Railer girls challenge Carroll early

If games in the Newton Invitational girls’ basketball tournament were four minutes long, the Newton Railers would be the champions.

For the third straight game, the Railers got off to a strong start against a state-ranked foe, but struggled down the stretch, falling to ninth-ranked (KBCA, Class 5A) Bishop Carroll 46-30 Saturday in the tourney finale.

Carroll is 8-3, 1-1 in the tournament. Newton falls to 0-11, 0-3 in the tournament.

“If we can pull it together, we can be a scary team,” Newton coach Tavis Leake said. “Fatigue played a big part in that game. Hopefully, we can get back at it and it will all come together.”

Kendall Forbes led the Golden Eagles with 18 points.

Newton’s Hayley Loewen scored 15 points.

“We need more of that and she’s capable of that,” Leake said. “Once we get that, it lifts everyone else’s game.”

Newton jumped out to a 7-3 lead. Carroll took advantage of Railer turnovers to lead 17-12 at the end of the quarter.

Newton was outscored 11-5 in the second quarter to trail 28-17 at the half. Newton had 11 turnovers in the first half to one for the Eagles.

“We just didn’t do the job we’re supposed to do,” Leake said of the turnovers. “Some of that is my job. I’ll make sure in the next game, whether it’s press or zone, we’ll take better care of the basketball. These girls are young. A lot of where the turnovers came from were young mistakes. They need to start to understand spacing. We boxed out a bigger team than we did tonight. That’s just effort. Bishop Carroll is a good team. They boxed out. They used their jump stop. They did everything right.”

Newton was outscored 13-7 in the third quarter, hitting two of three from the field. The Railers scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, winning the period 7-6.

Newton returns to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at fourth-ranked (Class 5A) Maize, 9-1 after a 49-40 win over Emporia. It will be Newton’s fifth ranked opponent in the last six games.

“That’s our schedule,” Leake said. “It will make us better.”

BISHOP CARROLL (8-3) — Littlejohn 0 0-0 0, 0; Allen 0 0-0 3, 0; Trail 2 1-1 3, 5; Doonan 3 0-0 1, 6; Steven 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; L.Forbes 4 0-2 3, 8; K.Forbes 5 (1) 5-8 1, 18; Mount 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 17 (2) 6-11 10, 46.

NEWTON (0-11) — Valle-Ponds 1 1-4 0, 3; Zenner 2 4-7 1, 8; Seidl 0 1-2 0, 1; Loewen 7 1-1 1, 15; Antonowich 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Koontz 0 0-0 2, 0; Hendrickson 0 0-0 1, 0; Entz 0 0-0 3, 0; Edwards 0 0-0 0, 0; Hernandez 0 0-0 0, 0; Blaylock 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (1) 7-14 10, 30.

B.Carroll;17;11;13;5;—;46

Newton;12;5;7;6;—;30

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com.