Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

5 Pin;62;22

Eastgate Lanes;54.5;29.5

Eastgate Chicks;49.5;34.5

Some Beaches;49.5;34.5

Spare Me;46.5;37.5

Ball Hugger;34.5;49.5

Ballard Aviation;30.5;53.5

High Single Game — Tammi Frederick, 194; High Single Series — Tammi Frederick, 513; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 669; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,821.

EASTGATE METRO

Hillsboro Ford;11;1

WSU Shockers;10;2

Eastgate Lanes;9;3

Gary’s Angels;8;4

Team America;8;4

Looney Tunes;5;7

Todd’s Pro Shop;4;8

Team Retired;2;10

Prestige Worldwide;2;10

One Left;1;11

High Single Game — Men: Tanner Vogel, 290; Women: Melissa Barton, 224; High Series — Men: Dennis Hildebrand, 733; Women: Melissa Barton, 547; High Team Game — WSU Shockers, 1,240; High Team Series — WSU Shockers, 3,507.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;21;3

Platinum PDR;15;9

It Doesn’t Matter;12;12

GGG;12;12

Give ‘Em 3;12;12

We Need Some;12;12

Ball Busters;6;18

High Single Game — Men: Monte Rans, 257; Women: Tammi Frederick, 213; High Series — Men: Joe Thomas, 720; Women: Jessica Williams, 562. High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,077; High Team Series — Team Retired, 3,112.

GOODWILL

Arrowhead;50;30

All 3 Holes;49;31

Bartel’s Cabinets;49;31

Roofing Services;48;32

We B Gone;42;38

Buggsy’s Raiders;38;42

A-Team;30;50

Tee Pees;30;50

High Single Game — Matt Hill, All 3 Holes, 290; High Single Series — George Eason, Buggsy’s Raiders, 740; High Team Game — All 3 Holes, 1,201; High Team Series — All 3 Holes, 3,203.

FRIDAY TRIO

The Nines;36;16

Gutter Gunners;32.5;19.5

La Familia;31;21

The Serranos;29;23

Whatever;27;25

Gutterball Shooters;21.5;30.5

The Ballers;21.5;30.5

Who Knows;18.5;33.5

I Don’t Care;16.5;35.5

Rat Pack;15.5;36.5

High Single Game — Men: Mando Serrano, 235; Women: Paula Schrag, 189; High Series — Men: Mando Serrano, 649; Women: Paula Schrag, 503; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 567; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,627.