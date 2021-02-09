Area wrestling roundup

Swathers 4th

at districts

PRATT — The Hesston High School boys’ wrestling team advanced seven of its eight wrestlers to the regional tournament after a fourth-place finish Saturday at the Class 4A, District 4 Tournament in Pratt.

Andale won the meet with 225.5 points, followed by Pratt at 217, Buhler at 123 and Hesston at 108.

“Without having faced some of the teams at this district tournament, we were not sure how we would match up, so we were pleased to get seven out of our 8 competitors advancing to next week’s regional at Ulysses,” Hesston coach Doug Broadfoot said. “We had three wrestlers stay home today, so we were pretty productive. Owen O’Halloran’s pin of a really tough Andale 195 pounder was the highlight of our day, along with having three wrestlers in the finals.

“Maybe the most encouraging thing about our performance is that four of our advancing wrestlers are freshmen and sophomores. It was a ton of fun seeing Layne Clark get a couple of pins to advance.”

O’Halloran claimed the title at 195 pounds. Tyrone Taylor (160), Hayden Hartung (185) and Nathan Whitsitt (HWT) all took second. Clark took third at 113 pounds. Jaden Wald (106) and Cody Wohlgemuth (170) both took fourth.

The regional tournament is Friday at Ulysses.

Team Scores — Andale 222.5, Pratt 217, Buhler 123, Hesston 108, Nickerson 105, Clearwater 88, Wichita Trinity Academy 70.

Hesston results

106 — 4. Jaden Wald fr. (0-2, 14-6): SF. L Austin Kreutzer Nic. 12-11; CF. L Maddox Riffey Prt. 10-1 maj.dec.

113 — 3. Layne Clark fr. (2-1, 8-11): SF. L Pete Herbst And. 1:08; CSF. W Riley Teter Buh. :42; CF. W Nick Caraway Nic. 3:01.

152 — Logan Elliott so. (0-2, 13-12): QF. L Brody Pawloski Clr. :45; CQF. L Anthony Carder Nic. 9-6.

160 — 2. Tyrone Taylor so. (1-1, 12-10): SF. W Zachary Lamatsch Prt. (Dec 6-5; F. L Sam Elliott Buh. :40.

170 — 4. Cody Wohlgemuth sr. (1-2, 6-14): QF. W Lucas Anderson Buh. :48; SF. L Elijah Aouad And. :56; CF. L Bryson Snell Clr. 5:55.

182 — 2. Hayden Hartung so. (1-1, 12-12): SF. W Trent Wills WTA 3:46; F. L Iziah Cook Prt. 3:38.

195 — 1. Owen O’Halloran sr. (2-0, 16-1): SF. W Matthew Monroe Nic. :32; F. W Riley Marx And. 3:43.

HWT — 2. Nathan Whitsitt sr. (1-1, 10-2): SF. W Johnathan Arismendi Buh. :46; F. L Drake Van Scoyoc Prt. 1:21.

CHENEY — The Halstead High School boys’ wrestling team sent all nine of its wrestlers into the regionals after a second-place team finish Saturday in the Class 3-2-1A district meet in Cheney.

Chaparral won the team title with 135 points. Halstead edged Central Kansas League rival Hillsboro 111-109.5. Southeast of Saline was fourth at 76.

Halstead claimed three individual titles.

First-place finishes for the Dragons went to Luke Overton (106), Carter Hiebert (160) and Kaleb Wise (195).

Taking second were Skyler Geer (138) and Ivan Gutierrez (152)

Taking third was Tucker Divine (126),

Taking fourth were Jaden Wilson (113), Kaden Wise (145) and Patrick Mueller (170).

Halstead competes in the regional meet 3 p.m. Friday at Hillsboro.

Team scores — Chaparral 135, Halstead 111, Hillsboro 109.5, Southeast of Saline 76, Lyons 73, Garden Plain 62, Kingman 56, Cheney 38, Sterling 28, Canton-Galva 5.

Halstead results

106 — 1. Luke Overton (2-0, 4-6): W A.J. Almanza Ly. 12-0 maj.dec.; W Adam Vincent Ster. 12-0 maj.dec.

113 — 4. Jaden Wilson (0-2, 0-16) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.

QF. Bye; SF. L Carson Bandy Chap. :14; CSF. Bye; CF. L Ethan Peterman Ly. :22.

126 — 3. Tucker Divine (1-1, 12-6): QF. Bye; SF. L Ahsten Danner Ly. 1:39; CSF. Bye; CF. W Spencer Kelley GP 2:16.

138 — 2. Skyler Geer (1-1, 17-12): QF. Bye; SF. W Justin Mortiz Chap. 3-1; F. L Garrett Helmer Hil. 5:14.

145 — 4. Kamden Wise (2-2, 14-9): QF. W Ryder Norstrom CG 5:33; SF. L Colby Schreiner King. 1:33; CSF. W Slade Johnson SES 13-4 maj.dec.; CF. L Jarrett Angle Chap. :47.

152 – 2. Ivan Gutierrez (1-1, 19-3): QF. Bye; SF. W Joseph Ord Chap. 15-5 maj.dec.; F. L Tristan Rathbone Hil. 3:07; 160 — 1. Carter Hiebert (3-0, 18-5): QF. W Adrian Ontiveros King. 1:52; SF. W Wrikin Scobee Ly. 1:16; F. W Francis Stuhlsatz GP 11-6.

170 — 4. Patrick Mueller (0-2, 8-14): QF. Bye; SF. L Matthew Rodriguez SES :23; CSF. Bye; CF. L Gabe Gordon GP 3:39.

195 — 2. Kaleb Wise (1-0, 17-2): F. W Austin Rempel Hil. 3:27.

DOUGLASS — All six members Remington Bronco boys’ wrestling team claimed medals to advance to the regional round after a fourth-place team finish Saturday at the Class 3-2-1A, District 5 meet in Douglass.

Host Douglass won the team title with 144 points. Eureka was second at 124. Chase County edged Remington 87-85 for third.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the regional meet Friday at Eureka.

Taking titles for Remington were Wyatt Wright at 120 pounds and Jacob Holle at 132 pounds.

Finishing second were Andrew Peters 106 pounds and Owen Thiel at 152 pounds.

Hagen Taylor finished third at 160 pounds. Cole Irving took fourth at 126 pounds.

Team scores — Douglass 144, Eureka 124, Chase County 87, Remington 85, Flinthills 64, Marion 61, West Elk 48, Bluestem 38, Central of Burden 31, Herington 28.

Remington results

106 — 2. Andrew Peters (1-1, 10-9): QF. Bye; SF. W Dagan Turner Blu. 3:13; F. L Evan Coble WE 3:01.

120 — 1. Wyatt Wright (2-0, 19-0): QF. Bye; SF. W Forest Slater Mar. :51; F. W Conner Hughes Eur. 9-2.

126 — 4. Cole Irving (0-2, 3-12): QF. Bye; SF. L Trint Rogers CC :27; CSF. Bye; CF. L Louden James Flint. :47.

132 — 1. Jacob Holle (2-0, 14-5): QF. Bye; SF. W Laine Schooley CB :27; F. W Micah Cauthers CC 1:23.

152 — 2. Owen Thiel (1-1, 17-6): QF. Bye; SF. W Brock Griffin CC 15-1 maj.dec.; F. L Brent Escareno Eur. 14-10.

160 – 3. Hagen Taylor (1-1, 15-4): QF. Bye; SF. L Mitch Budke CC 14-12; CSF. Bye; CF. W Dalton Hilyard Dgl. 9-4.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com