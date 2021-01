Hesston duals

106 — Jaden Wald H pinned Andrew Peters R 1:14. 113 — Layne Clark H won by forfeit. 120 — Wyatt Wright R won by forfeit. 126 — Cole Irving R won by forfeit. 132 — no match. 138 — Jacob Holle R pinned Bailey Reed H 2:26. 145 — no match. 152 — Owen Thiel R pinned Logan Elliott H 1:55. 160 — Tyrone Taylor H won by forfeit. 170 — Cody Wohlgemuth H pinned Rhett Boughfman R :19. 182 — Hayden Hartung H won by forfeit. 195 — Owen O'Halloran H won by forfeit. 220 — Dalton Carey H won by forfeit. HWT — Nathan Whitsitt H pinned Angel Lopez R :47.

Hesston 48, Southeast of Saline 24

182 — Hayden Hartung H won by forfeit. 195 — Owen O'Halloran H won by forfeit. 220 — Dalton Carey H won by forfeit. 285 — Nathan Whitsitt H pinned Eli Jackson SES 2:57. HWT — Jaden Wald H won by forfeit. 113 — Layne Clark H won by forfeit. 120 — Alex Christensen SES won by forfeit. 126 — no match. 132 — no match. 138 — Bailey Reed H won by forfeit. 145 — Slade Johnson SES won by forfeit. 152 — Mac Chambers SES pinned Logan Elliott H 4:00. 160 — Tyrone Taylor H won by forfeit. 170 — Matthew Rodriguez SES pinned Cody Wohlgemuth H 2:35.

Hesston 31, Smoky Valley 29

106 — Jaden Wald H won by forfeit. 113 — Connor Barnes SV pinned Layne Clark H 1:06. 120 — no match. 126 — no match. 132 — Justice Gardner SV won by forfeit. 138 — Andrew Young SV won by forfeit. 145 — no match. 152 — Logan Elliott H won by forfeit. 160 — Tyrone Taylor H maj.dec. Richard Zeller SV 18-7. 170 — Braunson Golden SV tech.fall Cody Wohlgemuth H 17-2. 182 — Tanner Luttig SV pinned Hayden Hartung H 1:35. 195 — Owen O'Halloran H won by forfeit. 220 — Dalton Carey H pinned Alex Grosland SV 1:16. HWT — Nathan Whitsitt H dec. Leroy Bean SV 2-0 OT.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com