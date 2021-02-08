Sports briefs

The Kansan

The Bethel College men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Monday against Avila have been postponed.

No make-up date has been set.

The Bethel softball games scheduled for Saturday at Langston have been postponed with no make-up date set. The softball games scheduled for Feb. 15 against Doane have been canceled and will not be made up.

McPHERSON — The Bethel College men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game, stopping McPherson 87-73 Saturday in KCAC play in McPherson.

Bethel led by as many as seven in the first half, but that was shortened to one at the half, 36-35.

McPherson took a one-point lead in the first minute of the second half, but the Threshers replied with a 15-0 run. The Threshers led by 21 with 9:45 to play. The Bulldogs never got closer than 14 points in the remaining time.

McPherson had 18 turnovers to nine for the Threshers.

Bethel put five players in double figures in scoring led by Jaylon Scott with 21 points and nine rebounds. Jonas Harper came off the bench to score 20 points. Clifford Byrd II scored 13 points with nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Bryant Mocaby and Adam Gouro each scored 12 points. Gouro posted his second-best scoring output of the season.

McPherson, 15-7 overall and 13-7 in KCAC play, was led by Kemryn Jenkins with 21 points. Jason Okoro scored 14 points. Myles McCrary had 17 rebounds.

Bethel improves to 15-4, 15-3 in KCAC play. With six scheduled games remaining, Threshers are 3 1/2 games ahead of Oklahoma Wesleyan. OWU has eight games remaining. The Threshers sweep the regular-season series against McPherson.

Bethel’s games scheduled for Monday against Avila has been postponed. Bethel plays Tuesday at Ottawa, followed by Saturday at home against Tabor.

BETHEL (15-4, 15-3 KCAC) — Jaylon Scott 6-17 8-8 21, Clifford Byrd II 5-12 3-4 13, Tavaughn Flowers 0-4 0-0 0, Kevon Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan Neely 0-3 0-0 0, Adam Gouro 6-9 0-0 12, Harper Jonas 8-14 2-2 20, Bryant Mocaby 4-8 1-1 12, Nick Bonner 2-4 1-2 7, Jalyn Todd 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 32-74 15-17 87.

McPHERSON (15-7, 13-7 KCAC) — Gage Maccoy 1-4 0-0 2, Travon Shelvin 2-4 0-0 4, Josh Rivers 3-6 2-2 8, Rock Hardison 0-5 5-12 5, Anthony Peterson-Lockett 0-0 0-0 0, Myles McCrary 4-11 0-0 8, Jerome Washington 2-2 0-0 6, Kemryn Jenkins 7-16 4-4 21, Jason Okoro 7-12 0-0 14, Fred Watts 2-11 1-2 5. TOTALS 28-71 12-20 73.

Bethel;36;51;—;87

McPherson;35;38;—;73

Total fouls — BC 17, MC 16. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 8-21 (Scott 1-3, Byrd II 0-1, Flowers 0-1, Neely 0-3, Jonas 2-6, Mocaby 3-4, Bonner 2-3), MC 5-19 (Maccoy 0-2, Shelvin 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Washington 2-2, Jenkins 3-8, Okoro 0-1, Watts 0-3). Rebounds — BC 41 (Scott 9, Byrd II 9), MC 48 (McCrary 17). Assists — BC 18 (Byrd II 8), MC 12 (Hardison 4). Turnovers — BC 9 (Flowers 3, Byrd II 3), MC 18 (Rivers 6). Blocked shots — BC 5 (Gouro 3), MC 4 (McCrary 2). Steals — BC 9 (Byrd II 5), MC 4 (Maccoy 1, Rivers 1, Jenkins 1, Watts 1).

McPHERSON — The Bethel College women’s basketball team suffered a setback Saturday in its attempts to secure a home post-season game, falling to McPherson College 71-62 Saturday in KCAC play in McPherson.

The loss was the second straight for the Threshers, falling to 12-7, 12-5 in KCAC play. Bethel falls to third place in the conference, a half-game behind Tabor for second. Bethel is 5 1/2 games behind KCAC leader Sterling.

Bethel trailed 15-14 after the first quarter, 28-27 at the half and 51-49 after three quarters.

The Threshers tied the game with 8:42 remaining in regulation, but gave up a 13-5 run. Bethel got back within five with two minutes to play, but gave up a 5-0 run.

Bethel was hampered by 24 turnovers, but did have 20 assists as a team and 11 blocked shots.

Brittany Roberts led McPherson with 24 points and 18 rebounds. Maison Moseley scored 17 points and Krystin Branscum scored 10.

McPherson is 15-7, 12-7 in KCAC play, a game behind Bethel for third place in the KCAC. The Threshers and Bulldogs split their regular-season series.

Bethel was led by Abby Schmidt with 25 points and 11 rebounds, blocking five shots. Kendall Michalski scored 12 points. Josie Calzonetti scored 10. Alex Bearup had 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Schmidt posted her 13th double-double of the season and 61st of her career.

Bethel’s game scheduled for Monday against Avila was postponed. Bethel plays Wednesday at Ottawa, a team the Thresher beat by 21 earlier this year.

BETHEL (12-7, 12-5 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 10-15 5-11 25, Alex Bearup 1-7 1-2 3, Kayla Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Kendall Michalski 4-13 0-0 12, Josie Calzonetti 4-10 1-2 10, Macie Price 1-4 3-4 5, Jasmina Jones 2-7 1-1 5, Daryn Batts 1-3 0-0 2, Jaycee Freshour 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-59 11-20 62.

McPHERSON (15-7, 12-7 KCAC) — Ja'Kia Wells 0-8 0-2 0, Victoria Ates 3-10 0-0 6, Tatum Griffin 3-5 0-1 7, Brittany Roberts 7-18 10-12 24, Erika Diaz 1-7 2-5 4, Maison Moseley 7-12 2-2 17, Kyrstin Branscum 4-8 2-2 10, Kristin Potter 1-4 0-0 3. TOTALS 26-72 16-24 71.

Bethel;14;13;22;13;—;62

McPherson;15;13;23;20;—;71

Total fouls — BC 21, MC 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BC: Michalski. 3-point shooting — BC 5-21 (Bearup 0-3, Michalski 4-12, Calzonetti 1-3, Price 0-2, Jones 0-1), MC 3-14 (Wells 0-3, Ates 0-1, Griffin 1-2, Diaz 0-2, Moseley 1-2, Branscum 0-1, Potter 1-3). Rebounds — BC 42 (Schmidt 11), MC 48 (Roberts 18). Assists — BC 20 (Bearup 8, Price 8), MC 11 (Wells 2, Ates 2, Griffin 2, Roberts 2, Diaz 2). Turnovers — BC 24 (Michalski 9), MC 18 (Roberts 6). Blocked shots — BC 11 (Schmidt 5), MC 5 (Roberts 3). Steals — BC 5 (Freshour 2), MC 15 (Diaz 4, Moseley 4).

WICHITA — The Bethel College men’s and women’s track and field teams broke several school records and claimed several wins Saturday at the Bethel Invitational at Heskett Center in Wichita.

Austin Cheatham won the men’s shot put in 16.70 meters (45-9 1/3), while teammate Chet Albin was fifth at 14.03 meters (46-0 1/2). Cheatham posted his third-best mark overall, keeping him fifth nationally (NAIA).

Trey Palmer won the 60-meter dash in 6.85 seconds, followed by Kemroy Cupid in second .01 seconds behind. Both times rank in the top 10 nationally (NAIA).

Cupid took second in the 400-meter run in 50.79.

The team of Laytham Magana, Isaiah Bartel, Nick Morgan and Mauro Arancibia Campos won the 4x800-meter relay in a school-record time of 8:04.35.

Arancibia Campos won the 1,000-meter run in 2:33.21, followed by Bartel in third in 2:35.36 and Nick Morgan in sixth in 2:43.79.

Sebastian Formento took fifth in the men’s triple jump in 12.50 meters (41-0 1/4). Laytham Magana placed fifth in the men’s high jump at 1.75 meters (5-8 3/4).

Carter Funk took sixth in the mile in 4:51.52.

For the Bethel women, the team of Aubry Grame, Haley Robinette, Shantierra Jackson and Natalie Graber won the 4x800-meter relay in a school record time of 10:23.93.

The 4,000-meter distance medley relay team of Grame, Jen Andres, Robinette and Graber took second in 14:13.38.

Andres took fourth in the 200-meter dash in 27.51.

Jackson took fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:26.95.

Grame took sixth in the women’s 60-meter hurdles in 10.63.

Bethel competes Saturday at the Ichabod Invitational at Washburn University in Topeka.

60-m. hurdles — 6. Aubry Grame 10.63 (prelims 10.32).

4x800-m. relay — 1. Bethel A (Aubry Grame, Haley Robinette, Shantierra Jackson, Natalie Graber) 10:23.93.

Mile run — 8. Charlotte Ehrmann 6:27.51.

200-m. run — 4. Jen Andres 27.51.

1,000-m. run — 4. Shantierra Jackson 3:26.95, 10. Charlotte Ehrmann 4:03.47.

MEN

Shot put — 1. Austin Cheatham 16.70 m. (54-9 1/2), 5. Chet Albun 14.03 m. (46-0 1/2).

Triple jump — 5. Sebastian Formento 12.50 m. (41-0 1/4).

Long jump — 13. Evan Depriest 5.58 m. (18-3 3/4), 14. Sebastian Formento 5.33 m. 17-6).

High jump — 5. Laytham Magana 1.75 m. (5-8 3/4), 8. Evam Depriest 1.65 m. (5-5).

60-m. dash — 1. Trey Palmer 6.85, 2. Kemroy Cupid 6.86, 13. Rudy Juarez 7.20, 21. Amondre Schumpert-Street 7.31.

4x800-m. relay — 1. Bethel A (Laytham Magana, Isaiah Bartel, Nick Morganm Mauro Arancibia Campos) 8:04.35.

Mile run — 6. Carter Funk 4:51.52, 8. Johnny Yang 4:57.61, 10. Robbie Crager 4:59.23.

400-m. run — 2. Kemroy Cupid 50.79, 8. Rudy Juarez 52.63, 17. Sebastian Formento 55.48.

800-m. run — 12. Garrett Slater 2:14.07.

600-m. run — 9. Evan Depriest 1:34.73.

1,000-m. run — 1. Mauro Arancibia Campos 2:33.31, 3. Isaiah Bartel 2:35.36, 6. Nick Morgan 2:43.79.

3,000-m. run — 12. Robbie Crager 10:23.79.

4x400-m. relay — 7. Bethel B (Laytham Magana, Isaiah Bartel, Evan Depriest, Garrett Slater 3:39.91.

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bethel College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Saturday in a KCAC triangular at Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Bethel fell to Saint Mary 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21.

Mia Loganbill had 10 kills and downed four blocks. Kaitlyn Shima set 13 assists. Jessica Schumann served two aces. Katey Wilhelm had 22 digs, followed by Shima with 14.

Bethel fell to host Oklahoma Wesleyan 25-11, 14-25, 25-17, 25-16. Harlie Hunton led Bethel with eight kills. Shima set 14 assists. Wilhelm had 17 digs.

Bethel falls to 2-17, 2-12 in KCAC play, and plays Wednesday at Avila.

IOLA — The Hesston College baseball team split a double header Friday at Allen County Community College.

Hesston lost the first game 6-3 and won the nightcap 8-7.

Hesston led the first game 2-1, but gave up three runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth.

Hesston’s Shunsuke Otonashi went two for four hitting, driving in two runs. Eli Prine went two for three. Edgar Vera threw a five innings for the Larks, allowing one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts.

The second game was tied 6-6 through five innings, but Hesston outscored Allen County 2-1 in the sixth.

Coby Winter and Justin Smith each had a home run for Hesston. Smith drove in two runs.

Hesston used five pitchers. Dawson Canaan threw two innings for the win, striking out two. Prine threw two innings for the save, striking out two.

Hesston is 2-2. All of the Larks’ games scheduled for this week have been snowed out. Hesston plays Feb. 16 at Northern Oklahoma-Enid.

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team downed the Central Christian College junior varsity 81-61 Saturday at Yost Center.

Hesston led 42-23 at the half.

Langston Flowers led Hesston with 19 points. Ethan Hildebrand scored 16 points with 12 rebounds. Elijah Smith scored 16 points with nine rebounds. Juwaun Clifton scored 12 points with eight rebounds.

Keshan Kittrell led Central with 25 points. Allen Tyler scored 14.

Hesston is 3-2. Monday’s game against the Sterling College junior varsity has been snowed out. Wednesday’s game against Nationwide Prep Academy was canceled. Hesston hosts Southeast (Neb.) Community College Saturday.

IOLA — The Hesston College volleyball team fell to Allen County Community College Saturday in Jayhawk Conference play.

Hesston fell 25-11, 25-16, 25-10.

Jessica Wilson led Hesston with eight kills. Tannah Tilley downed seven kills. Tilley served two aces. Alexis Zehr set 12 assists. McKayla Long had eight digs.

Monday’s match at Cloud County Community College was snowed out.

Hesston is 0-6, 0-4 in conference play, and hosts third-ranked (NJCAA Division II) Cowley College at 6:30 p.m. at Yost Center.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com