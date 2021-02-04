Sports briefs

1. DOUG PHILLIPS, SAM GRIFFEN, WILL BESORE, JIM MENDENHALL -4.

2. DANE LAWRENCE, JIM ZOOK, BOB WILSON, JOSE RAMOS -4.

3. GEORGE EASON, RON JONES, DENNIS CARTER, LEO GRIFFITH -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — ED HODGE.

The Bethel College men’s indoor track team was ranked 15th in this week’s NAIA poll taken by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Bethel moved down from 11th in the initial rankings.

Two other Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference teams were also ranked — Saint Mary in fifth and Friends in sixth.

Austin Cheatham is ranked fifth in the shot put at 16.21, hit at last week’s Washburn Open.

The medley relay team is ranked ninth. Mauro Arancibia is ranked 12th in the mile at 4:24.14. Kemroy Cupid is 18th in the 200-meter dash. Trey Palmer is 18th in the 60-meter dash.

Bethel hosts the Bethel Invitational Saturday at the Heskett Center on the Wichita State Invitational.

MEYER TAKES HONORS — Bethel sophomore Stephany Meyer was named the KCAC women’s field athlete of the week.

Meyer competed at the Washburn Open, taking 22nd in the long jump in a school-record mark of 4.87 meters (15-11 3/4). The mark led all NAIA competitors at the meet and is fifth in the KCAC.

It was the second time this season she’s been honored.

400-m. dash — 38. Aubry Grame 1:05.55.

800-m. run — 19. Haley Robinette 2:37.61, 30. Charlotte Ehrmann 2:58.22.

60-m. hurdles — 33. Aubry Grame 10.96.

4x400-m. relay — 13. Bethel (Aubry Grame, Haley Robinette, Natalie Graber, Stephany Meyer) 4:29.35.

Distance medley relay — 10. Bethel (Haley Robinette, Stephany Meyer, Aubry Grame, Natalie Graber) 13:55.65.

Long jump — 22. Stephany Meyer 4.87 m. (15-11 3/4).

Weight throw — 20. Kalyn Corley 12.06 m. (39-7).

MEN

60-m. dash — 10. Trey Palmer 6.93, 13. Kemroy Cupid 6.97, 34. Amondre Shumpert-Street 7.13, 43. Rudy Juarez 7.25, 59. Sebastian Formento 7.70.

200-m. dash — 11. Kemroy Cupid 22.11, 28. Trey Palmer 22.47, 36. Rudy Juarez 22.70, 55. Amondre Shumpert-Street 23.26.

400-m. dash — 50. Laytham Magana 55.31, 51. Even DePriest 55.37, 54. Sebastian Formento 56.59.

Mile run — 10. Mauro Arancibia Campos 4:24.14, 28. Robbie Crager 5:09.15.

3,000-meter run — 34. Carter Funk 10:08.69.

5,000-meter run — 30. Johnny Yang 18:05.99.

4x400-m. relay — 13. Bethel (Nick Morgan, Isaiah Bartel, Mauro Arancibia Campos, Laytham Magana) 3:39.23.

Distance medley relay — 9. Bethel (Mauro Arancibia Campos, Rudy Juarez, Nick Morgan, Isaiah Bartel) 10:38.31.

Long jump — 28. Evan DePriest 5.74 m. (18-10), 31. Laytham Magana 5.27 m. (17-3 1/2).

Shot put — 4. Austin Cheatham 16.21 m. (53-2 1/4).

WICHITA — The Newton High School boys’ and girls’ teams each finished third Tuesday in a three-team meet hosted by Campus at Seneca Bowl.

Campus won the girls’ competition at 2,573, followed by Hutchinson at 1,757 and Newton at 1,698. Campus won the boys’ competition at 2,637, followed by Hutchinson at 2,257 and Newton at 2,033.

In the girls’ competition, Campus had the top five series, led by Dakota Lennen at 674. Kenzie Kling had the high game of 257.

Newton was led by Mariah Nicholson at 477. Nicholson had Newton’s high game of 181.

Ryan Nguyen of Campus had the high series for the boys at 677. Nguyen had the high game of 242.

Newton was led by Cooper Burns, who was fifth at 618. Burns had Newton’s high game of 216.

Newton competes against Hutchinson and Maize Tuesday at the Alley in Hutchinson.

Campus tri

St. Peter, Anna;155;114;155;—424

Brockman, Emma;101;117;105;—323

Nicholson, Mariah;155;181;141;—477

Altum, Cadence;161;124;125;—410

Grattan, Hailey;124;128;132;—384

Shepherd, Abigail;88;71;97;—256

TOTALS;595;550;553;—1,698

Hutchinson;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Baxter, Ciandra;135;117;135;—387

Dube, Ellie;80;97;103;—280

Glaser, Chloe;130;157;148;—435

Goans, Cassidy;176;127;155;—458

Philbrick, Brecken;134;191;152;—477

TOTALS;575;592;590;—1,757

Campus;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Reams, Piper;233;215;196;—644

Adkins, Ella;141;207;178;—526

Lennen, Dakota;219;208;247;—674

Hsu, Savannah;201;196;183;—580

Kling, Kenzie;257;204;203;—664

Feast, Casey;155;182;170;—507

TOTALS;910;834;829;—2,573

Burns, Cooper;216;190;212;—618

Brackeen, Jett;137;140;184;—461

Mick, Christopher;152;110;180;—442

Ebert, Carsen;134;108;206;—448

Baldwin, Callan;125;111;113;—349

Montano, Alfred;153;152;118;—423

TOTALS;658;593;782;—2,033

Hutchinson;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Bloesser, Hayden;173;164;142;—479

Green, Jaxson;238;170;184;—592

Jefferson, Ethan;116;138;124;—378

Lang, Tyler;204;233;173;—610

Ummel, Brody;202;200;190;—592

Zizumbo, Nick;150;161;144;—455

TOTALS;817;767;691;—2,275

Campus;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Reed, Jake;235;237;169;—641

Thanasouk, V-Thoon;200;226;205;—631

Clough, Cole;202;181;158;—541

Nguyen, Ryan;235;200;242;—677

Flinn, Alex;213;236;192;—641

Lindsey, Rayghan;192;190;214;—596

TOTALS;885;899;853;—2,637

JV BOYS

Campus 2,190, Newton 1,209, Hutchinson 814

Newton JV;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Downey, Aaron;108;152;110;—370

Bailey, Aydan;159;107;130;—396

Bailey, Cameron;86;93;91;—270

Belgard, Dylan;51;69;53;—173

TOTALS;404;421;384;—1,209

The Bethel College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel lost to Sterling in four sets and Bethany in three sets.

Bethel lost to Sterling 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18. Bethel lost to Bethany 25-16, 25-23, 25-18.

Bethel falls to 2-14, 2-9 in KCAC play, and faces Friends and Saint Mary Saturday in Bartlesville, Okla.

vs. Sterling

STERLING — (kills-aces-blocks) Breanne Akiu 0-0-0; Colleen Meffert 12-0-0; Carmin Butterworth 0-0-0; Ally Meins 0-2-0; Eliana Ponce 2-2-0; Emily Peterson 15-0-0; Jordyn Jellison 12-0-0; Delanie Adair 0-0-0; Meghan Mickle 10-0-0; Annie Connor 10-0-0; Trinity Carlos 1-0-0; Emily Widhalm 0-0-0; Lindsey Kauffman 0-0-0. TOTALS 62-4-0.0.

BETHEL — (kills-aces-blocks) Mia Loganbill 17-2-1; Kaitlyn Shima 3-0-3; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Julie Wilhite 4-0-1; Jade Gleason 3-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Dannika Day 8-2-2; Jessica Schumann 0-2-0; Lauren McCreary 3-0-0. TOTALS 38-6-4.0.

Sterling;21;25;25;25;—;3

Bethel;25;14;22;18;—;1

Assist leaders — SC: Akiu 56. BC: Shima 15, Schumann 9. Dig leaders — SC: Butterworth 45, Akiu 10. BC: Wilhelm 24, Shima 9, Schumann 9.

vs. Bethany

BETHANY — (kills-aces-blocks) Christina Garcia 0-0-0; Haley Reifsteck 0-2-0; Natalie Tricoche 0-0-0; Mia Novakovic 1-0-0; Paola Sanabria-Lopez 16-4-2; Jordan Valentine 12-0-1; Justice Brackney 5-0-2; Madison Scott 5-0-1; Michelle Beer 1-0-1; Abigal McDaniel 3-0-0; Kylie Jacobs 0-0-0. TOTALS 43-6-5.0

BETHEL — (kills-aces-blocks) Mia Loganbill 3-0-1; Kaitlyn Shima 9-1-2; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Julie Wilhite 4-0-5; Jade Gleason 3-0-1; Katey Wilhelm 0-1-0; Dannika Day 7-0-1; Jessica Schumann 0-1-0; Lauren McCreary 2-2-1. TOTALS 28-5-7.0

Bethany;25;25;25;—;3

Bethel;16;23;18;—;0

Assist leaders – Bethany: Novakovic 35, Reifsteck 2. Bethel: Shima 10, Schumann 7. Dig leaders — Bethany: Reifsteck 19, Sanabria-Lopez 14, Novakovic 11. Bethel: Wilhelm 19, Shima 9.

TONKAWA, Okla. — The Hesston College baseball team opened the season with a split against Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa on the road.

Hesston lost the first game 8-2 and won the nightcap 10-9.

Stats were unavailable.

Hesston plays at 1 p.m. Friday against Allen County Community College in Iola.

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team fell to Coffeyville Community College in four sets Monday in Hesston.

The Larks fell 26-24, 22-25, 25-19, 27-25.

For Coffeyville, Bridgette Graham had 13 kills. Malia Mack had kills. Heather Stiles set 32 assists. Paola Molina served three aces. Mack downed five blocks.

For Hesston, Jessica Wilson had 18 kills and Tannah Tilley had 16 kills. Alexis Zehr set 24 assists, McKayla Long had 20 digs.

Hesston is 0-4, 0-2 in Jayhawk Conference East play. Hesston hosts Johnson County Community College at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com