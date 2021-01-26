Area basketball roundup

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather girls fell to Eureka 47-33 Friday in Hesston in the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.

Eureka took control with a 17-2 second quarter.

Chanzi Ptacek led 8-2 Eureka with 21 points. Abby Singhateh added 10 points.

Caryn Yoder scored 12 points for Hesston.

Hesston is 3-4 and host Buhler Friday.

EUREKA (8-2) — Ash.Singhateh 0 1-2 3, 1; Hilton 1 0-0 2, 2; Miller 0 (1) 1-2 0, 4; Ca.Ptacek 0 0-0 1, 0; Ch.Ptacek 3 (5) 0-0 2, 21; A.Singhateh 3 4-8 3, 10; B.Ptacek 0 2-2 0, 2; Perrier 0 0-0 3, 0; Rupert 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (8) 9-16 15, 47.

HESSTON (3-4) — Kaiser 1 0-0 0, 2; Ferralez 1 0-0 3, 2; Yoder 3 (1) 3-5 4, 12; Lais 0 0-0 0, 0; Funk 0 0-0 2, 0; Martin 2 2-5 2, 6; Humphries 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Bartel 0 0-1 2, 0; Kueker 4 0-0 5, 8; TOTALS 11 (2) 5-11 18, 33.

Eureka;9;17;14;7;—;47

Hesston;9;2;15;7;—;33

Saturday scores

Clay Center 49, Hesston 23

Eureka 64, Remington 39

ELBING — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team opened play in the Eli J. Walter Invitational Monday night with a 68-40 win over the Wichita Homeschool Warriors in Elbing.

Berean led 29-19 at the half.

All 12 Berean players scored. Lillie Veer led the Warriors with 15 points. Tayton Smith added 12 points.

Abby Kelley led the 4-5 Wichita Homeschool with 15 points. Hannah Jenkins scored 10.

Berean is 7-4 and plays Minneapolis at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The scheduled game between Ell-Saline and Kingman was postponed until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

WICHITA HOMESCHOOL (4-5) — Jordan 0 0-0 1, 0; Jenkins 2 (10 3-4 4, 10; Schooley 0 0-0 0, 0; Jall 0 0-4 4, 0; Townsend 1 0-1 2, 2; Enegren 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Peffley 1 (1) 0-2 1, 5; Kelley 0 (4) 3-6 1, 15; TOTALS 5 (8) 6-17 14, 40.

BEREAN ACADEMY (7-4) — Neal 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Timken 2 0-1 0, 4; Veer 3 (2) 3-5 1, 15; Koontz 2 0-0 2, 4; L.Mullins 1 0-0 1, 2; B.Wiebe 1 2-2 2, 4; M.Wiebe 1 0-0 4, 2; E.Mullins 3 1-3 2, 7; Wine 2 0-0 0, 4; Smith 6 0-0 1, 12; A.Wiebe 1 0-0 0, 3; Morgan 4 2-2 0, 6; TOTALS 27 (3) 8-13 13, 68.

W.Homeschool;14;5;12;9;—;40

Berean Ac.;13;16;21;18;—;68

Tuesday’s games

Wichita Trinity Academy vs. Ell-Saline 5:30 p.m.

Berean Academy vs. Minneapolis 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Ell-Saline vs. Kingman 4:30 p.m.

Wichita Trinity Academy vs. Remington 6 p.m.

Minneapolis vs. Wichita Homeschool 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Pool A third-seed vs. Remington 11:30 a.m.

Third place 1:30 p.m.

Championship 3:30 p.m.

BURRTON — The streak of championships for the Berean Academy boys’ basketball team at the Burrton Invitational came to an end Saturday night with a 41-39 loss to Little River in the championship game.

Little River led 10-8 after the first quarter and 27-23 at the half. Little River extended its lead to 36-27 after three quarters.

Berean Academy was outscored 7-1 from the free throw line.

Jayden Garrison led 12-0 Little River with 18 points. Trey Rolfs scored nine.

Chase Wiebe scored 13 points for Berean Academy.

The Warriors are 10-2 and play Friday at Inman.

Championship game

LITTLE RIVER (12-0) — Rolfs 4 1-1 1, 9; Lafferty 3 2-2 1. 8; Stephens 0 1-2 2, ; Herzog 0 0-0 0, 0; Mantz 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Garrison 3 3-6 1, 18; Konen 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 11 (4) 7-11 7, 41.

BEREAN ACADEMY (10-2) — Busenitz 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Timken 3 0-0 2, 6; Wiebe 2 (3) 0-1 4, 13; Hoover 1 0-0 4, 2; Kukula 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Snook 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Thiessen 0 1-2 1, 1; TOTALS 7 (8) 1-3 16. 39.

Little Rv,;10;17;9;5;—;41

Berean Ac.;8;15;4;12;—;39

INMAN (5-7) — Doerksen 5, Johnson 7, Konrade 11, Brunk 11, Blank 6, Heckel 23, Buller 3, Mannebach 2, Thiessen 9.

FAIRFIELD (5-6) — Canadt 8, Wente 1, Walters 4, Fowler 3, Jar.Bauman 2, Ja.Bauman 7.

Inman;23;24;20;10;—;77

Fairfield;8;3;9;5;—25

All-Tournament Team

Ethan Waters, Fairfield

Kyler Konrade, Inman

Lucas Detter, Pretty Prairie

Eddie Gaeddert, Goessel

Tanner Heckel, Inman

Adre Ibarra, Central Christian

Trey Rolfs, Little River

Chase Wiebe, Berean Academy

Braxton Lafferty, Little River

Jayden Garrison, Little River

CHENEY (10-1) — H.Voth 13, Middleton 6, J.Voth 22, Grace 10, Doshier 7.

HAVEN (10-2) — Shingleton 3, Yoder 5, Roper 7, Jacques 7, Barlow 10, Miller 6, Schrag 5.

Cheney;16;15;12;15;—;58

Haven;11;18;8;6;—;43

MINNEAPOLIS (8-2) — White 18, Moeckel 7, Nelson 2, Smith 12, Davidson 18, Vance 2, Watson 6, Rice 2.

ROSE HILL (6-4) — Nolan 5, Smith 30, Simoneau 13, Green 3, Earsery 1, Koehler 15, Hinz 3.

Minneapolis;12;16;24;14;—;67

Rose Hill;22;8;16;24;—;70

CLEARWATER (3-6) — Ankerholz 18, Trotter 2, Cash 7, Gibbs 8, Warren 7, Seiter 4, Hastings 6.

WINFIELD (1-10) — George 15, Harper 16, Yingling 4, Beckwith 9, Towles 9, Franklin 1.

Clearwater;6;19;15;12;—;52

Winfield;9;13;15;14;—;51

All-Tournament Team

Harrison Voth, Cheney

Zane Jacques, Haven

Adriel Smith, Rose Hill

Luke Grace, Cheney

Darby Roper, Haven

Nolan White, Minneapolis

Wyatt Spexarth, Andale

Spencer Davidson, Minneapolis

Harrison Middleton, Cheney

Jack Voth, Cheney

MVP — Luke Grace, Cheney

All-Academic Team

Nathan Nemecheck, Andale

Zach Winter, Andale

Marcus Peintner, Cheney

Logan Bartlett, Cheney

Spencer Johnson, Halstead

Skylar Shingleton, Haven

Spencer Davidson, Minneapolis

Trent Moeckel, Minnepolis

Bryson Evans, Rose Hill

Adriel Smith, Rose Hill

Jacob George, Winfield

Three-point shot winner — Zane Jacques, Haven

Free throw winner — Zach Winter, Andale

Sportsmanship award — Haven

Hillsboro Trojan Classic

Hesston 45, Clay Center 27

Remington 77, Eureka 74 OT

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team recorded its first win of the season, stopping the Sterling College junior varsity 46-38 Monday night at Yost Center in Hesston.

The Larks led 16-9 after the first quarter and 24-16 at the half.

Destiny Kessay led Hesston with 17 points. Kirah Stepps scored 10 points. Sydney Bontrager had 13 rebounds.

Ivory Muldrow scored 11 points for Sterling.

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team dropped a pair of games in recent days.

Hesston fell to Butler Community College 101-37 Saturday in El Dorado. Hesston fell to the Sterling College junior varsity 77-64 Monday at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed Butler 43-19 at the half.

The Grizzlies were paced by Noah Thomasson with 19 points, DeeJuan Pruitt with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Keyon Thomas with 15 points, Treylon Payne with 14 points and Isaiah Williams with 10 points.

Juwaun Clifton led Hesston with 14 points. Langston Flowers scored 11 points.

Against Sterling, Hesston led 29-26 at the half, but was outscored 51-35 in the second half.

Jason de Jong scored 27 points for Sterling. Mikkel Tarver scored 16 points and Blake Ferguson scored 11. Taron Batie had 10 rebounds.

Elijah Smith scored 26 points with 18 rebounds for Hesston. Clifton scored 15 points with 11 rebounds. Ethan Hildebrand had 16 rebounds.

Hesston is 1-2 and hosts the Central Christian junior varsity at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

