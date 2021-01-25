Defense pace Sedgwick to win over Eagles

CANTON — Sedgwick High School boys’ basketball coach Darren Crumrine was pretty succinct when asked about his team’s 20-5 third quarter, which led to a 62-47 win over Canton-Galva in the third-place game of the Canton-Galva Invitational.

“We decided to guard,” Crumrine said. “In the first half, we were almost in the right spot, but we were a half-second too late. In the second half, we turned up the pressure and we finished possessions with rebounds. Once we made our run, we were really good on the defensive end. Our ball movement was much better in the third quarter.”

Henry Burns led Sedgwick with 18 points. Lance Hoffsommer scored 13 points and Sam Culp scored 12.

Canton-Galva was led by Tyson Struber and Brayden Collins with 12 points each. Brayden Minson scored 11.

“They started hitting shots,” Canton-Galva coach Larry O’Connor said. “They got hot. They went on a little streak there and made some big shots. We went down and rushed. It was 20-5 in the third and 9-8 in the fourth. … They are a good team, a real good team and we were in it most of the game. I’m not disappointed at all. Our effort is great and we’re getting better every game.”

After giving up the first four points of the game, Sedgwick led by as many as five in the first quarter. The Eagles pulled back to within one at the end of the quarter, 16-15.

Canton-Galva got out by four early in the second quarter, only to give up an 8-0 run. The Eagles rallied to take a three-point lead in the final minute of the half. A Hoffsommer layup with 13 seconds left in the period got Sedgwick within one, 34-33.

After a couple of lead changes early in the third quarter, the Eagles went nearly five minutes without scoring giving up a 17-0 run. A (33) layup broke the run, but the Cardinals led 53-39.

Sedgwick didn’t score for the first 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter, but only gave up a 3-pointer. Culp broke the drought with a pair of layups.

Sedgwick is 7-4 and plays Tuesday at South Haven.

“We were just fortunate to have them,” Crumrine said. “We were short a game and they were short a game. We’ll go to work tomorrow on that.”

Canton-Galva is 4-6 and plays Thursday at Solomon.

“We went to a new system this year,” O’Connor said. “I’m asking them to do a lot more things. We’re starting to figure it out. They are starting to understand how hard they have to play at all times.”

CANTON-GALVA (4-6) — Struber 3 (1) 3-3 3, 12; Mastre 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Huff 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Darrah 2 0-0 0, 4; Westbrook 0 0-0 0, 0; Maltbie 1 0-0 1, 2; Minson 1 (3) 0-0 0 11; C.Koehn 0 0-2 0, 0; Prieb 0 0-0 1, 0; Collins 5 2-5 3, 12; McMannis 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 12 (6) 5-10 8, 47.

SEDGWICK (7-4) — Crumrine 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Anderson 0 0-0 0, 0; Nold 0 0-0 0, 0; Huebert 0 0-0 0, 0; Hoffsommer 5 (1) 0-0 2, 13; Burns 6 (2) 0-0 2, 18; Brown 1 0-0 3, 2; Tillman 2 3-5 1, 7; Hansen 0 0-0 0, 0; Culp 6 0-1 1, 12; TOTALS 22 (5) 3-6 14, 62.

Can-Gal.;15;19;5;8;—;47

Sedgwick;16;17;20;9;—;62

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com