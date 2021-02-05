Bethel spikers fall to Friends in four

The Kansan

The Bethel College volleyball team fell to Friends University in four sets Thursday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel fell 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20.

Friends was led by Sarah Lazar-St. John with 18 kills and Rheagan Hoover with 13 kills. Abigail Knittel set 43 assists and served three aces. Alyssa Arnold had 16 digs, followed by MaKenzie Glasse with 15 and Rachel Taylor with 10. Hoover downed two blocks.

Mia Loganbill and Kaitlyn Shima each had nine kills for Bethel. Jessica Schumann set 14 assists, while Shima set 15. Harlie Hunton served five aces. Katey Wilhelm had 18 digs, while Shima had 15. Loganbill, Shima and Julie Wilhite each downed two blocks.

The Bethel College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel lost to Sterling in four sets and Bethany in three sets.

Bethel lost to Sterling 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18. Bethel lost to Bethany 25-16, 25-23, 25-18.

Bethel is 2-15, 2-10 in KCAC play. The Threshers play Saint Mary and Oklahoma Wesleyan at 3 p.m. in Bartlesville, Okla.

vs. Sterling

STERLING — (kills-aces-blocks) Breanne Akiu 0-0-0; Colleen Meffert 12-0-0; Carmin Butterworth 0-0-0; Ally Meins 0-2-0; Eliana Ponce 2-2-0; Emily Peterson 15-0-0; Jordyn Jellison 12-0-0; Delanie Adair 0-0-0; Meghan Mickle 10-0-0; Annie Connor 10-0-0; Trinity Carlos 1-0-0; Emily Widhalm 0-0-0; Lindsey Kauffman 0-0-0. TOTALS 62-4-0.0.

BETHEL — (kills-aces-blocks) Mia Loganbill 17-2-1; Kaitlyn Shima 3-0-3; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Julie Wilhite 4-0-1; Jade Gleason 3-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Dannika Day 8-2-2; Jessica Schumann 0-2-0; Lauren McCreary 3-0-0. TOTALS 38-6-4.0.

Sterling;21;25;25;25;—;3

Bethel;25;14;22;18;—;1

Assist leaders — SC: Akiu 56. BC: Shima 15, Schumann 9. Dig leaders — SC: Butterworth 45, Akiu 10. BC: Wilhelm 24, Shima 9, Schumann 9.

vs. Bethany

BETHANY — (kills-aces-blocks) Christina Garcia 0-0-0; Haley Reifsteck 0-2-0; Natalie Tricoche 0-0-0; Mia Novakovic 1-0-0; Paola Sanabria-Lopez 16-4-2; Jordan Valentine 12-0-1; Justice Brackney 5-0-2; Madison Scott 5-0-1; Michelle Beer 1-0-1; Abigal McDaniel 3-0-0; Kylie Jacobs 0-0-0. TOTALS 43-6-5.0

BETHEL — (kills-aces-blocks) Mia Loganbill 3-0-1; Kaitlyn Shima 9-1-2; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Julie Wilhite 4-0-5; Jade Gleason 3-0-1; Katey Wilhelm 0-1-0; Dannika Day 7-0-1; Jessica Schumann 0-1-0; Lauren McCreary 2-2-1. TOTALS 28-5-7.0

Bethany;25;25;25;—;3

Bethel;16;23;18;—;0

Assist leaders – Bethany: Novakovic 35, Reifsteck 2. Bethel: Shima 10, Schumann 7. Dig leaders — Bethany: Reifsteck 19, Sanabria-Lopez 14, Novakovic 11. Bethel: Wilhelm 19, Shima 9.

vs. Friends

FRIENDS (8-9, 4-5 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) MaKenzie Glasse 7-2-0; Remyngton Green 5-0-1; Raquel Gonzales 0-1-0; Christy Hopfe 0-1-0; Faith Galvan 4-0-0; Alyssa Arnold 0-2-0; Abigail Knittel 1-3-0; Rachel Taylor 0-1-0; Rheagan Hoover 13-0-2; Sarah Lazar-St. John 18-0-1. TOTALS 48-10-3.0.

BETHEL (2-15, 2-10 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Hailey Hill 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 9-2-2; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 6-0-1; Julie Wilhite 3-0-2; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Harlie Hunton 6-5-1; Jessica Schumann 0-0-0; Dannika Day 6-1-1; Kaitlyn Shima 9-0-2. TOTALS 39-8-5.0.

Friends;25;25;22;25;—;3

Bethel;19;21;25;20;—1

Assist leaders — Fr.: Knittel 43, Taylor 1. BC: Schumann 14, Shima 13. Dig leaders — Fr.: Arnold 16, Glasse 15, Taylor 10. BC: Wilhelm 18, Shima 15.