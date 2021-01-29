Railer wrestlers fall to Maize

Things weren’t all bad for the 10th-ranked (KWCA, Class 5A) Newton High School boys’ wrestling team in Thursday’s 54-27 dual meet loss to third-ranked (5A) Maize in AV-CTL I action at Ravenscroft Gym.

The Newton girls didn’t wrestle as Maize didn’t have any on its team.

Newton found some success in the lower weights and the middle weights. Maize dominated in the middle of the lineup.

“Maize is a solid team, and I want to be honest, we did see some good stuff from our guys,” Newton coach Tommy Edgmon said. “We wrestled pretty solid. I saw a lot of stuff, positive stuff. We’re going to see Maize again in the post-season at our sub-state. We saw some things we’re going to need to work on before we get to that time.”

At 120 pounds, Newton’s Colin Bybee, ranked jumped out 7-2 against Maize’s Daniel Gomez, ranked third in the Class 5A coaches poll. Bybee, ranked fourth, gave up a late escape and a penalty point, but held on for the 7-4 decision.

Bybee was pinned by Gomez in the semifinals of the Newton Invitational.

“I watched some clips and I watched some of his matches. I watched for weaknesses I could exploit for this match,” Bybee said. “I noticed he hanged his head a lot when he took his shots. I was able to take advantage of that. That got me the match. I took better care of my weight and was physically and mentally more prepared today.”

“That was a good, good kid,” Edgmon said. “Today, (Bybee) had the right mind set. He did what he needed to do.”

The two could potentially meet again as many as three times in the post-season.

“If I just keep wrestling how I’m wrestling and I can improve on my conditioning, I feel like I can beat him again,” Bybee said. “I’m older than him and have more experience. That will help me a lot. I need to work more on conditioning. I need to work more on circling instead of backing up.”

Newton’s next win came at 195 pounds, where Logan Buchanan posted a first-period pin over Peyton Peterman. At heavyweight, Newton’s Rio Gomez scored a second-period pin over Taylor Paulus.

Newton received a pair of forfeit wins — top-ranked Nick Treaster at 106 pounds and Clayton Kaufman at 132 pounds.

Maize received a forfeit win at 113 pounds for second-ranked Nakalen Shabazz.

Maize wins by pin included Clayton Bowers at 126 pounds over Josiah Schmidt, second-ranked Cayden Hughbanks at 138 pounds over Avery Dutcher, sixth-ranked Ayden Flores at 145 pounds over Tjaden Simmons, sixth-ranked Jayden Ford at 152 pounds over Spencer Steinmetz, third-ranked Connor Padgett at 160 pounds over Benjamin Reyez, fifth-ranked Ronen Wunsch at 170 pounds over Brody Harper and Mitchael Casement at 220 pounds over Diego Arellano.

“Today on bottom, Maize exposed us on bottom,” Edgmon said. “On our feet, we were doing things that we were working on in the practice room. That was nice to see things translate from the room to the mat.”

Newton travels to Garden City at noon Saturday for the Rocky Welton Invitational. Normally a 30-some team tournament over two days, the meet has been cut to eight teams in one day.

Newton follows with a dual meet Thursday at Campus to end the regular season.

Post-season also has been changed. Newton will compete in Class 5A regionals Feb. 12 at Andover High School. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to sub-state Feb. 20 at Goddard High School.

The top four wrestlers in sub-state will advance to state Feb. 26 at Hartman Arena.

The Newton girls will wrestle in the Divison I regionals Feb. 13 at Dodge City High School. The sub-state will be Feb. 19 at Wichita High School. State is Feb. 25 at Hartman Arena.

Maize 54, Newton 27

106 — Nick Treaster N won by forfeit. 113 — Nakalen Shabazz M won by forfeit. 120 — Colin Bybee N dec. Daniel Gomez M 7-4. 126 — Clayton Bowers M pinned Josiah Schmidt N 1:01. 132 — Clayton Kaufman N won by forfeit. 138 — Cayden Hughbanks M pinned Avery Dutcher N 3:57. 145 — Ayden Flores M pinned Tjaden Simmons N 3:23. 152 — Jayden Ford M pinned Spencer Steinmetz N 3:08. 160 — Connor Padgett M pinned Benjamin Reyes N 2:45. 170 — Ronen Wunsch M pinned Clayton Smith N 1:49. 182 — Ricky Nichols M punned Brody Harper 3:42. 195 — Logan Buchanan N pinned Peyton Peterman M :41. 220 — Mitchael Casement M pinned Diego Arellano N :49. HWT — Rio Gomez N pinned Taylor Paulus M 2:35.

Junior varsity

152 — Jeremiah Kelly M pinned Tyson Weber N 2:22. 152 — Ayden Luna M pinned Tyson Weber N 1:58. HWT — Aaron Wagner M pinned Jackson Marlar N :18. HWT — Marcel Gonzlez N dec. Aaron Wagner 3-1.

