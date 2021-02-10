Railer boys fade in second half against Campus

HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team stayed with fourth-ranked (KBCA, Class 6A) Campus for a half before falling 77-58 Tuesday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play in Haysville.

Newton trailed 19-12 after the first quarter and 36-29 at the half. Campus outscored Newton 29-20 in the third quarter and 12-9 in the fourth.

Zion Young led 9-1 Campus with 25 points. Sterling Chapman added 21 points.

Jaxon Brackeen led Newton with 15 points. Dylan Petz and Owen Mills each added 12 points.

Newton hosts Maize South Friday and Campus Saturday.

NEWTON (1-13, 0-5 AV-CTL I) — Ruth 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Brackeen 4 (1) 4-5 2, 15; Petz 3 (2) 0-1 0, 12; Anderson 0 0-0 0, 0; Dorrell 1 (2) 0-0 0, 8; Slechta 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Woods 0 0-0 0, 0; Mills 6 0-0 3, 12; Edwards 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 15 (8) 4-6 6, 58.

CAMPUS (9-1, 5-0 AV-CTL I) — Sutter 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Young 8 (3) 0-0 2, 25; Chapman 7 (3) 0-0 0, 23; Hall 4 0-1 1, 8; Strong 0 (2) 2-2 0, 8; Jay 0 0-0 0, 0; Sosa 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Burton 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Martin 0 0-0 0, 0; Dixon 0 0-0 0, 0; Howard 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 21 (11) 2-3 5, 77

Newton;12;17;20;9;—;58

Campus;19;17;29;12;—;77

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com