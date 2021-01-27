Cardinals fall in tourney opener

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick High School girls’ basketball team was outscored 13-9 in the fourth quarter, falling to rival Inman 38-35 Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 41st Sedgwick Invitational.

The Cardinals were outscored 12-2 from the free throw line.

Sedgwick trailed 11-5 after the first quarter and 17-14 at the half. The Cardinals took a 26-25 lead after three quarters.

Inman hit seven of eight free throws in the fourth quarter.

Kadence Welch led Inman with 19 points.

Taylinn Lacey led Sedgwick with 15 points.

Sedgwick is 5-4 and plays Sunrise Christian Academy at 5 p.m. Thursday.

INMAN (6-6) — Brunk 0 0-0 0, 0; Aden 1 0-0 0, 2; Friesen 1 0-0 1, 2; Neufeld 0 5-6 1, 5; Welch 7 5-11 1, 19; Martisko 0 0-0 2, 0; Mauer 1 0-0 0, 2; Woods 0 0-0 0, 0; Hurley 0 0-0 0, 0; R.Neufeld 3 2-2 2, 8; TOTALS 13 12-19 7, 38.

SEDGWICK (5-4) — Stucky 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Atwill 0 0-0 1, 0; Scarlet 1 (2) 0-0 5, 8; Fitch 0 0-0 1, 0; McGinn 2 0-2 4, 4; Lacey 1 (4) 1-2 3, 15; Croxton 1 1-3 1, 3; TOTALS 6 (7) 2-7 16, 35.

Inman;11;6;8;13;—;38

Sedgwick;5;9;12;9;—;35

Chaparral 58, Belle Plaine 35

CHAPARRAL (7-2) — Hill 9, Swingle 2, Albright 3, Eslinger 5, Swartz 2, Francis 28, Kastens 1, Holden 2, Gates 6.

BELLE PLAINE (3-7) — Glover 3, Cooper 7, Zimmerman 5, Mowtu 5, Walker 2, Lu 4.

Chaparral;15;14;12;17;—;58

Belle Pl.;7;2;10;16;—;35

Clearwater 64, Can-Gal. 26

CANTON-GALVA (3-8) — Peres 1, Thomas 5, Bell 15, Peterson 5, Craig 2.

CLEARWATER (8-2) — Cotton 2, C.Cleavenger 3, Carlson 15, K.Cleavenger 4, Stevens 11, S.Cotton 2, Berlin 19. Tjaden 8.

Can-Gal.;9;8;6;3;—;26

Clearwater;16;23;22;3;—;64

W.Independent 42, Sunrise Chr. 40

WICHITA INDEPENDENT (3-5) — Szadowska 12, Scheck 6, Recolde-Phillips 4, Skinner 5, Byszkowska 15.

SUNRISE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (12-2) — Zimny 3, Edwards 12, Konckalska 4, Nworie 15, Stanchowska 6.

W.Independent;5;8;12;17;—;42

Sunruse Chr. Ac.;7;10;12;11;—;40

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com