Salthawk boys stop Railers from outside

HUTCHINSON — In the first meeting between the Newton Railer boys and Hutchinson, the Railers held a 42-6 advantage from beyond the arc, but it was the Salthawks’ inside game that prevailed.

In the rematch Friday night at the Salthawk Activity Center, the inside game was a wash, but Hutchinson outscored Newton 39-18 from beyond the arc to claim a 78-63 win in AV-CTL I play.

The Salthawks sweep the regular-season series.

“We did a good job of sharing the basketball,” Hutchinson coach Bryan Miller said. “Garrett Robertson had the hot hand and the guys did a good job of finding him. The shots he got in the first quarter weren’t contested. They were wide-open rhythm shots. That’s what Garrett does. His teammates did a great job of finding him.”

Myles Thompson led Hutchinson with 28 points and 18 rebounds, but it was sophomore Robertson who set the tone with 20 points, 17 in the first quarter. Robertson finished seven of 13 from the field, six of 12 from 3-point range. Treyton Peterson scored 14 points, hitting four of six from 3-point range.

Thompson scored 60 points in two games against the Railers.

“Everytime they kind of got close, we called his number and he was able to deliver,” Miller said. “Everybody did a good job tonight, playing team basketball, sharing it. We made a lot of good shots.”

Newton was led by Jaxon Brackeen with 28 points, hitting 12 of 15 from the line. Dylan Petz scored 17 points, hitting five of eight 3-pointers. Owen Mills scored 12 points.

“We just can’t put 32 minutes together,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “We came out flat. We weren’t ready to play. The pre-game was good. The pre-game talk was covering the right spots, but when we came out, we got punched in the mouth. If this was a boxing match, we’d be looking at a TKO early. I credit our kids that we had enough toughness and pride that we got off the mat and showed a little fight in the second quarter. It’s never good to give up 30 points in the first quarter. We weren’t on the scout(ing report) right away. Our heads were somewhere else.”

Tied 5-5, the Railers committed three straight turnovers, setting up a 7-0 Hutchinson run. Newton trailed 30-15 at the end of the quarter.

Newton drew within 10 in the second quarter, only to give up an 8-2 run. Hutchinson led 43-30 at the half.

Newton pulled within nine with 3:10 left in the third quarter, only to give up an 8-0 run. The Railers pulled back within 12 at the end of the quarter, 62-50.

Neither team scored for nearly the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. A Treyton Peterson trey broke the drought, followed by a Tanner Dorrell trey for Newton. Hutchinson pulled out by as many as 17 late in the game.

Newton falls to 1-12, 0-6 in league play. Newton plays Tuesday at fourth-ranked (KBCA, Class 6A) Campus. Hutchinson is 5-7, 2-5 in AV-CTL I play, and host Andover Central at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a make-up game, followed by Salina South Tuesday.

“We have Campus Tuesday and Saturday,” Preston said. “We’re coming in Sunday. We have to get more fight in us. We have to coach better. We got outcoached and outplayed. We have to get after it. Campus is really good.”

“We have two, back-to-back, tough games,” Miller said. “I want to see them grow. I want to see them continue to communicate better on the defensive end and be a little more rigid on the defensive end.”

NEWTON (1-12, 0-6 AV-CTL I) — Ruth 0 0-0 0, 0; Brackeen 8 12-15 3, 28; Petz 1 (5) 0-0 1, 17; Dorrell 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Slechta 0 2-2 3, 2; Woods 0 1-2 2, 1; Franz 0 0-0 0, 0; Mills 4 4-4 2, 12; Castro 0 0-0 0, 0; Entz 0 0-0 0, 0; Edwards 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 13 (6) 19-23 15, 63.

HUTCHINSON (5-7, 2-5 AV-CTL I) — Peterson 1 (4) 0-0 3, 14; Huhs 3 1-3 3, 7; Clark 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Heneha 0 0-0 0, 0; Chapman 0 0-2 0, 0; Robertson 1 (6) 0-0 4, 20; Newquist 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, 0; Thompson 11 6-9 4, 28; Witt 0 0-0 1, 0; O’Sullivan 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; TOTALS 16 (13) 7-13 21, 78.

Newton;15;15;20;13;—;63

Hutchinson;30;13;19;16;—;78

