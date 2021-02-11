Area basketball roundup

The Kansan

HILLSBORO — The Hesston Swather girls got off to a strong start against the second-ranked (KBCA, Class 2A) Hillsboro Trojans, but couldn’t overcome a 12-2 second quarter run, falling 42-35 Thursday in Central Kansas League play in Hillsboro.

Hesston led 8-2 after the first quarter, but trailed 14-10 at the half and 26-19 after three quarters.

Savanah Shahan led 14-2 Hillsboro with nine points.

Anna Humphreys led Hesston with 12 points.

Hesston is 10-6, 4-2 in CKL play, and plays Tuesday at ninth-ranked (Class 3A) Halstead.

HESSTON (10-6, 4-2 CKL) — Ferralez 1-6 0-2 2, Yoder 3-10 0-0 8, Martin 1-5 4-4 6, Humphreys 3-10 5-6 12, Kueker 1-4 0-0 2, Kaiser 0-2 0-0 0, Lais 0-0 0-0 0, K.Funk 0-0 2-2 2, Bartell 1-4 1-2 3, TOTALS 10-41 12-16 35.

HILLSBORO (14-2, 6-1) — T.Werth 2-8 2-2 7, E.Funk 0-1 0-0 0, J.Saunders 2-2 0-1 4, Z.Werth 3-6 1-3 7, Klein 0-1 0-3 0, S.Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Shahan 4-6 1-2 9, Hefley 1-3 0-0 3, Weisbeck 2-3 0-0 4, TOTALS 16-36 8-15 42.

Hesston;8;2;9;16;—;35

Hillsboro;2;12;12;16;—;42

Total fouls — Hes. 9, Hil. 13. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Hes. 3-10 (Yoder 2-6, Humphreys 1-3, Kaiser 0-1), Hil. 2-12 (T.Werth 1-4, Kleiner 0-2, Z.Werth 0-2, Klein 0-1, Hefley 1-3). Rebounds — Hes. 21 (Ferralez 4, Kueker 4), Hil. 33 (Z.Werth 5). Assists — Hes. 0, Hil. 3 (T.Werth 1, Shahan 1, Wiesbeck 1). Turnovers — Hes. 19 (Humphreys 7), Hil. 19 (Z.Werth 5). Blocked shots — Hes. 0, Hil. 5 (J.Saunders 2, Z.Werth 2). Steals — Hes. 5 (Ferralez 2), Hil. 11 (Z.Werth 4).

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls fell to top-ranked (KBCA, Class 2A) Sterling 67-42 Tuesday in HOAL play in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick trailed 32-18 at the half.

Kali Briar led 15-1 Sterling with 23 points. Bennie Horsch and Sadie Beagley each added 15 points.

Logan Stucky led Sedgwick with 12 points.

Sedgwick is 8-6, 3-2 in league play, and hosts Ell-Saline Friday.

STERLING (15-1, 5-0 HOAL) — Rowland 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; L.Farney 0 1-2 3, 1; Linden 3 0-0 2, 6; Horsch 6 3-5 3, 15; Richter 0 0-0 0, 0; Eckhart 0 0-0 0, 0; Briar 2 (6) 1-2 0, 23; Hooker 2 0-0 0, 2; Corelius 0 0-0 0, 0; Beagley 7 1-2 4, 15; Chasney 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 20 (7) 6-11 15, 67.

SEDGWICK (8-6, 3-2 HOAL) — Stucky 1 (3) 1-2 1, 12; Rogers 0 0-0 0, 0; Atwill 0 1-2 1, 1; Scarlett 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Fitch 1 (1) 1-2 1, 6; McGinn 1 (1) 1-2 1, 6; Lacey 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Croxton 2 0-2 0, 4; Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 6 (8) 6-14 9, 42.

Sterling;19;13;20;15;—;67

Sedgwick;12;6;13;11;—;42

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird girls dropped a home Wheat State League game to Wakefield 53-38 Tuesday.

Wakefield led 29-21 at the half.

Ashley Pollman led Wakefield with 16 points. Jada Clark scored 15 points. Haylie Avery scored 12.

Elizabeth Schmucker led Goessel with 11 points.

WAKEFIELD (4-8, 3-4 WSL) — Copenhour 0 0-0 0, 0; E.Flickenger 0 1-2 4, 1; K.Flickenger 3 0-0 0, 6; Hammond 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Pollman 6 4-6 3, 16; Clark 3 (2) 3-3 0, 15; Peterson 0 0-0 0, 0; Avery 5 2-2 2, 12; TOTALS 17 (3) 10-13 9, 53.

GOESSEL (3-11, 0-6 WSL) — Spurlin 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Flaming 3 1-2 0, 7; Griffin 0 0-0 0, 0; Schmucker 2 (2) 1-2 2, 11; Hoopes 0 0-0 0, 0; Guhr 0 0-0 0, 0; Herrell 3 2-3 2, 8; Lowrance 1 0-0 3, 2; Lehrman 2 1-2 3, 5; Zogleman 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 12 (3) 5-9 13, 38.

Wakefield;14;15;12;12;—;52

Goessel;11;10;9;8;—;38

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird girls topped a short-handed Solomon sqaud 49-27 Thursday in non-league play in Goessel.

Goessel led 21-15 at the half, surviving a two-point second quarter.

Elizabeth Schmucker led Goessel with 24 points. Lyna Lehrman added 10 points.

Goessel avenges a 40-25 loss to Solomon earlier this season.

Solomon had just six players dressed. Tyra Thompson led the 4-11 Gorillas with eight points.

Goessel is 4-11 and hosts Herington Friday.

SOLOMON (4-11) — Thompson 3 2-4 2, 8; Ta.Anderson 1 0-2 2, 2; Tr.Anderson 0 1-2 4, 1; Ledet 2 2-4 4, 6; Hagen 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Seidl 2 1-4 3, 5; TOTALS 9 (1) 6-16 14, 27.

GOESSEL (4-11) — Spurlin 1 0-0 3, 2; Flaming 0 0-0 2, 0; Griffin 1 0-0 1, 2; Schmucker 2 (6) 2-2 1, 24; Hoopes 0 0-0 1, 0; Guhr 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Herrel 4 0-0 5, 8; Lowrance 0 0-2 2, 0; Lehrman 5 0-3 3, 10; Zogleman 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 13 (7) 2-7 19, 49.

Solomon;8;7;4;8;—;27

Goessel;19;2;11;12;—;49

Technical foul — Sol.: Seidl.

HILLSBORO — The deep arctic blast that’s sent temperatures plunging in recent days must have penetrated the Robert C. Brown Gymnasium in Hillsboro as the Hesston Swathers downed the host Trojans 44-30 Thursday night in Central Kansas League play.

Hesston, ranked third in the Class 3A coaches poll, shot just 12 of 38 from the field for 31.6 percent. The second-ranked (Class 2A) Trojans hit just 11 of 51 for 21.6 percent. Hesston was three of 17 from 3-point range, while Hillsboro was three of 21.

The area where Hesston did shoot well was the free throw line, hitting 17 of 20, while Hillsboro was five of 11.

Hesston led 5-4 after the first quarter but stretched that to 22-8 at the half. The two teams played even in the second half.

Cason Richardson scored 12 points for Hesston. Jackson Humphreys added 11.

Brekyn Ratzlaff added eight points for Hillsboro, 13-2.

Hesston is 14-1, 5-1 in CKL play. The Swathers play Tuesday at Halstead.

HESSTON (14-1, 5-1 CKL) — Schilling 1-5 2-2 4, Richardson 3-7 5-6 12, Humphreys 2-6 6-6 11, Arnold 2-7 1-2 5, Bollinger 1-1 0-0 2, Esau 1-6 0-0 2, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Proctor 2-5 3-4 8, Waltner 0-0 0-0 0, Bruner 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12-38 17-20 .

HILLSBORO (13-2, 5-1 CKL) — B.Ratzlaff 3-16 2-2 8, Boldt 0-2 0-0 0, Potucek 2-9 0-0 5, Reed 1-2 0-2 2, G.Ratzlaff 1-13 2-5 4, Wichert 2-3 1-2 6, Duell 1-1 0-0 3, Linnens 1-5 0-0 3, TOTALS 11-51 5-11 30.

Hesston;5;17;9;13;—;44

Hillsboro;4;4;8;14;—;30

Total fouls — Hes. 16, Hil. 19. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Hil.: Potucek. 3-point shooting — Hes. 3-7 (Richardson 1-1, Humphreys 1-1, Arnold 0-2, Esau 0-1, Proctor 1-2), Hil. 3-21 (B.Ratzlaff 0-6, Boldt 0-2, Potucek 0-1, G.Ratzlaff 0-5, Wichert 1-1, Duell 1-1, Linnens 1-5). Rebounds — Hes. 36 (Proctor 8), Hil. 35 (Reed 6). Assists — Hes. 0, Hil. 1 (B.Ratzlaff 1). Turnovers — Hes. 12 (Richardson 3), Hil. 10 (B.Ratzlaff 3). Blocked shots — Hes. 2 (Schilling 1, Richardson 1), Hil. 7 (G.Ratzlaff 3). Steals — Hes. 2 (Schilling 1, Esau 1), Hil. 7 (Wichert 1).

ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team used a 23-5 second quarter to breeze past Remington 59-32 Tuesday in HOAL play in Elbing.

Berean led 31-9 at the half.

Austin Thiessen scored 15 points for Berean. Sage Martin led Remington with 12 points.

Berean Academy is 14-2, 6-1 in HOAL play. Berean hosts Bennington Friday and plays Classical School of Wichita Monday in Wichita.

Remington is 4-7, 1-5 in league play, and plays Friday at Moundridge.

REMINGTON (4-7, 1-5 HOAL) — Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 0; Kinley 3 0-0 1, 6; Cook 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Lewis 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Scheffler 0 0-0 1, 0; Claassen 1 1-2 1, 3; Fasnacht 1 0-0 0, 2; Martin 0 (4) 0-0 3, 12; Claassen 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 5 (7) 1-2 9, 32.

BEREAN ACADEMY (14-2, 6-1 HOAL) — G.Busenitz 0 (1) 2-2 1, 5; Driskill 0 0-0 0, 0; Tucker 2 0-0 1, 4; Timken 3 (1) 0-2 0, 9; Wiebe 0 (1) 5-6 1, 8; Hoover 3 2-2 1, 8; Kukula 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Regier 0 0-0 0, 0; D.Busenitz 0 0-0 0, 0; Zapata 0 0-0 0, 0; C.Sweazy 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 7 1-2 1, 15; T.Sweazy 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTAL 17 (5) 8-14 6, 59.

Remington;4;5;10;13;—;32

Berean Ac.;8;23;16;12;—;59

Moundridge 77, Marion 39

MARION — The Moundridge High School boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 29-7 lead in the first quarter, going on to a 77-39 win over Marion Tuesday in HOAL play in Marion.

The Wildcats led 50-14 at the half.

“Shot it well tonight and converted steals into some quick and easy baskets,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Four starters in double figures on 23 assists which means we shared the ball well. We have some tough games coming up down the stretch so we will need to continue to commit to playing solid defense and execute on the offensive end. I like how this team is coming together.”

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 24 points, followed by Jon Schlosser with 16, Logan Churchill with 14 and Corbin Unruh with 12.

Seth Lanning led 4-12 Marion with 10 points.

Moundridge is 10-6, 4-1 in HOAL play, and hosts Remington Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE (10-6, 4-1 HOAL) — Kaufman 9-14 0-0 24, Schlosser 7-11 2-2 16, Churchill 4-11 4-4 14, Unruh 4-7 3-4 12, Wedel 3-4 0-0 7, Doherty 2-5 0-0 4, Schrag 0-3 0-0 0, Nightingale 0-0 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Huddle 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 29-55 9-10 77.

MARION (4-12, 1-4 HOAL) — Lanning 4-5 0-0 10, Mermis 4-7 0-0 8, Mercer 3-14 1-3 7, Alleven 2-2 1-1 5, Wilhelm 2-3 0-0 4, Harshman 1-9 0-0 3, Winter 1-5 0-0 2, #22 0-0 0-0 0, #33 0-0 0-0 0, #40 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 17-46 2-4 39.

Moundridge;29;21;19;8;—;77

Marion;7;7;17;8;—;39

Total fouls — Mdg. 8, Mar. 10. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Mdg. 10-23 (Kaufman 6-9, Schlosser 0-1, Churchill 2-8, Unrun 1-2, Wedel 1-1, Doherty 0-1, Schrag 0-1), Mar. 3-19 (Lanning 2-3, Mermis 0-1, Mercer 0-4, Harshman 1-8, Winter 0-2, #40 0-1). Rebounds — Mdg. 34 (Churchill 8), Mar. 21 (Alleven 4). Assists — Mdg. 23 (Unruh 7), Mar. 8 (Lanning 2, Mercer 2). Turnovers — Mdg. 10 (Kaufman 4), Mar. 18 (Lanning 4, Harshman 4, Winter 4). Blocked shots — Mdg. 4 (Churchill 3), Mar. 1 (Mercer 1). Steals — Mdg. 12 (Kaufman 7), Mar. 6 (Lanning 2).

Sterling 50, Sedgwick 37

SEDGWICK — Zach Surface scored 21 points and Tyrus Wilson added 20 to lead the Sterling Black Bears to a 50-37 win Tuesday in HOAL play over Sedgwick.

Sterling led 14-2 after the first quarter and 31-14 at the half.

Sedgwick was outscored 30-6 from 3-point range.

Lance Hoffsommer led Sedgwick with 22 points.

Sterling is 10-5, 5-1 in HOAL play. Sedgwick is 9-5, 3-2 in HOAL play. Sedgwick plays Friday at home against Ell-Saline.

STERLING (10-5, 5-1 HOAL) — Surface 1 (6) 1-2 2, 21; Hopewell 0 2-2 2, 2; Wilson 2 (3) 7-8 3, 20; Oden 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Royer 0 0-0 1, 0; Riffel 0 0-0 0, 0; Comley 0 2-2 2, 2; TOTALS 4 (10) 12-16 15, 50.

SEDGWICK (9-5, 3-2 HOAL) — Crumrine 0 (1) 0-2 5, 3; Stucky 1 0-0 3, 2; Hoffsommer 9 (1) 1-3 1, 22; Burns 3 0-0 1, 6; Brown 0 0-0 2, 0; Tillman 0 2-4 3, 2; Hansen 0 0-0 2, 0; Culp 1 0-1 4, 2; TOTALS 14 (2) 3-10 21, 37.

Sterling;14;17;11;8;—;50

Sedgwick;2;12;18;5;—;37

Technical foul — Ster.: coach.

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys used a 29-5 third quarter to down Wakefield 68-32 Tuesday in Wheat State League play in Goessel.

Goessel led 32-24 at the half.

Nate Zogleman led Goessel with 21 points. Jake Hiebert added 17 points.

Konner Murphy scored 11 points for 2-10 Wakefield. Alec Vann scored 10 points.

WAKEFIELD (2-10, 1-6 WSL) — Murphy 3 (1) 2-3 3, 1; Decorah 0 0-0 0, 0; Uken 1 1-3 2, 3; Vann 3 (1) 1-2 4, 10; Drake 0 0-0 2, 0; Ward 0 0-0 2, 0; Wendt 1 2-4 2, 4; Peterson 0 0-0 0, 0; Judy 2 0-0 2, 4; TOTALS 10 (2) 6-12 17, 32.

GOESSEL (10-5, 7-0 WSL) — J.Wiens 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 9 (1) 0-3 1, 21; Smith 0 0-0 3, 0; Hiebert 3 (3) 2-3 4, 17; Burkholder 2 0-2 0, 4; L.Wiens 0 0-0 1, 0; T.Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Schrag 0 0-0 1, 0; Wuest 2 4-8 2, 8; Sterk 1 0-0 0, 2; Doerksen 3 1-3 2, 7; Gaeddert 2 3-4 3, 7; Stutzman 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 23 (4) 9-23 18. 68.

Wakefield;10;14;5;3;—;32

Goessel;20;12;29;8;—;68

Technical foul - Wake.: Vann.

Goessel 60, Pea.-Burns 41

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys toppled fifth-ranked (KBCA, Class 1A-II) Peabody-Burns 60-41 Thursday in Goessel.

Goessel led 27-16 at the half.

Skyler Wuest led Goessel with 16 points. Caiden Duerksen scored 12 and Jake Hiebert scored 11.

Noal Reynolds led Peabody-Burns with 13.

Goessel is 11-5, 7-0 in WSL play, and hosts Herington Friday.

Peabody-Burns is 9-7, 4-5 in league play, and plays Friday at Centre.

PEABODY-BURNS (9-7, 4-5 WSL) — Smith 2 0-0 4, 4; Partridge 3 0-0 5, 6; Young 0 (1) 3-5 2, 6; Reynolds 2 (2) 3-4 1, 13; Ja.Talkington 0 0-0 0, 0; Parks 0 0-0 0, 0; Lett 0 0-0 0, 0; Branson 4 1-2 4, 9; Laney 0 0-0 5, 0; Glover 1 0-0 0, 2; Gossen 0 0-0 0, 0; Caldwell 0 1-2 2, 1; Navrat 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 12 (3) 8-13 23, 41.

GOESSEL (11-5, 7-0 WSL) — J.Wiens 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 3 2-3 0, 8; Smith 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Burkholder 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Wiens 0 0-0 2, 0; T.Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Schrag 0 (1) 1-2 0, 4; Wuest 3 (1) 7-8 4, 16l Sterk 0 0-0 0, 0; Duerksen 5 2-4 3, 12; Gaeddert 0 2-3 4, 2; Stutzman 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 16 (4) 16-23 16, 60.

Pea-Burns;4;12;5;20;—;41

Goessel;11;16;17;16;—;60

Technical foul — PB: Branson.

