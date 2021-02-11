Railer girls snap losing streak

HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School girls’ basketball team picked up its first win of the Tavis Leake era, stopping Campus 46-32 Tuesday in AV-CTL I play in Haysville.

Newton snaps a 16-game losing streak dating back to last season. It’s the first win for Railer the first-year Railer coach.

Newton posted its best offensive output of the season by six points. It also marked the Railers’ best defensive scoring effort of the season.

Newton led 10-9 after the first quarter and broke the game open with a 12-2 second quarter. Newton led 32-25 after three quarters and outscored Campus 14-7 in the fourth.

Hayley Loewen led the Railers with 16 points. Lexi Valle-Ponds scored 13 points.

Tya Tindall led 4-10 Campus with 10 points, hitting eight of eight free throws.

Newton is 1-13, 1-6 in league play. Newton hosts Maize South at 6 p.m. Friday and Campus at 3 p.m. Saturday.

NEWTON (1-13, 1-6) — Valle-Ponds 5 3-6 1, 13; Zenner 2 2-2 4, 6; Loewen 6 4-5 3, 16; Antonowich 2 2-6 4, 6; Koontz 0 0-1 0, 0; Entz 1 0-2 1, 2; Edwards 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; TOTALS 16 (1) 11-22 14, 46.

CAMPUS (4-10, 1-5 AV-CTL I) — Thomas 3 0-0 5, 5; Tillemans 1 1-3 3, 3; Brown 0 1-2 0, 1; Tindall 1 8-8 4, 10; Jones 0 1-2 0, 1; Smith 1 1-2 3, 3; Caballero 1 0-0 0, 2; Hubbard 3 0-0 5, 6; TOTALS 10 12-17 20, 32.

Newton;10;12;10;14;—;46

Campus;9;2;14;7;—;32

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com