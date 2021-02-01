Railer wrestlers claim three titles at Welton

GARDEN CITY — Shortened from more than two days and 30 teams from about six states to one day and eight teams from two states, the Newton High School wrestling team still made a good showing Saturday at the 63rd annual Rocky Welton Invitational in Great Bend.

Newton placed fourth in the team standings, claiming three titles (one championship match was unreported).

Dodge City won the team title at 186.5, followed by Kearney (Neb.) at 157.5, Goddard at 149.5 and Newton at 144.

Nick Treaster won the title at 106 pounds, downing Kaden Spragis of Great Bend 7-1 in the finals.

Colin Bybee claimed the title at 120 pounds, stopping Ethan Lawrence of Kearney, Neb., 1-0 in the finals.

Logam Buchanan won the title at 195 pounds, downing Roman Loya of Dodge City 7-6 in the finals.

Rio Gomez reached the finals at heavyweight. The results of his championship match against Sebastian Lopez of Garden City was not reported.

Clayton Kaufman finished second at 132 pounds. Kaufman dropped an 18-3 technical fall to Damian Mendez of Dodge City in the finals.

Tjaden Simmons took fourth at 145 pounds at 1-2. Spencer Steinmetz finished fourth at 152 pounds at 2-2. Jackson Marlar was fourth at heavyweight at 2-2.

Brody Harper finished fifth at 182 pounds.

Josiah Schmidt finished sixth at 126 pounds. Clayton Smith finished seventh at 170 pounds. Benjamin Reyes finished eighth at 160 pounds.

Newton competes at 6 p.m. Thursday at Campus.

63rd Rocky Welton Inv.

Saturday

at Garden City

Team scores — Dodge City 186.5, Kearney (Neb.) 157.5, Goddard 149.5, Newton 144, Garden City 140.5, Great Bend 119.5, Scottsbluff (Neb.) 108, Valley Center 96.5.

Newton results

106 — 1. Nick Treaster (3-0): QF. W Jett Schwartz VC 3:44; SF. W Levi Glover Gdd. 6-0; F. W Kaden Spragis GB 7-1.

120 — 1. Colin Bybee (3-0): QF. W Daniel Helmers Gdd. 8-0 maj.dec.; SF. W Frio Vontress DC 3:28; F. W Ethan Lawrence Krny. 1-0.

126 — 6. Josiah Schmidt (0-3): QF. L Paul Garcia Scb. 2:40; CQF. Bye; CSF. L Ismael Ramirez DC 1:48; Fifth. L Perry Swarm Krny. 2:14.

132 — 2. Clayton Kaufman (2-1): QF. W Xander Craig VC 3:42; SF. W Mason Wagner Scb. 11-2 maj.dec.; F. L Damian Mendez DC tech.fall 18-3 2:34.

145 — 4. Tjaden Simmons (1-2): QF. L Steven Sellers GC 4:52; CQF. W Bye; CSF. W Adrian Smith VC 10-1 maj.dec.; CF. L Steven Sellers GC 4:39.

152 — 4. Spencer Stinmetz (2-2): QF. L Gage Ferguson Krny. 1:59; CQF. W Ean Mc Dermott GC 3:33; CSF. W Frankie Trevino Scb. injury; CF. L Gage Ferguson Krny. :38.

160 — 8. Benjamin Reyes (0-3): QF. L Josh Janas GC :53; CQF. L Matthew Johnson GB 4:55; Seventh. L Jacob Ransdell Krny. :44.

170 — 7. Clayton Smith (1-2): QF. L Ben Dunlap GC 9-4; CQF. L Cesar Morales VC 3:42; Seventh. W Omar Velazquez DC 2-7 1:37.

182 — Brody Harper (1-2): QF. L Alan Chairez GC 3:34; CQF. Bye; CSF. L Josh Gonzales DC 1:28; Fifth. W Riley Johnson Krny. 9-14 1:23.

195 — 1. Logan Buchanan (2-0): QF. Bye; SF. W Keyven Schroeder GB 3:39; F. W Roman Loya DC 7-6.

HWT — 4. Jackson Marler (2-2, non scoring entry): QF. W Eli Hunt VC 1:07; SF. L Sebastian Lopez GC 1:00; CSF. W Caden Johnson Krny. :54; CF. L Braydon Wickliffe Gdd. 4:15.

HWT — n/a. Rio Gomez (2-0): QF. W Oscar Yanez GC 1:21; SF. W Braydon Wickliffe Gdd. 2:35; F. n/a Sebastian Lopez GC.

