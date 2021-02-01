Area basketball Roundup

PREP GIRLS

Eli J. Walter Inv.

Championship

Berean Ac. 51, W.Trinity Ac. 35

ELBING — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team won the Eli J. Walter Invitational for the 15th time in 54 years, stopping Wichita Trinity Academy 51-35 Saturday in Elbing.

Berean avenges a loss to Trinity Academy from last year.

Down 30-29 at the half, Berean held the Knights to five points in the second half.

Miranda Wiebe scored 16 points for Berean, followed by Erin Mullins with 10.

Bethany Donnell scored 12 points for 6-5 Trinity Academy.

The Warriors are 8-5 and host Marion Tuesday.

WICHITA TRINITY ACADEMY (6-5) — Shaffer 1 2-3 2, 4; Hedstrom 2 3-7 4, 7; Bigelow 0 (1) 1-4 4, 4; Donnell 0 (4) 0-1 2, 12; Winter 1 6-7 1, 8; Hollinger 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 4 (5) 12-22 15, 35.

BEREAN ACADEMY (8-5) — Morgan 0 0-0 0, 0; Neal 0 0-0 2, 0; Timken 0 0-0 2, 0; Veer 2 1-2 2, 5; Koontz 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Mullins 2 1-2 1, 5; B.Wiebe 1 0-0 1, 2; M.Wiebe 5 6-6 4, 16; E.Mullins 3 4-6 2, 10; Wine 1 2-4 5, 10; Smith 4 0-0 0, 8; TOTALS 18 15-20 19, 51.

W.Trinity Ac.;10;20;1;4;—;35

Berean Ac.;18;11;12;10;—;51

Fifth place

Minneapolis 43, Remington 39

ELBING — The Remington Bronco girls were edged by Minneapolis 43-39 Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Eli J. Walter Invitational.

The game was tied 16-16 at the half. Remington led 32-29 after the third quarter, but was outscored 14-7 in the fourth.

Cameron Cleveland and Courtney Forte each scored 12 points for 7-6 Minneapolis.

Marissa Hays led Remington with 12 points.

Remington is 2-8 and hosts Sedgwick Tuesday.

REMINGTON (2-8) — Johnson 1 (2) 0-0 2, 8; Spencer 0 0-0 0, 0; Hochstetler 1 3-4 1, 6; Wedel 1 1-2 2, 3; Hays 2 (2) 2-2 2, 12; L.Entz 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; E.Entz 2 0-0 2, 4; TOTALS 9 (5) 6-10 13, 39.

MINNEAPOLIS (7-6) — Peck 0 0-0 0, 0; Krueger 0 0-1 0, 0; Cossart 1 (2) 1-2 3, 9; Cleveland 6 0-1 2, 12; Cabana 1 0-0 0, 2; Smith 0 0-0 5, 0; Forte 5 2-3 3, 12; Shupe 2 (1) 1-2 1, 8; TOTALS 15 (3) 4-9 14, 43.

Remington;8;8;16;7;—;39

Minneapolis;9;7;13;14;—;43

Third place

W.Homeschool 47, Ell-Saline 37

WICHITA HOMESCHOOL (8-6) — Jenkins 14, Hall 6, Townsend 4, Peffly 9, Kelley 14.

ELL-SALINE (5-7) — Schneider 6, Kramer 6, Ditto 5, Bradley 2, Rowley 14, Bachkus 4.

W.Homeschool;13;11;11;12;—;47

Ell-Saline;4;12;12;9;—;37

Sedgwick Inv.

Sedgwick 60, Can-Gal. 45

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls finished play in the Sedgwick Invitational with a 60-45 win over Canton-Galva Friday.

Sedgwick led 9-2 after the first quarter and 25-22 at the half. A 17-9 fourth quarter secured the win for the Cardinals.

Taylinn Lacey led the Cardinals with 18 points. Alexa Scarlett and Logan Stucky each scored 12. Camryn McGinn scored 11.

Alexa Bell led 3-9 Canton-Galva with 22 points. Mimi Craig scored 10.

Sedgwick is 6-5 and plays Tuesday at Remington.

CANTON-GALVA (3-9) — Peres 0 0-0 1, 0; Thomas 2 0-0 1, 4; Pearson 0 1-3 2, 1; Bell 3 (3) 7-7 2, 22; Lance 0 0-0 0, 0; Leach 2 2-2 1, 6; Herrera 0 0-0 0, 0; Peterson 1 0-2 4, 2; Craig 4 2-3 5, 10; TOTALS 12 (3) 12-17 16, 45.

SEDGWICK (6-5) — Stucky 3 (1) 3-4 2, 12; Atwill 0 0-0 2, 0; Scarlett 1 (2) 4-4 3, 12; 10 2 1-2 2, 5; McGinn 4 (1) 0-3 3, 1; Lacey 3 (4) 0-2 3, 18; Croxton 1 0-4 2, 2; TOTALS 14 (8) 8-19 17, 60.

Can-Gal.;2;20;14;9;—;45

Sedgwick;9;16;18;17;—;60

Championship

Clearwater 47, W.Independent 39

CLEARWATER (10-2) — C.Clevenger 4, K.Clevenger 8, Stevens 3, Berlin 13, Tjaden 16, Street 3.

WICHITA INDEPENDENT (4-6) — Szadkowska 3, Scheck 9, Recalde-Phillips 7, Pistotnik 7, Skinner 4, Byczkowska 9.

Clearwater;13;14;5;15;—;47

W.Indepenedent;15;8;8;8;—;39

Third place

Chaparral 47, Inman 46 OT

CHAPARRAL (7-3) — Eslinger 3, Kanagas 10, Swartz 16, Francis 12, Gates 6.

INMAN (5-8) — Aden 4, Friesen 6, M.Neufeld 3, Welch 14, Martisko 6. Maurer 1, R.Neufeld 12.

Chaparral;9;12;11;8;7;—;47

Inman;6;8;7;19;6;—;46

Fifth place

Sunrise Chr. 35, Belle Plaine 20

SUNRISE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (14-2) — Zimmy 2, Edwards 7, Kanczalska 10, Nworie 8, Stachowska 7, Adamczevska 1.

BELLE PLAINE (5-7) — Glover 5, Cooper 4, Mowby 9, Lujan 2.

Sunrise Chr.;11;8;11;5;—;35

Belle Pl.;6;7;4;3;—;20

PREP BOYS

HOAL

Berean Ac. 60, Inman 44

INMAN — Chase Wiebe scored 30 points to lead the Berean Academy Warrior boys to a 60-44 win over the Inman Teutons Friday in Heart of America League play in Inman.

Berean led 20-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Sam Snook added 14 points for the Warriors.

Derick Johnson scored 10 points for Inman, 5-8.

Berean Academy plays Friday at Ell-Saline.

BEREAN ACADEMY (11-2, 3-1 HOAL) — G.Busenitz 0 0-0 1, 0; Driskill 0 0-0 0, 0; Tucker 0 0-0 0, 0; Timken 2 1-1 2, 5; Wiebe 4 (5) 7-8 3, 30; Hoover 1 0-0 3, 2; Kukula 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Regier 0 0-0 0, 0; Snook 3 (2) 2-2 0, 14; Sweazy 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 3 0-1 0, 6; TOTALS 13 (8) 10-12 9, 60.

INMAN (5-8, 0-3 HOAL) — Doerksen 2 0-0 5, 4; Johnson 2 (2) 0-0 2, 10; Konrade 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; E.Brunk 3 2-3 1, 8; Blank 2 0-1 1, 4; Heckel 4 1-1 2, 9; Carter 1 0-0 1, 2; Butler 0 0-0 0, 0; Martisko 0 0-0 0, 0; H.Brunk 0 2-2 0, 2; Mannebach 1 0-0 0, 2; Thiesen 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 15 (3) 5-7 14, 44.

Berean Ac.;20;12;10;18;—;60

Inman;4;18;7;11;—;44

Non League

Hesston 68, Buhler 39

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather boys downed Buhler 68-39 Friday in non-league play in Hesston.

The Swathers led 38-14 at the half.

Jackson Humphreys led 11-0 Hesston with 17 points. Cason Richardson scored 14 and Brayden Schilling scored 10.

Max Alexander scored 25 points for 7-4 Buhler.

Hesston hosts Pratt Tuesday.

BUHLER (7-4) — Alexander 8 (2) 3-5 4, 25; Tustian 0 0-0 0, 0; Scott 0 5-6 4, 5; Hawkinson 0 2-2 0 2; Hernandez 1 0-0 1, 2; Ricker 0 0-1 3, 0; Eppy 0 0-0 0, 0; Scripsick 0 0-0 2, 0; Voth 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Keller 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (3) 10-14 17, 39.

HESSTON (11-0) — Esau 2 2-2 3, 6; Schroeder 1 (1) 2-2 1, 7; Verner 0 0-0 0, 0; Proctor 3 3-3 2, 9; Schilling 5 0-0 2, 10; Waltner 0 0-0 0, 0; Richardson 2 (2) 4-6 4, 14; Bruner 0 0-0 1, 0; Humphreys 2 (2) 7-8 1, 17; Dahlsten 0 0-0 0, 0; Arnold 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Ballinger 0 0-1 3, 0; TOTALS 16 (6) 18-22 20, 68.

Buhler;15;9;4;11;—;39

Hesston;21;17;19;11;—;68

Moundridge 52, Goessel 41

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys used a 17-6 third quarter to down Goessel 52-41 Friday in non-league play in Moundridge.

The game was tied 20-20 at the half. Moundridge outscored Goessel 10-3 from the free throw line and 12-0 from 3-point range.

“I knew that Goessel was going to be a tough game for us,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Scrappy, aggressive, fundamental and well coached. They rebound well and are solid defensively. Took us a while to get going and finally found a little momentum to start the second half and that proved to be the difference. We have our hands full on Tuesday night when Sterling comes to town. Going to have to play smart and keep Wilson from having a big night because he is very capable.”

Logan Churchill led Moundridge with 16 points. Landon Kaufman scored 15 and Jon Schlosser scored 12 points with 14 rebounds.

Nathaniel Zogleman led Goessel with 13 points. Skylar Wuest scored 12.

Moundridge is 8-5 and hosts Sterling Tuesday. Goessel is 7-5 and hosts Centre Tuesday.

GOESSEL (7-5) — Zogleman 6-13 1-4 13, Wuest 6-15 0-0 12, Stutzman 3-5 1-2 7, Duerksen 3-7 0-0 6, Schrag 1-3 0-0 2, Burkholder 0-3 0-0 0, Wiens 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 19-50 3-8 41.

MOUNDRIDGE (8-5) — Churchill 6-13 0-0 16, Kaufman 4-11 7-11 15, Schlosser 5-10 2-2 12, Wedel 2-4 1-2 5, Unruh 2-5 0-0 4, Schrag 0-1 0-0 0, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19-44 10-15 52.

Goessel;10;10;6;15;—;41

Moundridge;10;10;17;15;—;52

Total fouls — Goe. 15, Mdg. 11. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — Goe.: Wuest. 3-point shooting — Goe. 0-8 (Zogleman 0-2, Wuest 0-3, Duerksen 0-1, Smith 0-2), Mdg. 4-14 (Churchill 4-8, Kaufman 0-3, Unruh 0-2, Schrag 0-1). Rebounds — Goe. 29 (Wuest 6), Mdg. 27 (Schlosser 14). Assists — Goe. 5 (Duerksen 2), Mdg. 15 (Kaufman 9). Turnovers — Goe. 14 (Zogleman 5), Mdg. 7 (Kaufman 4). Blocked shots — Goe. 0, Mdg. 5 (Churchill 4). Steals — Goe. 4 (Zogleman 2), Mdg. 6 (Kaufman 2, Schrag 2).

Hillsboro 59, Remington 32

HILLSBORO — The Remington Bronco boys fell to Hillsboro 59-32 Friday in non-league play in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro used a 19-9 second quarter to lead 35-19 at the half.

Frank Wichert led 10-2 Hillsboro with 14 points. Brekyn Ratzlaff scored 13.

Toby Lewis scored 11 points for Remington.

Remington is 4-5 and hosts Sedgwick Tuesday.

REMINGTON (4-5) — Entz 1-9 2-2 4, Cook 1-4 0-0 3, Scribner 2-6 2-2 8, B.Lewis 1-1 0-0 2, T.Lewis 5-16 1-2 11, Margreiter 2-4 0-0 4, Kinley 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12-40 5-6 32.

HILLSBORO (10-2) — B.Ratzlaff 6-10 1-2 13, Boldt 1-8 0-0 3, Potucek 3-7 1-2 7, Reed 2-4 0-0 4, G.Ratzlaff 4-8 0-2 8, Plenert 0-0 0-0 0, Hanschu 0-0 0-0 0, Wichert 6-9 1-2 14, Duell 2-8 2-2 7, Thiessen 0-0 0-0 0, Linnens 1-7 0-0 3, TOTALS 25-61 5-10 59.

Remington;10;9;6;7;—;32

Hillsboro;16;19;17;7;—;59

Total fouls — Rem. 7, Hil. 6. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Rem. 3-9 (Cook 1-4, Scribner 2-4, T.Lewis 0-1), Hil. 4-13 (B.Ratzlaff 0-1, Boldt 1-5, Wichert 1-2, Duerll 1-2, Linnens 1-3). Rebounds — Rem. 21 (T.Lewis 4), Hil. 44 (Wichert 8). Assists — Rem. 2 (Entz 1, Scribner 1), Hil. 9 (B.Ratzlaff 3, Potucek 3). Turnovers — Rem. 17 (Scribner 5), Hil. 10 (Reed 2, Wichert 2, Linnens 2). Blocked shots — Rem. 1 (Scribner 1), Hil. 5 (G.Ratzlaff 3). Steals — Rem. 8 (T.Lewis 4), Hil. 12 (B.Ratzlaff 5).