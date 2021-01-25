Sports Calendar

Jan. 25 through 31, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

All high school events will be limited to two spectators per participant (parents only) through Jan. 28.

Check with individual schools about attendance procedures and ticket information.

Monday, Jan. 25

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Wichita Homeschool @ Berean Academy (G 5:30 p.m.).

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton Inv. II (diving 2 p.m., swimming 4 p.m.).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Sterling JV @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.), Oklahoma State @ Kansas State (W 4 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Portland 9 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Tuesday, Jan. 26

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Derby (B); Central Plains @ Hesston; Minneapolis @ Berean Academy (G 7 p.m.); Sedgwick @ Steve Shepherd Inv. (G) TBA; Goessel, Burrton @ Fairfield Inv. (G) TBA; Peabody-Burns @ Chase County.

PREP WRESTLING — Hesston, Cheney, Herington @ Halstead 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOWLING — Newton, Goddard Eisenhower @ Salina Central (The Alley, Salina) 3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan @ Tabor 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

PREP BASKETBALL — Newton Invitational (G): Andover Central vs. Bishop Carroll 5 p.m., Newton vs. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ York (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.), Friends JV @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m.), Central Christian JV @ Hesston College (M 7 p.m.), Wichita State @ Cincinnati (W 1 p.m., ESPN+; M 5 p.m., ESPN+), Kansas State @ Baylor (M 8 p.m., ESPN2), Kansas @ Oklahoma (W 7 p.m.).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Phoenix 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Jan. 28

PREP BASKETBALL — Sedgwick @ Steve Shepherd Inv. (G) TBA; Newton @ Wichita Trinity Academy (B 7:30 p.m.); Halstead, Moundridge @ Haven Inv. (G) TBA; Halstead @ Hillsboro (B 7 p.m.; Goessel, Burrton @ Fairfield Inv. (G) TBA).

PREP WRESTLING — Maize @ Newton 6 p.m.; Remington, Southeast of Saline, Smoky Valley @ Hesston 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — TCU @ Kansas (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), Iowa State @ Kansas State (W 6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Hesston College @ Neosho County CC 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Newton Invitational (G): Kapaun-Mt. Carmel vs. Topeka 3 p.m., Newton vs. Andover Central 5 p.m.; Salina South @ Newton (B 7:30 p.m.); Sedgwick @ Steve Shepherd Inv. (G) TBA; Goessel, Burrton @ Fairfield Inv. (G) TBA; Halstead, Moundridge @ Haven Inv. (G) TBA; Buhler @ Hesston; Berean Academy @ Inman (B); Goessel @ Moundridge (B 6 p.m.); Centre @ Peabody-Burns.

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Wichita South Inv. (G) 4 p.m.; Halstead @ Garden Plain Inv. (B) 3 p.m.; Remington Inv. (B) 3 p.m.

PREP BOWLING — Newton @ Great Plains Inv. (North Rock Lanes, Wichita) 12:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Wichita Northwest (diving 6 p.m.).

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK — Bethel @ Washburn Open TBA.

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Brooklyn @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Jan. 30

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Newton Invitational (G): Andover Central vs. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 3 p.m., Newton vs. Bishop Carroll 5 p.m.; Halstead, Moundridge @ Haven Inv. (G) TBA; Berean Academy @ Eli J. Walter Inv. TBA; Sedgwick @ Steve Shepherd Inv. (G) TBA; Remington @ Hillsboro (B 3:30 p.m.).

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Rocky Welton Inv., Garden City (B) 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Wichita Northwest Inv. (swimming 10 a.m.).

PREP BOWLING — Newton @ Hutchinson Inv. (The Alley, Hutchinson) 8 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Hesston College @ Friends JV (W 12:45 p.m.), Central Florida @ Wichita State (M 3 p.m., ESPNU; W 7 p.m., ESPN+);, Kansas @ Tennessee (M 5 p.m., ESPN), Texas A&M @ Kansas State (M 11 a.m., ESPNU), Oklahoma State @ Kansas (W 4 p.m., ESPN+).

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK — Bethel @ Washburn Open TBA.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethany, Sterling @ Bethel 2 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Oklahoma @ Kansas State (W 1 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

