Area wrestling roundup

The Kansan

Newton wrestlers

fall to Campus

HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School boys’ wrestling team dropped a dual meet to Campus 39-36 Thursday in Haysville.

Railer wins went to Nick Treaster at 113 pounds by fall, Colin Bybee at 120 pounds by decision, Keon Edwards at 152 pounds by fall, Benjamin Reyes at 160 pounds by forfeit, Brody Harper at 182 pounds by decision, Logan Buchanan at 195 pounds by decision and Rio Gomez at heavyweight by fall.

Taking losses for the Railers were Gabriel Catache at 106 by decision, Josiah Schmidt at 126 by fall, Tjaden Simmons at 145 pounds by fall, Clayton Smith at 170 pounds by fall and Mohamed Farah at 220 pounds by fall.

Newton was open at both 126 pounds and 132 pounds.

Newton finishes 3-4 in dual meets this season, 3-3 in AV-CTL I duals.

Newton competes at the Class 5A regionals Feb. 12 at Andover.

Campus 39. Newton 36

(Note: Pin times weren’t listed)

106 — Noah Hirschfield C dec. Gabriel Catache N 3-2. 113 — Nick Treaster N pinned Eric Spangler C. 120 — Colin Bybee N dec. Elissio Martinez C (Dec 8-3. 126 — Dylan Sheler C pinned Josiah Schmidt N. 132 — Jacob Rymer C won by forfeit. 138 — Kylar Poort C won by forfeit. 145 — Nathan Bowen C pinned Tjaden Simmons N. 152 — Keon Edwards N pinned Ryan Mortensen C. 160 — Benjamin Reyes N won by forfeit. 170 — Corbin Williams C pinned Clayton Smith N. 182 — Brody Harper N dec. Shawn Smith C (Dec 8-4. 195 — Logan Buchanan N pinned Barrett Roads C. 220 — Aiden Williams C pinned Mohamed Farah N. HWT — Rio Gomez N pinned Michael Trimmell C.

Girls’ and JV results not reported.

Remington sends

five to regionals

COUNCIL GROVE — The Remington Bronco girls qualified all five of its wrestlers to the Division II Regional meet after top-four finishes Friday at the district meet in Council Grove.

McPherson won the meet with 115 points, followed by Chase County at 75, Council Grove at 69 and Abilene and Smoky Valley tied at 60.

Remington placed sixth with 57 points.

The Broncos were led by Addison Evans, who won the title at 120 pounds. Evans finished 2-0 in round-robin competition.

Cora Thiel finished fourth at 109 pounds. Kizmann Capps finished third at 115 pounds. Taylor Sommers finished third at 138 pounds. Samantha Evans finished fourth at 170 pounds.

Regionals will be Feb. 13 at Circle High School.

Division II, District 4 Meet

Friday

at Council Grove

Team scores — McPherson 115, Chase County 75, Council Grove 69, Abilene 60, Smoky Valley 60, Remington 57, Ell Saline 21, Buhler 16, Marion 10, Northern Heights 0, Hesston 0.

Remington results

109 — 4. Cora Thiel (1-2): QF. L Kinzie Rogers CC 1:44; CQF. Bye; CSF. W Aubree Martens McP. 3:24; CF. L Kinzie Rogers CC 1:41.

115 — 3. Kizmann Capps (0-2): L Amethyst Hale McP. :46; L Hayvin Thornhill CG 1:55.

120 — 1. Addison Evans (2-0): W Braelynn Patterson McP. 10-5; W Abby Allen CG 5:15.

138 — 3. Taylor Sommers (2-1): QF. W Kinlea Reimler ES 1:56; SF. L Belle Peters SV :23; CSF. Bye; CF. W Kinlea Reimler ES 1:37.

170 — 4. Samantha Emmons (0-2): QF. Bye; SF. L Jolie Ziegler CG :14; CSF. Bye; CF. L Hunter Wilson McP. 1:56.