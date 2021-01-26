Buhler, Hutchinson swimmers compete at Newton

NEWTON — The Buhler Crusader and Hutchinson Salthawk boys’ swimming teams competed Monday afternoon at the Newton Invitational II at the NHS pool.

Andover won the 10-team meet with 279 points, followed by Andover Central at 227.5, Derby at 203.5, Maize South at 162 and Newton at 125. Buhler was seventh at 92.5 points. Hutchinson was 10th with three points.

The meet was broken down in two sessions.

Buhler was led by Clayton Webster, who took second in diving with a score of 181.15 and Colton Webster, who placed third at 157.30.

The team of Kaleb Webster, Clayton Webster, Colton Webster and Spencer Hines finished third in the 400-yard freestyle in 3:50.12.

Spencer Hines finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.09.

The sole scorer for Hutchinson was Caleb Zugay, who placed 10th in the 100-yard freestyle in 59.38.

Hutchinson competes Feb. 3 at Salina South. Buhler competes Saturday at the Emporia Invitational.

