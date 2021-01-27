Last lead change goes against Berean girls

ELBING — After numerous lead changes in the second half, the Minneapolis Lions were able to hold off the host Berean Academy Warriors 36-35 Tuesday in the 54th

Eli Walter Invitational girls’ basketball tournament.

“That’s good for us,” Berean coach Kristin Wiebe said. “We haven’t been in a tight game like that. Hopefully, we’ll learn from it. We just didn’t come out on top tonight. They were more disciplined than we were. They played harder. I don’t think playing two games in a row is an excuse. A good team can play through that. I wasn’t pleased with our rebounding. We gave them too many extra shots. We didn’t finish on the defensive end.”

Cameron Cleveland led Minneapolis with 14 points. Maggie Shupe added 12 points.

Lillie Veer led 8-6 Berean with nine points. Erin Mullins and Tayton Smith each scored eight points.

Berean jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first 90 seconds of play, but was outscored 6-2 the remainder of the period. Minneapolis made a 6-2 run to start the second quarter, but the Warriors came back with the last two baskets of the half to retake the lead, 13-12.

There were 11 lead changes in the third quarter, one for each field goal and one for Berean’s two free throws. The final lead change of the quarter was a short 21 jumper to put the Lions up 24-23.

Minneapolis opened the fourth quarter on a 4-0 run. Berean replied with a 6-0 run, taking the lead on a 35 layup with 4:35 in regulation. Minneapolis then hit six straight free throws to take a five-point lead into the final 76 seconds of regulation.

A Sally Wine jumper and one of two Veer free throws got the Warriors within two. Berean then forced a turnover under its own basket with 32.1 seconds in regulation. The Warriors missed a 3-point shot and turned the ball over on the rebound.

After a pair of Cleveland free throws for the Lions, Veer hit a 3-pointer with .9 seconds remaining. Minneapolis got the inbounds to run out the clock.

Minneapolis, 6-6, ends pool play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the Wichita Homeschool. If Minneapolis wins that game, the Lions reach the finals and Berean plays for third place Saturday. If Wichita Homeschool wins, tie-breakers will be applied.

“We’ll just see who we process,” Wiebe said. “We’re trying to get better each game. I have to figure out who to play. We have a lot of players and a lot of young players. Hopefully, we’ll have it figured out by the end.”

MINNEAPOLIS (6-6) — Peck 0 0-0 0, 0; Krueger 0 0-0 0, 0; Lossart 2 0-0 2, 4; Cleveland 5 4-4 3, 14; Cabana 1 0-0 0, 2; Smith 1 0-0 0, 2; Forte 1 2-2 3, 4; Thrush 0 0-0 0, 0; Shope 4 4-4 2, 12; TOTALS 13 10-10 10, 36.

BEREAN ACADEMY (8-6) — Neal 0 0-0 0, 0; Timken 0 0-0 1, 0; Veer 0 (2) 3-4 3, 9; Koontz 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Mullins 0 0-0 1, 0; B.Wiebe 0 0-0 0, 0; M.Wiebe 1 0-0 4, 2; E.Mullins 4 0-0 3, 8; Wine 3 0-0 0, 6; Smith 4 0-2 0, 8; Morgan 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 13 (2) 3-6 12, 35.

Minneapolis;6;6;12;12;—;36

Berean Ac.;7;6;10;12;—;35

W.Trinity Ac. 61, Ell-Saline 20

ELL-SALINE (5-4) — Av.Richards 2, Scheider 3, Kohman 4, Kramer 4, Wilson 2, Rowley 3, Bachkus 2.

WICHITA TRINITY ACADEMY (5-4) — Shaffer 14, Hedsrtom 9, Bigalow 9, Pannell 3, Winter 8, Broadie 18.

Ell-Saline;3;5;6;6;—;20

W.Trinity Ac.;18;13;20;10;—;61

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com