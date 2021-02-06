Area basketball roundup

The Kansan

INMAN — The Moundridge Wildcat girls downed rival Moundridge 49-23 Friday in HOAL play in Inman.

The Wildcats led 30-12 at the half, followed by a 15-2 third-quarter run.

Kindall Elmore scored 16 points for Moundridge. Kourtney Kaufman and Kate Eichelberger each scored 12 points.

Maci Neufeld scored nine points for 6-9 Inman.

Moundridge is 11-4, 4-1 in league play, and hosts Remington Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE (11-4, 4-1 HOAL) — Er.Durst 1 1-2 3, 3; Al.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Em.Durst 1 0-0 1, 2; Ki.Elmore 3 (2) 4-6 2, 16; Wedel 0 0-0 0, 0; Kaufman 0 (4) 0-0 2, 12; Logue 0 0-2 1, 0; Ke.Elmore 1 2-2 1, 4; Eichelberger 3 6-6 2, 12; Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 9; Blough 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (6) 13-18 12, 49.

INMAN (6-9, 2-4 HOAL) — Brunk 0 0-0 0, 0; Aden 0 0-0 2, 0; Friesen 0 0-0 1, 0; M.Neufeld 0 (3) 0-0 0, 9; Welch 1 2-7 1, 4; Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 0; Martisko 1 4-4 2, 6; Maurer 0 0-0 1, 0; Woods 1 0-0 0, 2; Hurley 0 0-0 0, 0; R.Neufeld 1 0-0 4, 2; TOTALS 4 (3) 6-11 11, 23.

Moundridge;12;18;15;4;—;49

Inman;5;8;2;8;—;23

HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School girls’ basketball team jumped out to an 11-4 lead en route to a 57-38 win over Hoisington Friday in Central Kansas League play in Halstead.

The Dragons led 23-15 at the half and 37-26 after three quarters.

Karenna Gerber led Halstead with 21 points. Kaleigh O’Brien added nine points.

Jaci Guthrie led 5-7 Hoisington with nine points.

Halstead is 12-2, 4-1 in CKL play, and plays Tuesday at Pratt.

HOISINGTON (5-7, 1-3 CKL) — Mason 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Guthrie 2 (1) 2-3 2, 9; Colson 2 0-0 3, 4; Henry 0 0-0 0, 0; Wolf 0 2-2 1, 2; Gonzalez 0 (1) 2-2 0, 5; Schneider 0 0-0 1, 0; Hanzlick 2 0-0 4, 4; Boxberger 0 0-0 0, 0; Hahn 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Brewer 1 0-0 0, 2; Brack 0 1-2 0, 1; Romeiser 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 8 (5) 7-9 12, 38.

HALSTEAD (12-2, 4-1 CKL) — Lewis 0 1-2 0, 1; Wilson 0 0-0 0, 0; O’Brien 1 (2) 1-2 0, 9; Schroeder 1 (2) 0-0 2, 8; Gerber 9 3-3 3, 21; Kelley 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Weber 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Schutte 0 0-0 0, 0; Wagner 0 0-0 0, 0; Engel 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Myers 0 0-0 0, 0; McClain 0 (1) 4-4 2, 7; TOTALS 12 (8) 9-11 9, 57.

Hoisington;4;11;11;12;—;38

Halstead;11;12;14;20;—;57

INMAN — Landon Kaufman scored 22 points, including a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining, to lift the Moundridge Wildcat boys over rival Inman 40-38 Friday in Heart of America League play in Inman.

Down 17-7 after the first quarter, Moundridge got within two at the half, 21-19. The Wildcats trailed 32-31 after three quarters.

“Got down early and finally got some stops and manufactured some offense and then it was tight the rest of the way,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Landon Kaufman made two free throws with five seconds left to give us the final lead. Both teams battled hard tonight. Now everyone is posturing for substate seeds. Every game is critical. Always a great atmosphere to play at Inman.”

Tanner Heckel scored 12 points for Inman, 6-9.

Moundridge is 9-6 and hosts Remington Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE (9-6, 3-2 HOAL) — Kaufman 6-14 7-7 22, Churchill 2-7 2-2 7, Schlosser 3-4 0-2 6, Wedel 1-2 0-0 3, Unruh 1-3 0-1 2, Schrag 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 13-31 9-12 40.

INMAN (6-9, 2-4) — Heckel 4-12 3-5 12, Brunk 3-7 2-3 8, Doerksen 3-5 2-2 8, Mannebach 2-3 0-2 4, Konrade 1-7 0-0 2, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Blank 1-2 0-1 2, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Thiessen 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15-44 7-13 38.

Moundridge;7;12;12;9;—;40

Inman;17;4;11;6;—;36

Total fouls — Mdg. 14, In. 14. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Mdg. 5-14 (Kaufman 3-8, Churchill 1-3, Wedel 1-2, Unruh 0-1), In. 1-13 (Heckel 1-3, Brunk 0-1, Doerksen 0-1, Konrade 0-5, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds — Mdg. 21 (Churchill 6, Schlosser 6), In. 26 (Heckel 6). Assists — Mdg. 10 (Unruh 4), In. 6 (Konrade 2). Turnovers — Mdg. 13 (Kaufman 4, Churchill 4), In. 11 (Johnson 4). Blocked shots — Mdg. 5 (Churchill 4), In. 0. Steals — Mdg. 6 (Schlosser 2), In. 8 (Heckel 2, Johnson 2).

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to Hutchinson 61-49 Friday at the Salt Hawk Activity Center.

Hutchinson led 30-12 at the half.

Newton plays Tuesday at Campus.

NEWTON — Seirer 3, Gates 5, Gomez 17, Dillon 2, Ruggerio 3, Hulse 3, Zerger 13, Claassen 1, Ruth 2.

Newton;2;10;15;22;—;49

Hutchinson;14;16;11;20;—;61

