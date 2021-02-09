Bulldog cheer team competes at Bethel

NORTH NEWTON — The McPherson College competitive cheer team placed sixth Friday and Saturday at the Bethel Invitational in North Newton.

Defending NAIA national runner-up from 2019 (there was no competition in 2020) Oklahoma City dominated the competition with a score of 174.133. Warner University of Florida was second at 143.733, followed by Bethel at 140.93, MidAmerica Nazarene at 136.797, York at 125.35 and McPherson at 113.097.

McPherson is scheduled to compete Feb. 19 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships at Bethany College in Lindsborg.

