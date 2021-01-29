Area basketball roundup

ELBING — The Wichita Trinity Academy girls’ basketball team reached the finals of the 54th Eli J. Walter Invitational after a 64-29 win over Remington Thursday in Elbing.

Trinity led 35-9 at the half.

Ashlun Bigelow led Trinity with 22 points. Aubrey Winter scored 18 and Megan Hedstrom scored 10.

Desiree Ingalsbe led Remington with 11.

Remington is 2-7 and faces Minneapolis at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the fifth-place game.

Trinity Academy is 6-4 and plays host Berean Academy at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.

REMINGTON (2-7) — Johnson 1 0-0 1, 2; Spencer 0 0-0 0, 0; Hochstetler 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Wedel 1 2-5 4, 4; Hays 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Ingalsbe 5 1-2 1, 11; Entz 0 0-0 2, 0; Zalfden 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 10 (2) 3-7 11, 29.

WICHITA TRINITY ACADEMY (6-4) — Cross 0 0-0 3, 0; Shaffer 3 3-4 1, 9; Hedstrom 4 2-4 1, 10; Bigelow 8 (1) 3-6 3, 22; Pannell 0 (1) 0-0 2, 2; Winter 5 (2) 2-2 1, 18; Hollinfwe 1 0-0 3, 2; TOTALS 21 (4) 10-16 14, 64.

Remington;3;6;12;8;—;29

W.Trinity Ac.;15;20;23;6;—;64

Kingman 41, Ell-Saline 39 OT

ELL-SALINE (5-7) — Kohman 4, Kramer 8, Ditto 4, Wilson 3, Bradley 8, Rowley 10, Bachkas 2.

KINGMAN (2-7) — DeWeese 5, J.Belt 5, Livingston 7, Walters 8, Shreiner 6, K.Belt 4, Pearce 6.

Ell-Saline;7;8;13;9;2;—;39

Kingman;13;11;8;5;4;—;41

Wichita Homeschool 50, Minneapolis 46

WICHITA HOMESCHOOL (5-5) — Jordan 3, Jenkins 15, Hall 8, Townsend 4, Peffly 12, Kelley 5, Enegren 3.

MINNEAPOLIS (6-7) — Cossart 9, Cleveland 21, Smith 2, Forte 11, Shupe 3.

W.Homeschool;7;16;17;10;—;50

Minneapolis;10;10;11;15;—;46

Saturday’s games

Fifth place — Minneapolis vs. Remington 11:30 a.m.

Third place — Wichita Homeschool vs. Ell-Saline 1:30 p.m.

Championship — Berean Academy vs. Trinity Academy 3:30 p.m.

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls fell to Sunrise Christian Academy 66-27 Thursday in the semifinals of the Sedgwick Invitational.

Sunrise led 32-16 at the half.

Kinga Stachrosta led 13-2 Sunrise with 21 points. Marta Konczalska scored 20 points.

Logan Stucky led 5-5 Sedgwick with 11 points.

Sedgwick faces Canton-Galva Saturday for fifth place.

SUNRISE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (13-2) — Nelson 0 0-0 0, 0; Zimmy 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Beougher 0 0-0 0, 0; Edwards 2 (1) 1-2 2, 8; Allison 0 0-0 0, 0; Konczalska 8 (1) 1-2 2, 20; Nworie 3 3-6 2, 9; Stachrosta 3 (5) 0-0 0, 21; Adamczewstra 1 0-0 2, 2; TOTALS 17 (9) 5-10, 8, 66.

SEDGWICK (5-5) — Stucky 1 (3) 0-0 0, 11; Atwill 0 0-0 2, 0; Scarlett 0 0-0 0, 0; Fitch 2 1-2 1, 5; McGinn 2 2-3 4, 6; Lacey 0 0-0 2, 0; Croxon 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 6 (4) 3-5 9, 27.

Sunrise Chr.;21;11;21;13;—;66

Sedgwick;2;14;8;3;—;27

Belle Plaine 54, Canton-Gal. 24

BELLE PLAINE (5-7) — Glover 1, Karagains 4, Cooper 14, Zimmerman 5, Mowdy 13, Lujan 17.

CANTON-GALVA (3-8) — Peres 1, Bell 13, Peterson 10.

Can-Gal.;2;8;12;2;—;24

Belle Pl.;20;10;15;9;—;54

Clearwater 42, Chaparral 39

CHAPARRAL (7-3) — Eslinger 4, Karagas 3, Swartz 14, Francis 7, Holden 4, Gates 7.

CLEARWATER (8-2) — C.Clevenger 4, Carlson 7, K.Clevenger 6, Stevens 2, Berlin 12, Tjaden 11.

Chaparral;10;10;7;12;—;39

Clearwater;19;7;6;10;—;42

Independent 37, Inman 32

INMAN (5-7) — Brunk 1, M.Neufeld 3, Welch 12, Martisko 8, R.Neufeld 8.

WICHITA INDEPENDENT (4-6) — Szadkowska 16, Scheck 3, Recalde-Phillips 6, Skinner 2, Byczkowska 10.

Inman;9;8;11;4;—;32

W.Independent;8;10;8;11;—;37

HESSTON — The Hesston High School girls’ used a 16-10 fourth quarter to get by Central Plains 42-36 Tuesday in non-league play in Hesston.

Hesston led 9-3 after the first quarter and 16-14 at the half. The Oilers tied the game 26-26 at the half.

Caryn Yoder led the Swathers with 12 points. Alex Martin and Anna Humphreys each added 11 points.

Bryanna Hammeke scored 14 points for 10-4 Central Plains.

Hesston is 5-5 and hosts Buhler Friday and Pratt Tuesday.

CENTRAL PLAINS (10-4) — Hammeke 4 (2) 0-0 3, 14; Nixon 4 1-3 4, 9; Lex.Oeser 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Short 1 1-2 3, 3; Zink 0 0-0 0, 0; Jeffrey 2 0-0 3, 4; TOTALS 11 (4) 2-5 13, 36.

HESSTON (5-5) — Kaiser 0 1-2 1, 1; Ferralez 0 1-4 0, 1; Yoder 2 (2) 2-4 2, 12; Lais 0 0-0 0, 0; Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Martin 5 1-1 0, 11; Humphreys 4 3-3 0, 11; Bartell 0 0-0 0, 0; Kueker 3 0-0 2, 6; TOTALS 14 (2) 8-14 6, 42.

Central Pl.;3;11;17;10;—;36

Hesston;9;7;10;16;—;42

HILLSBORO — The Halstead Dragon boys fell to Hillsboro 60-23 Thursday in CKL play in Hillsboro.

The Dragons trailed 42-12 at the half.

Matthew Potucek led Hillsboro with 12 points. Dillon Boldt added 11 points.

Thomas Burns led Halstead with nine points.

Halstead is 0-12 and plays Tuesday at Nickerson.

HALSTEAD (0-12, 0-3 CKL) — Gerber 0-4 0-0 0, Boyd 2-7 1-1 5, Burns 4-16 0-1 9, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, McDonald 1-9 0-0 3, Farmer 0-0 0-0 0, Grear 1-4 0-0 2, Swift 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 10-46 1-2 28.

HILLSBORO (9-2, 4-0 CKL) — B.Ratzlaff 1-2 1-1 3, Boldt 5-7 0-0 11, Potucek 6-8 1-1 13, Reed 3-4 0-0 6, G.Ratzlaff 3-6 0-0 6, Plenert 2-3 0-1 4, Hanschu 0-1 1-2 1, Wichert 4-8 1-4 9, Duell 2-3 2-3 8, Thiessen 1-2 0-0 2, Linnens 2-8 0-0 6, TOTALS 29-52 6-12 69.

Halstead;6;6;5;6;—;23

Hillsboro;23;19;20;7;—;60

Total fouls — Hal. 12, Hil. 5. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Hal. 2-14 (Gerber 0-4, Boyd 0-1, Burns 1-1, McDonald 1-6, Grear 0-2), Hil. 5-12 (B.Ratzlaff 0-1, Boldt 1-2, Reed 0-1, G.Ratzlaff 0-2, Plenert 0-1, Duell 2-2, Linnens 2-3). Rebounds — Hal. 28 (Boyd 8), Hil. 37 (Potucek 5, Duell 5). Assists — Hal. 1 (Farmer 1), Hil. 17 (B.Ratzlaff 6). Turnovers — Hal. 20 (Burns 7), Hil. 9 (Thiessen 2). Blocked shots — Hal. 0, Hil. 4 (B.Ratzlaff 1, Reed 1, Duell 1, Thiessen 1). Steals — Hal. 4 (Gerber 1, Boyd 1, Johnson 1, McDonald 1), Hil. 15 (Potucek 4).

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather boys downed Central Plains 72-24 Tuesday in non league play in Hesston.

The Swathers led 51-14 at the half.

Nick Arnold led Hesston with 14 points. Ben Bollinger scored 12 and Ty Schroeder scored 10.

Peyton Ryan scored 15 points for 1-12 Central Plains.

Hesston is 10-0. After hosting Buhler Friday, Hesston will return to CKL play at home Tuesday against Pratt.

CENTRAL PLAINS (1-12) — Beck 0 0-0 1, 0; Togerson 0 0-0 0, 0; Caymon 1 (1) 0-2 3, 5; Ryan 0 (5) 0-0 0, 15; MCNEAL 0 0-0 0, 0; Kitchen 0 0-0 3, 0; Stratman 1 0-0 2, 2; Holmes 1 0-0 2, 2; TOTALS 3 (6) 0-2 11, 24.

HESSTON (10-0) — Esau 2 0-0 0, 4; Schroeder 2 (2) 0-0 1, 10; Weaver 2 0-0 0, 4; Schilling 3 2-4 1, 8; Waltner 0 0-0 0, 0; Richardson 2 1-4 2, 5; Bruner 0 (2) 2-2 1, 9; Humphries 0 2-2 3, 2; Dahlsten 1 0-0 2, Arnold 7 0-0 0, 14; Bollinger 5 2-2 1, 12; Diller 0 2-2 0, 2; Fuqua 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 24 (4) 12-17 10, 72.

Central Pl.;8;6;5;5;—;24

Hesston;24;27;8;13;—;72

