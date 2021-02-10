Yoder paces Swather girls to win

HESSTON — After a 5-5 start, the Hesston High School girls’ basketball team is finally starting to make some strides, stopping Hoisington 53-38 Tuesday in Central Kansas League play in Hesston.

Hoisington was held to 16 points in the second half, four in the third quarter.

“We were talking a lot more,” Hesston junior Camryn Yoder said. “Our offense increased the whole game. Our passes got better. We did good things on defense, but I feel like we really improved on offense.”

“We made some minor adjustments in our defense,” Hesston coach Matt Richardson said. “That one of the things I praised the kids for, our ability to talk about an adjustment and actually going out and implementing it. We’re making changes in the moment, which is really helpful. We haven’t been able to do in a while.”

Yoder finished with 20 points. Katie Kueker added 11.

“I’ve been working on my shot in practice because it’s been working well,” Yoder said. “Shots just fell this game this game. It was helping out the team.”

The win is Hesston’s fifth straight.

“We’re all excited to play,” Yoder said. “We want to get to the championships of sub-state. We’re excited.”

Hesston plays Thursday at second-ranked (KBCA, Class 2A) Hillsboro, followed by Tuesday at ninth-ranked (Class 3A) Halstead.

“We have a couple of tough games coming up with Hillsboro and Halstead,” Richardson said. “I think we’re looking for some challenges now. This game really concerned me. Hoisington’s coach (Mandy) Mason has them playing well right now. They beat Haven a week ago. They’re doing a lot of good things. The young junior they have (Macy Hanzlick) is doing a lot of good things. We made a little adjustment to make things more difficult for her.”

Hanzlick led 5-9 Hoisington with 13 points. Addy Mason scored 12.

Down 5-2, Hoisington made an 8-1 run. Hesston rallied late in the quarter to lead 14-12 on a Kueker layup with three seconds remaining.

Hesston made an 11-2 run to start the second quarter. Hoisington was able to get back to within six at the half, 28-22.

After hitting 11 of 18 from the field in the first half, the Swathers cooled down from the field in the third quarter, but still made a 7-2 run. A Yoder trey at the buzzer put Hesston up 40-26. The Swathers pulled out by 18 early in the fourth quarter.

HOISINGTON (5-9, 1-4 CKL) — Mason 0 (4) 0-0 1, 12; Guthrie 0 0-0 4, 0; Colson 0 1-2 1, 1; Wolf 2 (1) 2-2 4, 9; Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, 0; Schneider 1 0-0 1, 2; Hanzlick 4 (1) 2-2 0, 13; Brewer 0 0-0 0, 0; Brock 0 0-0 0, 0; Romeiser 0 1-2 1, 1; TOTALS 7 (6) 6-8 12, 38.

HESSTON (10-5, 4-1 CKL) — Kaiser 0 2-2 1, 2; Ferralez 1 0-0 3, 2; Yoder 4 (4) 0-0 3, 20; Lais 0 1-2 0, 1; Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Martin 0 6-8 2, 6; Humphreys 2 (1) 1-2 0, 8; Bartell 1 1-2 2, 3; Kueker 5 1-2 1, 11; TOTALS 13 (5) 12-18 12, 53.

Hoisington;12;10;4;12;—;38

Hesston;14;14;12;13;—;53

