Jaguars rally to down Bishop Carroll at NIT

Down nine entering the fourth quarter, it looked like the top-ranked (KBCA, Class 5A) Andover Central girls’ basketball team was heading for its first defeat of the year at the hands of the ninth-ranked (Class 5A) Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles in the first round of the 45th Newton Invitational.

Brittany Harshaw scored 11 of the Jaguars 24 fourth-quarter points to lead Central to a 56-49 win Wednesday.

“In the fourth quarter, we really stepped up our energy,” Harshaw said. “We started playing more as a team and we started playing better defensively. (Central coach) Stana (Jefferson) got on us a bit. We wanted to just intensify our defense and turn that into baskets.”

Harshaw finished the game with 19 points. Ellie Stearns finished with 14 points. Maddie Amekpofor added 12 points.

Bishop Carroll, 6-3, was led by Khloe Schuckman with 14 points. Jadyn Allen and Kendall Forbes each added eight points.

Carroll broke to an 11-3 lead and led 14-9 at the end of the period. Central made an 11-3 run to start the second quarter, taking the lead on back-to-back 3-pointers. Schuckman scored a pair of baskets late to put the Eagles up 21-20 at the half.

Tied 28-28 midway in the third quarter, Carroll made a 13-4 run capped by a Forbes jumper at the buzzer.

Central tied the game on a Harshaw three-point play with 3:11 remaining in regulation. Harshaw hit a pair of free throws 21 seconds later to give the Jaguars a lead they would not relinquish. Central hit seven of eight free throws the rest of the way.

Central, 9-0, plays Newton at 5 p.m. Friday. Carroll plays Newton at 5 p.m. Saturday.

BISHOP CARROLL (6-3) — Schuckman 7 0-2 3, 14; Allen 1 (2) 0-0 2, 8; Maul 1 4-4 1, 6; Trail 2 0-0 3, 4; Doonan 2 0-0 0, 4; Steven 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Forbes 0 (1) 0-0 4, 3; K.Forbes 3 2-3 3, 8; Mount 0 2-4 0, 2; TOTALS 16 (3) 8-13 16, 49.

ANDOVER CENTRAL (9-0) — Wilborn 1 (1) 3-4 2, 8; Stearns 0 (3) 5-6 1, 14; Neufarmer 0 0-0 4, 0; Harshaw 6 7-8 0, 19; Amekpofor 4 4-6 4, 12; Rogers 0 0-0 0, 0; Wheatley 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Hett 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (5) 19-24 14, 56.

B.Carroll;14;7;20;8;—;49

And.Ct.;9;11;12;24;—;56

