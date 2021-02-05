Second quarter the difference in Hutch girls' win

HUTCHINSON — After another decent start in recent weeks, the second quarter proved to be a liability for the Newton High School girls’ basketball team in a 50-36 loss to Hutchinson Friday night in AV-CTL I play at the Salthawk Activity Center.

Newton was outscored 11-0 in the second period.

“We came out and played defense, and usually when we play defense, it converts on the other end,” Hutchinson coach Conor Reilly said. “I think we scored 11 or 12 points in the second quarter and in the third quarter, we exploded for like 20. Our defense helps our offense out. We’re improving. After Tuesday night’s game (a 55-42 loss to Derby), we were really good. That was some our best girls’ basketball in several years. Tonight, I don’t think we were at the same level, but we can learn from that.”

“We fell asleep a little in the second and third (quarters),” Newton coach Tavis Leake said. “We need to be a little more confident. When we play like we did in the fourth quarter, we’re a scary team. We beat them in the fourth quarter. We’re making a lot of mistakes and errors that come from playing at that speed against an opponent like that, but the more experience we get, the more we’re going to improve.”

Hutchinson was led by Mya Thompson with 13 points. Ziya Simms, Harlie Wilson and Hannah Ames each added 10 points each.

Newton was led by Lexi Valle-Ponds with 10 points — all in the second half and seven in the fourth quarter. Marah Zenner had nine points.

Newton jumped out 2-0 on a Camryn Entz layup. Hutchinson replied with 9-0 run aided by four Railer turnovers. A Zenner putback and three-point play in the final 72 seconds of the quarter got the Railers within two, 9-7.

Hutchinson made a 9-0 run to open the second quarter. The Railers were outrebounded 16-10 in the first half.

After seven more Hutchinson points, Entz broke the 11:08 drought with a putback with five minutes left in the period. Abigail Koontz hit one of two free throws 48 seconds later to get the Railers in double figures. Hannah Ames hit one of two free throws with .6 seconds remaining, putting Hutchinson up 38-16.

Newton won the fourth quarter 20-12.

Newton is 0-13, 0-6 in league play, and plays Tuesday at Campus. Hutchinson is 5-7, 2-5 in league play, and takes on third-ranked (KBCA, Class 5A) Maize Monday on the road in a make-up game, followed by Salina South Tuesday at home.

“(Maize) is pretty good, but hopefully, we can come out and play our style of basketball,” Reilly said. “Hopefully, we can slow them down and give ourselves a chance.”

“We have three wins we have to get,” Leake said. “There are some games coming up where I think, if we follow the game plan, we’ll be a much better team. If the girls can play with confidence, we can be a much better team. We have some games we can get, but we have to do everything correct.”

NEWTON (0-13, 0-6 AV-CTL I) — Valle-Ponds 1 (2) 2-4 2, 10; Zenner 3 3-4 3, 9; Seidl 0 0-0 0, 0; Loewen 1 4-6 4, 6; Antonowich 1 1-2 3, 3; Koontz 0 (1) 1-2 0, 4; Hendrickson 0 0-0 3, 0; Entz 2 0-2 3, 4; Hernandez 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 8 (3) 11-20 20, 36.

HUTCHINSON (5-8, 2-5 AV-CTL I) — Tomax 0 0-0 0, 0; Simms 2 6-8 0, 10; Thompson 5 3-8 1, 13; Wilson 3 4-4 4, 10; Keeler 0 0-0 1, 0; Ackley 0 0-0 2, 0; Ames 4 2-4 2, 10; Jackson 0 1-2 0, 1; Moriasi 0 (2) 0-0 5, 6; TOTALS 14 (2) 16-26 15, 50.

Newton;7;0;9;20;—;36

Hutchinson;9;11;18;12;—;50

Technical foul — New.: Zenner.

