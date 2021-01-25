Wildcats hold off CSW comeback

CANTON — Things looked pretty solid for the Moundridge Wildcat boys’ basketball team after a 20-8 second quarter in the championship game of the Canton-Galva Invitational, but the Classical School of Wichita replied with a 16-5 third quarter before falling 55-45 Saturday night in Canton.

“Coming out in the third quarter, we got a little complacent,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “They put a 6-0 run on us and all of a sudden, it was ‘game on’ again. The guys can’t do that. The guys got soft. They didn’t stay aggressive against their 1-3-1 and had a couple of turnovers. All of a sudden, it’s a five-point game. The kids were able to regroup and started attacking more. We started getting high percentage shots.”

“We needed to keep on that streak before they got a run,” Moundridge sophomore Landon Kaufman said. “We needed to make a bigger lead than we did. It wasn’t a great game for me, but we won. That’s what matters. We have to rebound. Rebounding seems to be the big key for us.”

Kaufman was named the tournament MVP. He finished with eight points, hitting six of 10 free throws. He hit five of six free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Saints at bay.

Jon Schlosser led 7-5 Moundridge with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Korbin Wedel scored 12 points. Logan Churchill addd 10 points.

Jordy Dolloff led 9-3 Classical with 17 points. Carter Sinclair scored 10 points.

There were six lead changes in the first quarter. Moundridge got the last one and led 13-12. Classical got up 20-17 early in the second quarter, but the Wildcats took over from there, keeping the Saints scoreless for the last 5 1/2 minutes of the half. A Chuchill trey at the buzzer put the Wildcats up 33-20.

The Saints got back in the game quickly in the third quarter with a 6-0 run. Moundridge took a time out. A Buckingham jumper got Classical within three with three minutes left in the period. Dolloff added a basket to get the Saints within one. A Churchill layup with 23 seconds left in the period got Moundridge up 39-36.

Up 42-40 with six minutes remaining, Moundridge made a 5-0 run.

“I’m proud of the kids’ effort,” Unrau said. “Tournament week, you have to have something in the tank from last night.”

Moundridge hosts Goessel Friday.

CLASSICAL SCHOOL OF WICHITA (9-3) — Dolloff 5-5 6-6 17, Sinclair 4-7 1-2 10, Buckingha, 3-10 0-0 8, Darrah 3-13 0-2 6, Logan 2-2 0-0 4, Kice 0-1 0-0 0, Branam 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 17-43 (7-10) 45.

MOUNDRIDGE (7-5) — Schlosser 10-12 2-3 22, Wedel 5-13 2-3 12, Chruchill 4-11 0-0 10; Kaufman 1-5 6-10 8, Unruh 1-7 1-2 3, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, Schrag 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21-48 11-8 55.

W.Classical;12;8;16;9;—;45

Moundridge;13;20;6;16;—;55

Total fouls — CSW 16, Mdg. 10. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — CSW: Sinclair :25.1-4q. 3-point shooting — CSW 4-15 (Dolloff 1-1, Sinclair 1-2, Buckingham 2-5, Darrah 0-2, Branam 0-3, Johnson 0-2), Mdg. 2-12 (Wedel 0-1, Churchill 2-6, Kaufman 0-4, Unruh 0-1). Rebounds — CSW 21 (Sinclair 8), Mdg. 35 (Schlosser 14). Assists — CSW 6 (Darrah 4), Mdg. 16 (Kaufman 7). Turnovers — CSW 10 (Buckingham 4), Mdg. 9 (Kaufman 3). Blocked shots — CSW 0, Mdg. 4 (Schlosser 2, Unruh 2). Steals — CSW (Buckingham 2), Mdg. (Unruh 4).

