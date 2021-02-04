Area basketball roundup

HESSTON — The Hesston High School girls’ basketball team put down the defense guantlet Tuesday night, stopping Pratt 41-15 in Hesston.

The Swathers led 22-7 at the half and outscored the Greenbacks 7-0 in the third quarter.

Katie Kueker led Hesston with 11 points.

Gabby Gatlin and Rachel Rasmussen each scored four points for 4-10 Pratt.

Hesston is 8-5, 2-1 in league play, and plays Friday at Lyons.

PRATT (4-10, 1-3 CKL) — Jackson 0 0-0 2, 0; Thies 1 1-2 0, 3; Gatlin 2 0-0 0, 4; Rasmussen 1 2-2 5, 4; Bates 0 1-2 1, 1; Walker 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Donnenwerth 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 4 (1) 4-6 10, 15.

HESSTON (8-5, 2-1 CKL) — Kaiser 0 0-0 3, 0; Ferralez 1 0-0 3, 2; Yoder 3 0-2 3, 6; Lais 0 0-0 0, 0; Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Martin 2 1-4 1, 5; Patel 0 0-0 0, 0; Large 0 0-0 0, 0; Humphries 3 (1) 0-0 1, 9; Bartel 4 0-1 0, 8; Kueker 4 3-6 2, 11; TOTALS 17 (1) 4-13 12, 41.

Pratt;5;2;0;8;—;15

Hesston;13;9;7;12;—;41

MOUNDRIDGE — The top-ranked (KBCA, Class 2A) Sterling Black Bear girls used a 14-7 third quarter to get by the seventh-ranked Moundridge Wildcats 60-46 Tuesday in HOAL play in Moundridge.

Sterling trailed 17-10 after the first quarter, but led 30-26 at the half.

Sadie Beagley led 12-2 Sterling with 16 points. Makenna Linden scored 15 points. Bennie Horsch scored 13 points. Kali Briar scored 11.

Erin Durst led Moundridge with 15 points, followed by Kindall Elmore with 14 and Kourtney Kaufman with 10.

Moundridge is 10-4, 3-1 in HOAL play, and faces rival Inman Friday on the road.

STERLING (12-1, 3-0 HOAL) — Rowland 1 0-0 3, 2; L.Farney 0 1-4 4, 1; Linden 2 (2) 5-6 3, 15; Horsch 6 1-3 1, 13; Richter 0 0-0 1, 0; #22 0 0-0 0, 0; Briar 1 (3) 0-0 2, 11; K.Farney 1 0-0 2, 2; Beagley 6 4-5 3, 16; TOTALS 16 (5) 13-18 19, 60.

MOUNDRIDGE (10-4, 3-1 HOAL) — Er.Durst 2 (2) 5-9 2, 15; Em.Durst 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Ki.Elmore 3 (2) 2-4 4, 14; Kaufman 1 (2) 2-4 3, 10; Logue 1 0-2 1, 2; Ke.Elmore 0 0-0 1, 0; Blough 0 0-0 5, 0; TOTALS 8 (7) 9-19 16, 46.

Sterling;10;20;14;16;—;60

Moundridge;17;9;7;13;—;46

Berean Ac. 50, Marion 30

ELBING — Erin Mullins and Sally Wine each scored 19 points to lead Berean Academy to a 50-20 win over Marion Tuesday in HOAL play.

Berean led 21-9 at the half.

Jaden Silfer and Jayden May each scored five points for 1-12 Marion.

Berean is 9-5, 5-1 in HOAL play, and plays Ell-Saline Friday in Brookeville.

MARION (1-12, 0-6 HOAL) — Burkholder 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Waner 1 0-0 3, 2; Hett 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Silfer 0 (1) 2-4 0, 5; May 0 (1) 2-5 3, 5; Newell 0 0-0 1, 0; Prior 0 0-0 0, 0; Sigel 0 0-0 1, 0; Stuchlik 0 0-2 1, 0; Neufeld 1 0-0 2, 2; Mendoza 0 0-0 0, 0; Waner 0 0-0 4, 0; TOTALS 2 (4) 4-11 17, 20.

BEREAN ACADEMY (9-5, 5-1 HOAL) — Neal 0 0-0 3, 0; Timken 0 0-2 0, 0; Veer 0 0-2 3, 0; Koontz 0 0-0 1, 0; L.Mullins 0 2-2 0, 2; B.Wiebe 1 0-0 1, 2; M.Wiebe 1 2-4 2, 4; E.Mullins 8 3-3 2, 19; Wine 6 7-7 2, 19; T.Smith 1 0-1 0, 2; A.Wiebe 0 0-0 0, 0; Morgan 1 0-0 0, 2; Tucker 0 0-0 0, 0; B.Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 18 14-21 14, 50.

Marion;6;3;7;4;—;20

Berean Ac.;15;6;17;12;—;50

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird girls were outscored 17-4 from the free throw line, falling to Centre 44-38 Tuesday in Wheat State League play.

Goessel trailed 22-19 at the half and 33-30 after three quarters. Centre was 17 of 30 from the free throw line, nine of 12 in the fourth quarter.

Goessel was four of nine from the line.

Alyssa Espinosa led 3-6 Centre with 13 points. Samantha Espinosa scored 12.

Lyna Lehrman led Goessel with nine points.

Goessel is 3-9, 0-4 in WSL play, and plays Friday at Elyria Christian.

CENTRE (3-6, 2-2 WSL) — A.Espinosa 3 7-10 3, 13; Remmers 1 0-0 0, 2; E.Espinosa 3 (1) 3-4 2, 12; L.Espinosa 1 2-6 2, 4; Brewer 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Barney 1 0-0 1, 2; Steiner 0 0-0 0, 0; Deines 0 6-10 2, 6; TOTALS 9 (3) 17-30 12, 44.

GOESSEL (3-9, 0-4 WSL) — Spurlin 1 0-0 5, 2; Sawyer 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Flaming 1 0-1 1, 2; Griffin 2 0-0 2, 4; Schmucker 1 (1) 0-0 4, 5; Hoopes 0 1-2 0, 1; Guhr 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Herrel 1 0-0 5, 2; Lehrman 3 3-6 1, 9; Zogleman 2 0-0 2, 4; TOTALS 11 (4) 4-9 22, 38.

Centre;8;14;10;11;—;44

Goessel;5;14;11;8;—;38

HESSTON — The Hesston Swathers downed Buhler 45-21 Friday in Hesston.

The Swathers led 22-15 at the hald.

Taryn Horning led Buhler with eight points.

Katie Kueker scored 15 points for Hesson. Alex Martin scored 11.

BUHLER (3-9) — Mattison 0 0-0 1, 0; McDowell 1 0-0 0, 2; Horning 1 (2) 0-0 0, 8; Hummmel 0 0-0 0, 0; Lackey 0 0-0 0, 0; Seely 0 0-0 0, 0; Siemens 0 1-2 1, 1; Stallmen 0 0-0 1, 0; Combs 1 (1) 0-3 3, 5; Hanen 1 0-0 4, 2; Yutzy 0 (1) 0-2 2, 5; Hutton 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 4 (4) 1-7 14, 21.

HESSTON (7-5) — Kaiser 1 0-0 1, 2; Ferralez 1 0-2 2, 2; Yoder 2 0-0 2, 4; Lais 0 0-0 1, 0; Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Martin 3 5-6 3, 11; Patel 0 0-0 0, 0; Humphreys 1 2-2 3, 4; Bartel 2 3-4 0, 7; Kueker 7 1-4 1, 15; TOTALS 17 11-18 13, 45.

Buhler;5;5;8;3;—;21

Hesston;11;11;13;10;—;45

HESSTON — The top-ranked (KBCA, Class 3A) Hesston Swather boys topped Prart 60-28 Tuesday in CKL play in Hesston.

The Swathers led 34-18 at the half and held Pratt to 10 points in the second half.

Cason Richardson led Hesston with 21 points.

Matt Shanline led 6-8 Pratt with 10 points.

Hesston is 12-0, 3-0 in CKL play, and plays Friday at Lyons.

PRATT (6-8, 1-3 CKL) — Coss 0 2-2 2, 2; Johnson 1 0-0 4, 2; Younie 0 0-0 1, 0; Shanline 0 (2) 4-4 3, 10; Tatro 0 0-0 1, 0; Koehler 2 1-3 2, 5; Crow 0 0-0 2, 0; Hoene 1 (2) 1-3 1, 9; TOTALS 4 (4) 8-12 16, 28.

HESSTON (12-0, 3-0 CKL) — Esau 0 2-2 3, 2; Schroeder 2 3-4 2, 7; Werner 0 0-0 0, 0; Proctor 2 0-0 3, 4; Schilling 3 0-0 1, 6; Waltner 0 1-2 1, 1; Richardson 9 (1) 0-0 2, 21; Bruner 1 0-1 1, 2; Humphreys 1 (1) 2-3 2, 7; Dahlsten 0 0-0 0, 0; Arnold 4 1-3 1, 9; Bollinger 0 1-2 3, 1; Filler 0 0-0 0, 0; Fuqua 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 22 (2) 10-17 19, 60.

Pratt;5;13;3;7;—;28

Hesston;15;19;19;7;—;60

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys struggled in shooting and rebounding Tuesday, falling to Sterling 61-41 in HOAL play in Moundridge.

Sterling led 30-21 at the half and made a 20-7 run in the third quarter.

Sterling was 24 of 48 shooting, while Moundridge was 12 of 46. Moundridge was outscored 27-9 from 3-point range and was outrebounded 36-20.

Tyus Wilson scored 27 points with 11 rebounds and five blocked shots for the 8-5 Black Bears.

“We battled tonight,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “The score does not reflect our effort. But the two glaring factors that do is shooting 26 percent and getting pounded on the boards. It was a physical game and we didn't get to the rim like we are acoustomed and when we did Wilson was waiting. He is such a superb athlete and everyone around him played hard and shot it well. I applaud what Sterling has for a team and Schnieder does nice job teaching them to play physical and aggressive. Something we will need to get better.

“We will need to respond to the loss and be resilient heading to Inman on Friday. I really like this team and hope that we will put more energy into our practice time where I have felt we have been lacking.”

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 18 points. Corbin Unruh added 10 points.

Moundridge is 8-6, 2-2 in HOAL play.

STERLING (8-5, 2-1 HOAL) — Wilson 11-20 2-3 27, Oden 3-5 0-0 8, Comley 2-8 2-2 7, Surface 2-6 0-0 6, Riffle 3-4 0-1 6, Hopewell 2-3 0-0 4, Royer 1-2 0-0 3, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24-48 4-6 61.

MOUNDRIDGE (8-6, 2-2 HOAL) — Kaufman 5-18 7-10 18, Unruh 3-7 3-4 10, Wedel 2-7 3-3 8, Churchill 1-7 1-1 3, Schlosser 1-6 0-0 2, Schrag 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 12-46 14-18 41.

Sterling;16;14;20;11;—;61

Moundridge;12;9;7;13;—;41

Total fouls — St. 13, Mdg. 7. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — St. 9-17 (Wilson 3-5, Oden 2-3, Comley 1-3, Surface 2-5, Royer 1-1), Mdg. 3-14 (Kaufman 1-4, Unruh 1-2, Wedel 1-2, Churchill 0-5, Schrag 0-1). Rebounds — St. 36 (Wilson 11), Mdg. 20 (Schlosser 8). Assists — St. 9 (Comley 3), Mdg. 7 (Unruh 3). Turnovers — St. 13 (Comley 4), Mdg. 7 (Kaufman 4). Blocked shots — St. 6 (Wilson 5), Mdg. 6 (Churchill 3). Steals — St. 2 (Wilson 1, Hopewell 1), Mdg. 5 (Kaufman 2).

Berean Ac. 70, Marion 37

ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team downed Marion 70-37 Tuesday in HOAL play.

Berean led 37-23 at the half.

Chase Wiebe led Berean with 21 points. Austin Thiessen scored 17 points.

Bryce Mermis led 4-10 Marion with 12 points. Seth Lanning scored 10 points.

Berean Academy is 12-2, 4-1 in HOAL play, and faces Ell-Saline Friday in Brookeville.

MARION (4-10, 2-3 HOAL) — Alleven 2 0-1 1, 4; Lanning 2 (2) 0-2 4, 10; Wilhelm 1 0-0 0, 2; Mercer 2 (1) 0-2 4, 7; Harshman 0 0-0 1, 0; Winter 1 0-0 2, 2; Mermis 4 (1) 1-2 2, 12; TOTALS 12 (4) 1-7 14, 37.

BEREAN ACADEMY (12-1, 4-1 HOAL) — G.Busenitz 0 0-0 0, 0; Driskill 0 0-0 0, 0; Tucker 1 1-1 1, 3; Timken 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Wiebe 5 (2) 5-6 2, 21; Hoover 3 0-2 3, 6; Kukula 3 0-0 0, 6; Regier 0 0-0 0, 0; D.Busenitz 0 1-2 0, 1; Snook 2 2-2 0, 6; Sweazy 2 0-0 1, 4; Thiessen 7 4-4 2, 17; TOTALS 23 (4) 12-16 9, 70.

Marion;14;9;3;11;—;37

Berean Ac.;15;22;25;8;—;70

GOESSEL — Caiden Duerksen scored 23 points to lead the Goessel Bluebird boys to a 60-34 win over Centre Tuesday in Wheat State League play.

Goessel led 31-23 at the half and held Centre to 11 points in the second half.

Skylar Wuest added 19 points for Goessel.

Luke Hudson scored 17 points for 0-7 Centre.

Goessel is 8-5, 4-0 in WSL play, and plays Friday at Elyria Christian.

CENTRE (0-7, 0-4 WSL) — Knepp 0 0-1 4, 0; Kich 0 0-0 1, 0; Silha 1 (1) 1-1 3, 6; Hudson 2 (4) 1-1 4, 17; Bina 1 0-0 1, 2; Spohn 0 0-0 0, 0; Methvin 0 9-10 3, 9; Holub 0 0-1 1, 0; TOTALS 4 (5) 11-14 16, 34.

GOESSEL (8-5, 4-0 HOAL) — J.Wiens 0 0-0 2, 0; Zogleman 3 2-2 0, 8; Smith 1 -0 2, 2; Hiebert 2 0-0 0, 4; Burkholder 0 0-0 2, 0; L.Wiens 0 0-0 4, 0; T.Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Schrag 0 0-2 1, 0; Wuest 8 (1) 0-3 5, 19; Sterk 0 0-0 0, 0; Duerksen 7 9-11 3, 23; Stutzman 2 0-0 1, 4; TOTALS 23 (1) 11-18 20, 60.

Centre;12;11;6;5;—;34

Goessel;12;19;19;10;—;60

HESSTON — Kirah Stepps hit a layup with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lead the Hesston College women’s basketball team to a 40-38 win over the Bethel College junior varsity Wednesday at Yost Center.

Bethel led 15-12 at the half and 32-28 after three quarters.

Hesston was led by Destiny Kessay with 17 points and seven steals. Sydney Bontrager scored 12 points with 11 rebounds.

Daryn Betts led Bethel with 10 points.

Hesston is 2-3 and hosts the Mid-America Christian JV at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team edged the McPherson College junior varsity 74-68 Monday at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 39-35 at the half.

Hesston was led by Juwaun Clifton with 18 points. Elijah Smith scored 17 points with 21 rebounds. Ethan Hildebrand scored 16 points with 12 rebounds. Spencer Conway scored 12 points.

McPherson was led by Anthony Peterson-Lockett with 18 points.

Hesston is 2-2 and hosts the Central Christian junior varsity at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com