Top-ranked Topeka downs Kapaun

NEWTON — NiJaree Canady will play just one game in the 45th Newton Invitational, but she made the most of her opportunity with a possible triple-double in a 79-50 win over Kapaun-Mt. Carmel Friday afternoon at Ravenscroft Gym.

Canday had 29 points with at least nine blocked shots and well over 10 rebounds, advancing the Trojans to 10-0.

Kiki Smith added 21 points.

“We have to make sure we’re iced after each game,” Canady said of her team’s three games in three days. “We have to keep in shape. I think I did well with rebounds. I’ve been working a lot on them. I got a lot of offensive rebounds.”

“I was worried about the road trip. You always worry about that sort of thing,” Topeka coach Hannah Alexander said. “The girls handled themselves well from the get-go. I’m guessing (Canady) was in the 15 to 17 range (in rebounds). She had 16 last night. We played last at Shawnee Heights and we play tomorrow at Leavenworth, so this is kind of a mini-tournament for us. It was nice for Kapaun to step up and give us another game. I was appreciative of that. They worked hard the entire game and never gave up.”

Topeka extends its winning streak to 33 games. Last year’s title hopes were dashed when the tournament was canceled after the first round.

“Hopefully, we can pick it up from last year,” Canady said. “Hopefully, we can win a state title.”

Kapaun, 8-3, was led by Lizze Romer with 15 points, Kaelin Quigley with 12 points and Sophia Gimino with 12.

The Trojans jumped out 8-0 in the first two minutes. Kapaun got within three. A Ja’Neysha Smith runner at the buzzer put Topeka up 23-12.

Topeka took command of the game with a 16-4 run to open the second quarter. Jae’Mya Lyons hit one of two free throws with .9 seconds left in the half to put the Trojans up 41-23.

The Trojans finished 18 of 25 from the field in the first half.

Kapaun managed to stick with the Trojans in the third quarter, trailing 56-34 at the end of the period.

Topeka got within five points of the 30-point running clock in the fourth quarter, but Kapaun started hitting from the outside. Reserves played the last three minutes.

Kapaun is 1-1 in tourney play and faces Andover Central at 3 p.m. Saturday.

TOPEKA (10-0) — Ramesy 0 0-0 1, 0; L.Smith 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Caryl 1 0-0 2, 2; Thoma 2 1-2 2, 5; Shields 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Wiley 0 0-0 0, 0; K.Smith 6 (3) 0-0 3, 21; Hendricks 2 0-0 2, 4; Canady 14 1-4 5, 29; Lyons 4 1-2 5, 9; TOTALS 29 (6) 3-8 22, 79.

KAPAUN-MT. CARMEL (8-3) — Quigley 1 (3) 1-2 1, 12; Rebodello 0 0-0 0, 0; Gimino 5 0-1 2, 10; Bina 0 2-4 0, 2; Romer 1 (2) 7-8 1, 15; Bezdek 0 0-0 0, 0; Sanders 1 0-0 0, 2; Stewart 0 0-0 0, 0; White 0 0-2 3, 0; Jacobs 3 (1) 0-0 3, 9; Briggs 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (6) 10-17 10, 50.

Topeka;23;18;15;23;—;79

Kapaun-MC;12;11;11;16;—;50

