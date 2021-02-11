Sports briefs

The Kansan

The Bethel College men’s track team moved up to 14th in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country 2021 NAIA Rating Index in indoor track.

Bethel has been listed in all three rankings — 11th in the first poll, 15th in the second and 14th in this one.

Bethel’s Austin Cheatham is ranked fifth in the shot put at 16.70 meters. The team of Laytham Magana, Isaiah Bartel, Nick Morgan and Mauro Arancibia Campos is ranked seventh in the 4x800-meter relay at 7:57.52 (adjusted for track length). Trey Palmer is ninth in the 60-meter dash at 6.85, followed by Kemroy Cupid in 11th at 6.86. Arancibia Campos is ranked in the mile run at 4:24.14.

OTTAWA — The Bethel College women’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak, stopping Ottawa University 65-56 Wednesday in KCAC play in Ottawa.

Bethel trailed 18-16 after the first quarter and 35-30 at the half. Bethel took a 48-46 lead after three quarters and continued to pull away in the fourth.

Bethel finished the game hitting 26 of 48 from the field, 13 of 19 in the second half. Ottawa was 20 of 63 shooting, six of 28 in the second half.

Bethel had 23 turnovers to nine for Ottawa, but held a 42-25 rebounding edge.

Abby Schmidt led the Threshers with 20 points, 16 rebounds and six blocked shots. Schmidt hit 10 of 16 from the field. Alex Bearup added 18 points with seven rebounds off the bench. Josie Calzonetti scored 10 points.

Ottawa, 10-12 overall and 10-10 in KCAC play, was led by Amyr Lowe with 16 points and Kanecia Payne with 13.

The Threshers sweep the regular-season series with the Braves. Bethel is 13-7, 13-5 in KCAC play, and hosts Tabor at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Threshers downed the Bluejays 55-52 earlier this season in Hillsboro. Bethel holds a one-half game lead over Tabor for second place in the conference.

BETHEL (13-7, 13-5 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 10-16 0-1 20, Alex Bearup 7-11 3-4 18, Kendall Michalski 1-6 4-4 6, Jasmina Jones 3-5 0-0 7, Macie Price 2-3 0-0 4, Josie Calzonetti 3-6 4-4 10, Kayla Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Jaycee Freshour 0-1 0-0 0, Daryn Batts 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 26-48 11-13 65.

OTTAWA (10-12, 10-10 KCAC) — Haylie Anderson 3-12 0-0 8, Liz Vaughn 2-6 3-4 7, Mariah Grizzle 3-12 3-4 9, Jalisa Simons 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Bianco 0-0 0-0 0, Alyssa Guzman 0-4 0-0 0, Amyr Lowe 6-16 2-5 16, Kanecia Payne 5-9 3-3 13, Cierra Brown 1-4 1-2 3. TOTALS 20-63 12-18 56.

Bethel;16;14;18;17;—;65

Ottawa;18;17;11;10;—;56

Total fouls — BC 14, OU 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 2-7 (Bearup 1-2, Michalski 0-2, Jones 1-2, Calzonetti 0-1), OU 4-14 (Anderson 2-6, Grizzle 0-1, Guzman 0-1, Lowe 2-6). Rebounds — BC 42 (Schmidt 16), OU 25 (Vaughn 6, Simons 6). Assists — BC 14 (Price 6), OU 7 (Anderson 3, Brown 3). Turnovers — BC 23 (Price 7), OU 9 (Grizzle 2, Guzman 2, Anderson 2, Brown 2). Blocked shots — BC 9 (Schmidt 6), OU 0. Steals — BC 4 (Price 2), OU 16 (Anderson 4, Vaughn 4, Lowe 4).

OTTAWA — Just days after moving up to its highest ranking in the NAIA polls since 2003, the 18th-ranked Bethel College men’s basketball team fell to Ottawa University 92-91 in KCAC play Wednesday in Ottawa.

Bethel took the lead 91-90 with five seconds remaining on a pair of Jaylon Scott free throws. Perry Carroll putback an Ottawa miss at the buzzer to give the Braves the win.

Ottawa led by as many as 11 in the first half. A Jackson Mallory putback just before the halftime buzzer put Ottawa up 48-46.

The Braves made an 8-0 run to start the second half. A Kevon Green 3-pointer midway in the second half put Bethel up by one. The Threshers took an eight-point lead on a Scott 3-pointer with 3:25 to play. Bethel would score just three more points in the remaining time.

Jaquan Daniels led Ottawa, 14-7 overall and 11-7 in KCAC play, with 21 points. Ian Moore scored 19 points. Ty Bland scored 17 points. Carroll scored 13 points. Andre Jackson and Mallory each added 10 points.

Bethel was led by Clifford Byrd II with 22 points. Jordan Neely scored a career-high 20 points, hitting six of nine 3-pointers. Scott and Tavaughn Flowers each scored 14 points. Scott added 16 points, nine assists and four blocked shots.

Bethel had its four-game winning streak snapped, falling to 15-5, 15-4 in KCAC play. Bethel holds a 1 1/2-game lead over Oklahoma Wesleyan for first place in the conference.

Bethel hosts Tabor at 7 p.m. Saturday. Bethel downed the Bluejays 77-72 earlier this season in Hillsboro.

BETHEL (15-5, 15-4 KCAC) — Harper Jonas 1-3 0-2 2, Bryant Mocaby 3-8 1-2 9, Nick Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Adam Gouro 1-2 0-0 2, Jaylon Scott 3-19 7-10 14, Jalyn Todd 0-0 0-0 0, Clifford Byrd II 9-18 4-5 22, Jordan Neely 6-9 2-2 20, Tavaughn Flowers 5-7 3-3 14, Kevon Green 3-7 0-0 8. TOTALS 31-73 17-24 91.

OTTAWA (14-7, 11-7 KCAC) — Mason McDow 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson Mallory 4-7 1-1 10, Jaquan Daniels 9-19 0-0 21, Ian Moore 7-13 2-2 19, Perry Carroll 6-17 0-2 13, Andre Jackson 1-5 8-8 10, Ty Bland 6-11 3-4 17, Triston Turner 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 34-76 14-17 92.

Bethel;46;45;—;91

Ottawa;48;44;—;92

Total fouls — BC 17, OU 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 12-28 (Jonas 0-2, Mocaby 2-6, Scott 1-4, Byrd II 0-2, Neely 6-9, Flowers 1-2, Green 2-3), OU 10-30 (McDow 0-2, Mallory 1-2, Daniels 3-9, Moore 3-7, Carroll 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Bland 2-5). Rebounds — BC 45 (Scott 16), OU 45 (Carroll 8, Jackson 8). Assists — BC 14 (Scott 9), OU 13 (Carroll 6). Turnovers — BC 13 (Byrd II 4), OU 12 (Carroll 3, Mallory 3). Blocked shots — BC 7 (Scott 4), OU 3 (Bland 2). Steals — BC 9 (Byrd II 5), OU 6 (Moore 3).

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College women’s volleyball team took a two-set lead over Avila Wednesday night in KCAC play in Kansas City, Mo., but couldn’t finish off the match, falling in five sets.

Bethel fell 16-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-11.

Hannah Lentell led Avial with 19 kills followed by D’Ovion Williams with 12 and Katelyn Payan with 11.

Chloe Brundick set 25 assists, followed by Lauren Harrell with 24. Williams served three aces. Aspen Kridner had 28 digs, followed by Kinlie Smith with 16, Brundick with 13 and Williams with 10. Williams downed five blocks.

Bethel was led by Mia Loganbill with 14 kills, followed by Jade Gleason with 12 and Dannika Day with 10. Kaitlyn Shima and Jessica Schumann each set 17 assists. Katey Wilhelm had 29 digs, followed by Schumann with 24. Shima downed five blocks.

Avila is 10-11, 6-6 in KCAC play. Bethel is 2-18, 2-12 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 1 p.m. Saturday in Ottawa in a triangular with Friends.

BETHEL (2-18, 2-12 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Hailey Hill 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 14-2-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-2-0; Jade Gleason 12-0-0; Julie Wilhite 4-0-0; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Harlie Hunton 6-0-2; Lauren McCreary 0-1-0; Jessica Schumann 0-1-0; Dannika Day 10-1-3; Kaitlyn Shima 9-2-5. TOTALS 55-9-5.0.

AVILA (10-11, 6-6 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Kate Warren 8-0-1; Chloe Brundick 0-0-0; Katelyn Payan 11-1-4; Sadie Rann 1-0-4; Hannah Lentell 19-0-4; Lauren Harrell 0-1-0; Aspen Kridner 1-0-0; D'Ovion Williams 12-3-5; Kennedy Robbins 2-0-0; Kinlie Smith 0-0-0; Maria Valleroy 4-0-0. TOTALS 58-5-9.0.

Bethel;25;25;18;21;11;—;2

Avila;16;21;25;25;15;—;3

Assist leaders — BC: Shima 17, Schumann 17, Wilhelm 14. AU: Brundick 25, Harrell 24. Dig leaders — BC: Wilhelm 29, Schumann 24, Shima 16. AU: Kridner 28, Smith 16, Brundick 13, Williams 10.

STERLING — Sterling College has added a varsity powerlifting program to begin competition in the fall of 2021.

Sterling alum Matt Edwards has been named the coach of the team. He currently serves in his first year as the school’s head strength and conditioning coach.

Sterling joins Ottawa and Friends as KCAC schools offering the sport.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avila University named Paul Wolf as the school’s first head men’s and women’s bowling coach.

Avila will begin bowling in the 2021-22 school year.

Wolf spent four years on the PBA tour, playing in more than 100 events. He also served as a coach, equipment manager and sales rep.

He is a two-time Kansas City USBC Hall of Fame inductee.