11-6, 5-2 in league play, and hosts Sedgwick Tuesday.

REMINGTON (4-8, 1-6 HOAL) — Scribner 4-9 0-0 10, Cook 3-8 0-0 7, Lewis 1-8 4-4 6, Martin 2-7 0-0 4, Margreiter 1-4 0-0 2, Lewis 0-4 0-0 0, McKinley 0-0 0-0 0, Claassen 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11-40 4-4 29.

MOUNDRIDGE (11-6, 5-2 HOAL) — Churchill 5-15 3-4 15, Kaufman 5-11 2-6 14, Schlosser 1-2 0-0 2, Wedel 0-4 2-2 2, Unruh 0-6 1-2 1, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, Schrag 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11-38 8-14 34.

Remington;6;2;8;13;—;29

Moundridge;5;16;4;9;—;34

Total fouls — Rem. 14, Mdg. 9. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Rem. 3-15 (Scribner 2-4, Cook 1-3, Martin 0-5, Margreiter 0-1, Lewis 0-2), Mdg. 4-18 (Chruchill 2-10, Kaufman 2-5, Wedel 0-2, Unruh 0-1). Rebounds — Rem. 25 (Martin 8), Mdg. 31 (Schlosser 12). Assists — Rem. 7 (Scribner 3, Martin 3), Mdg. 8 (Churchill 3, Unruh 3). Turnovers — Rem. 12 (Scribner 5), Mdg. 12 (Wedel 3, Unruh 3). Blocked shots — Rem. 1 (Martin 1), Mdg. 5 (Churchill 5). Steals — Rem. 5 (Lewis 2), Mdg. 9 (Kaufman 4).

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys remained unbeaten in Wheat State League play with a 42-8 win over Herington Friday in Goessel.

Goessel led 20-5 at the half.

Caiden Duerksen scored 12 points for Goessel.

Herington, 3-9, was led by Craig Rutschman with seven points.

Goessel is 12-5 and plays Tuesday at the Classical School of Wichita. Goessel plays Thursday at Little River, also unbeaten in WSL play.

HERINGTON (3-9, 2-6 WSL) — Blank 0 0-0 1, 0; Becker 0 0-2 3, 0; Jackson 0 0-3 1, 0; Anchutz 0 1-2 2, 1; Rutschman 3 1-2 0, 7; Lingenfelser 0 0-1 1, 0; Barlow-McKenna 0 0-0 3, 0; Vinduska 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 3 2-10 11, 8.

GOESSEL (12-5, 8-0 WSL) — J.Wiens 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Smith 1 0-0 2, 2; Hiebert 2 0-0 3, 4; Burkholder 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Wiens 0 0-2 2, 0; T.Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Schrag 0 (1) 1-2 0, 4; Wuest 4 0-0 2, 8; Sterk 0 0-0 0, 0; Duerksen 6 0-0 2, 12; Gaeddert 0 0-0 4, 0; Stutzman 2 0-0 1, 4; Bryant 1 1-1 0, 3; Riley 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 17 (2) 2-5 16, 42.

Herington;3;2;2;1;—;8

Goessel;7;13;13;9;—;42

The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to Maize South 49-44 Friday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton trailed 28-19 at the half.

NEWTON — Gomez 7, Dillon 5, Ruggiero 2, Hulse 14, Zerger 7, Claassen 5, Ruth 4.

M.South;12;16;8;13;—;49

Newton;11;8;11;14;—;44