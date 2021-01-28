Sports briefs

YORK, Neb. — It was career double-double no. 60 for Bethel College’s Abby Schmidt in an 84-58 win over York College Wednesday in KCAC play in York.

Schmidt led the Threshers with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. She went nine of 14 from the field. It was her 12th double-double of the season.

Bethel led 17-7 after the first quarter and scored 33 points in the second quarter to lead 50-20 at the half.

Zayda Perez scored 14 points for the Threshers. Alex Bearup scored 12 and Kendall Michalski scored 11. Josie Calzonetti had eight assists.

York, 6-11 overall and 4-11 in KCAC play, was led by Yionis Keith with 20 points. Sadie Pittman and Amaia Diez each scored 10 points.

Bethel wins its seventh straight, improving to 12-5, 12-3 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts 19th-ranked (NAIA) and 19-0 Sterling College at 6 p.m. Monday at Thresher Gym.

BETHEL (12-5, 12-3 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 9-14 1-1 19, Sydney Tenant 0-1 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 4-7 2-2 12, Kayla Newman 0-3 2-4 2, Kendall Michalski 1-8 8-9 11, Josie Calzonetti 2-4 2-3 7, Wynter Rentas 0-2 0-0 0, Ashtyn Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Macie Price 2-4 0-0 5, Jasmina Jones 2-7 4-4 8, Zayda Perez 3-5 6-8 14, Daryn Batts 0-0 1-2 1, Jaycee Freshour 2-3 0-0 5. TOTALS 25-59 26-33 84.

YORK (6-11, 4-11 KCAC) — Amaia Diez 3-6 1-2 10, Sadie Pittman 4-11 2-5 10, Emma Peters 0-0 0-0 0, Julia Trujillo 0-4 2-2 2, Deja Derrell 0-3 0-0 0, Yionis Keith 7-15 1-2 20, Alexis Boatright 0-0 0-0 0, Alina Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Brileigh Slaughter 4-12 1-2 9, Catie Whitehead 2-4 0-0 5, Natalia Perez 0-2 0-0 0, Diamond Harrington 0-0 2-2 2, Shawnau Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Shelby Dudar 0-0 0-0 0, Heaven Worthy 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS 20-62 9-15 58.

Bethel;17;33;22;12;—;84

York;7;13;26;12;—;58

Total fouls — BC 18, YC 27. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — YC: Trujillo. 3-point shooting — BC 8-22 (Tenant 0-1, Bearup 2-4, Newman 0-1, Michalski 1-5, Calzonetti 1-2, Brown 0-1, Price 1-1, Jones 0-2, Z.Perez 2-3, Freshour 1-2), YC 9-20 (Diez 3-4, Trujillo 0-1, Derrell 0-1, Keith 5-10, Whitehead 1-2, N.Perez 0-1, Worthy 0-1). Rebounds — BC 54 (Schmidt 12), YC 29 (Pittman 8). Assists — BC 20 (Calzonetti 8), YC 11 (N.Perez 5). Turnovers — BC 21 (Z.Perez 5), YC 18 (N.Perez 5). Blocked shots — BC 5 (Schmidt 5), YC 3 (Whitehead 2). Steals — BC 8 (Z.Perez 3), YC 15 (Derrell 3, Slaughter 3).

YORK, Neb. — Moving up three spots in the latest NAIA poll, the Bethel College men’s basketball team celebrated by stopping York College 105-83 Wednesday night in KCAC play in York.

The Panthers jumped out to a 12-7 lead, but the Threshers replied and led by as many as 18 late in the half. Bethel led 56-42 at intermission.

York never got closer than 16 points in the second half.

Clifford Byrd led Bethel with 20 points. Jaylon Scott scored 18 points with 12 rebounds. Bryant Mocaby scored 17 points. Jalyn Todd scored 12 points.

It was Scott’s 10th double-double of the season and the 39th of his career.

Keyaun Hoskin led York with 31 points. Eric Lenear scored 23 points. York falls to 2-8, 2-6 in KCAC play.

York was called for 32 fouls in the game. Bethel hit 32 of 42 free throws

Bethel sweeps the regular-season series with the Panthers, improving to 13-4, 13-3 in KCAC play.

Bethel hosts 5-12 Sterling at 8 p.m. Monday at Thresher Gym. Bethel downed Sterling 99-51 earlier in the season.

BETHEL (13-4, 13-3 KCAC) — Miki Zewge 1-3 1-2 3, Jaylon Scott 6-10 6-8 18, Clifford Byrd II 4-10 10-12 20, Tavaughn Flowers 2-4 2-2 6, Ike Umeh 0-0 0-0 0, Kevon Green 0-2 4-6 4, Jordan Neely 1-1 2-2 5, Adam Gouro 1-4 1-2 3, Harper Jonas 1-3 0-0 3, Bryant Mocaby 5-11 4-4 17, Nick Bonner 1-4 1-1 3, Braydon Barber 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Belvin 4-6 1-2 9, Jalyn Todd 6-6 0-1 12, Jared Mocaby 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 33-65 32-42 105.

YORK (2-8, 2-6 KCAC) — Eric Lenear 9-12 2-4 23, Kobe Bonner 2-4 0-0 4, Isaiah Abbott 2-3 0-0 4, Keyaun Hoskin 11-17 5-6 31, Tyreece Berry 0-1 0-0 0, AV Banks 1-3 0-0 3, Dylan Holston 1-1 0-0 2, Salvador Fernandez 0-1 0-0 0, Allen White 1-4 0-3 2, Jhi Jackson 2-8 0-0 4, Cameron Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Michael King 0-3 1-2 1, Demauria Haywood 3-7 3-4 9, Shawn Black 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 32-68 11-19 83.

Bethel;56;49;—;105

York;42;41;—;83

Total fouls — BC 19, YC 32. Technical fouls — YC: coach 17:53. Fouled out — YC: King, Lenear. 3-point shooting — BC 7-20 (Scott 0-1, Byrd II 2-3, Flowers 0-1, Green 0-1, Neely 1-1, Jonas 1-2, B.Mocaby 3-7, Bonner 0-3, Belvin 0-1), YC 8-22 (Lenear 3-3, Bonner 0-1, Abbott 0-1, Hoskin 4-7, Berry 0-1, Banks 1-3, Fernandez 0-1, White 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-1, Black 0-1). Rebounds — BC 48 (Scott 12), YC 30 (Jackson 6, Haywood 6). Assists — BC 13 (Scott 4, Byrd II 4), YC 13 (Jackson 4). Turnovers — BC 19 (Scott 4), YC 15 (Hoskin 4). Blocked shots — BC 6 (Gouro 5), YC 2 (White 2). Steals — BC 10 (Scott 3), YC 10 (Bonner 2, Abbott 2, Jackson 2).

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team was outscored 16-8 in the fourth quarer, falling to the Friends University junior varsity 45-41 Wednesday at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 22-17 at the half, but took a 33-29 lead after three quarters.

Aaliyah Myles led Friends with eight points.

Kirah Stepps led Hesston with 11 points. Sydney Bontrager had 18 rebounds.

Hesston is 1-2 and plays Friends again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

HESSTON — Bryan Kehr has been named the athletic director at Hesston College.

Kehr has been serving in that capacity on an interim basis since the fall.

He has coached the HC women’s soccer team since 2010.

He served as athletic director at Bethany Christian School in Goshen, Ind., where he also started the girls’ soccer team, winning four sectional titles and a regional title.

“"It has been my honor to work closely with Bryan in this interim role as he navigated COVID realities for our Athletics department," HC president Joseph Manickam said. "Bryan's willingness to keep the program engaged with all parts of campus and his ability to clarify complex issues allows the Hesston College Athletics department to move forward despite COVID uncertainties.”

"I look forward to building bridges between the Athletics department and the rest of the college," Kehr said. "Hesston athletes participate in their education both on and off the playing field. The Hesston experience develops the whole person, physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. I look forward to fielding competitive teams and educating the next generation of leaders."

Kehr will serve as HC’s women’s soccer coach through this spring.

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team signed former University of Michigan goalkeeper Hayden Lavigne.

A pro rookie, Lavigne played four games for the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he was 2-2-0 with an .887 save percentage and a 3.44 goals-against-average.

At Michigan, he played 67 games, going 31-26-7 with a 2.92 GAA and a .902 save percentage. He was an Academic All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a sophomore and was a finalist for conference goaltender of the year. He helped lead Michigan to the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals as a sophomore.

PRINCETON, N.J. — The ECHL announced an expansion franchise for Savannah, Ga., beginning with the 2022-23 season.

The team will play in the 7,300-seat Savannah Arena, which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022. The team will be owned by Andy Kauffman, who also owns the Jacksonville Icemen.

“The ECHL is excited to welcome the City of Savannah as our newest member,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said. “We have a great working relationship with Andy, his management group and we look forward to bringing ECHL hockey to the Savannah community in October 2022 and the creation of natural rivalries with the Atlanta Gladiators, South Carolina Stingrays, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Jacksonville Icemen.”

The ECHL has 26 teams, including the Wichita Thunder, with two expansion teams announced for the 2021-22 season — Coralville, Iowa; and Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Canada.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com