Newton girls suffer setback against Eagles

MAIZE — After making steady progress the past few games, the Newton High School girls’ basketball team took a step back Tuesday night in a 63-15 loss to third-ranked (KBCA, Class 5A) Maize in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play in Maize.

The Railers hit four of 23 from the field with 22 turnovers, while Maize was 26 of 39 from the field with 10 turnovers.

“We didn’t come to play today. Our heads weren’t in it,” Newton coach Tavis Leake said. “The younger girls did some good things, but like I said, I don’t know if we were as mentally there as we needed to be. We weren’t looking to attack. I’m not sure what that was. That’s one of the first games where we didn’t. We’re going to get back to work on that. We have to look to score. We’re a small team, so inside, we’re in trouble. We have to work to put points on the board.”

The Railers fell behind 8-1 in the first quarter, trailing 18-6 at the end of the period. Maize made a 9-2 run in the second quarter and led 38-8 at the half. Newton was outscored 18-1 in the third quarter.

With a running clock in the fourth quarter, a late Eagle three-point play gave Maize the final period 7-6.

Sydney Holmes led Maize with 15 points.

Newton was led by Olivia Antonowich with nine points.

Newton falls to 0-12, 0-5 in league play, and plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Hutchinson. The Railers fell to the Salthawks 55-34 Jan. 9.

“I’m excited for that one,” Leake said. “That’s one we have to get to get some momentum for the end of the season.”

NEWTON (0-12, 0-5 AV-CTL) — Valle-Ponds 0 2-4 2, 2; Zenner 0 0-0 0, 0; Seidl 1 0-0 0, 0; Loewen 0 1-2 1, 1; Antonowich 1 (2) 1-4 1, 9; Hendrickson 0 0-0 1, 0; Entz 0 0-0 3, 0; Edwards 0 0-0 2, 0; Hernandez 0 0-0 2, 0; Blaylock 0 1-2 0, 1; TOTALS 2 (2) 5-12 12, 15.

MAIZE (10-1, 5-1 AV-CTL) — Frenchers 2 3-4 0, 7; Lambert 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Holmes 7 1-1 1, 15; Miller 3 2-2 1, 8; Pierce 4 1-2 2, 9; Martinez 3 0-0 2, 6; Fillmore 2 1-1 3, 5; Wedman 3 1-2 1, 7; Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, 0; Birkholz 0 0-0 0, 0; Brownell 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 24 (2) 9-12 12, 63.

Newton;6;2;1;6;—;15

Maize;18;20;18;7;—63

