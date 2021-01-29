Railer boys fall to Derby, Trinity Academy

WICHITA — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team suffered through a pair of defeats this week.

Tuesday in AV-CTL I play, the Railers fell to Derby 82-75. Thursday in non-league play, Newton fell to Wichita Trinity Academy 67-51.

Against Newton, the Railers trailed 24-18 after the first quarter and 55-37 at the half. The Railers won the second half.

Jameer Clemons led 3-4 Derby with 17 points. Fontaine Williams scored 16. Blake Chadwick and Amari Thomas each scored 10.

Newton was led by Dylan Petz with 18 points. Elijah Edwards scored 17 points, Jaxon Brackeen scored 14 points. Max Ruth scored 11.

Newton hit 14 3-point shots in the game.

Against Trinity Academy, Newton tied the game 23-23 at the half, but was outscored 22-16 in the third quarter and 22-12 in the fourth.

Christian Williams led 5-2 Trinity Academy with 19 points. Collin Rucker scored 15 points. Jevon Hill scored 12 points. Tegan Charles scored 11 points. Bryson Perez scored 10.

Petz led 1-9 Newton with 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. Brackeen and Tanner Dorrell each scored 10. No other Newton player scored.

After a Friday home game against Derby, Newton travels to Maize Tuesday.

Tuesday’s game

NEWTON (1-8, 0-3) — Ruth 1 (3) 0-0 1, 11; Brackeen 2 (2) 4-6 4, 14; Petz 5 (2) 2-2 2, 18; Anderson 0 0-0 0, 0; Dorrell 2 0-0 1, 4; Slechta 1 (2) 1-2 3, 9; Woods 0 3-6 1, 3; Castro 0 0-0 1, 0; Edwards 1 (5) 0-0 4, 17; TOTALS 12 (14) 10-16 17, 75.

DERBY (3-4, 2-3 AV-CTL I) — Clemons 7 3-3 4, 17; B.Chadwick 1 (2) 2-4 4, 10; Titus 1 (2) 1-2 0, 9; Williams 3 (3) 1-1 0, 16; Brown 0 0-0 0, 0; Parke 3 3-3 2, 9; Berger 2 0-3 3, 4; Ray 2 (1) 0-1 3, 7; Thomas 0 (3) 1-2 2, 10; TOTALS 19 (11) 11-19 18,

Newton;18;19;16;22;—;75

Derby;24;31;13;14;—82

Thursday’s game

NEWTON (1-9) — Ruth 0 0-0 3, 0; Brackeen 3 (2) 0-0 2, 12; Petz 2 (7) 2-2 0, 27; Dorrell 6 0-0 0, 12; Slechta 0 0-0 2, 0; Woods 0 0-0 2, 0; Castro 0 0-0 0, 0; Edwards 0 0-0 4, 0; TOTALS 11 (9) 2-2 13, 51.

WICHITA TRINITY ACADEMY (5-2) — Charles 4 3-4 3, 11; Williams 5 (1) 6-6 1, 19; Rucker 3 (1) 6-8 1, 15; Spencer 0 0-0 0, 0; Izard 0 0-0 0, 0; Hill 3 (2) 0-0 1, 12; Gerber 0 0-0 1, 0; Kirsten-Westgard 0 0-0 0, 0; Perez 2 (2) 0-0 1, 10; TOTALS 17 (6) 15-18 7, 67.

Newton;14;9;16;12;—;51

W.Trinity Ac.;11;12;22;22;—;67

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com