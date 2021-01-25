Area basketball

SALINA — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team fell to Wichita South 71-61 in the seventh-place game of the Salina Invitational in Salina.

Newton, which started play in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions, filled in a vacancy in the Salina tournament.

Newton led 37-26 at the half, but was outscored 45-26 in the second half.

South, 5-5, was led by Darryon Frierson with 15 points, Jamari Robinson with 14 points, Ashtin Standifer with 11 points and Abel Jones with 10 points.

Newton was led by Owen Mills with 14 points, Jaxon Brackeen with 13 points and Camden Carr with 10.

Newton plays Tuesday at Derby and Thursday at Wichita Trinity Academy.

WICHITA SOUTH (5-5) — Standifer 3 (1) 2-2 0, 11; Torres 0 0-0 1, 0; Te.Hutton 1 1-2 0, 3; Frierson 5 (1) 2-4 1, 15; Jones 5 0-2 1, 10; Wilson 2 0-0 2, 4; Robinson 6 2-2 3, 14; Tr.Hutton 0 0-0 1, 0; Tarveer 5 (1) 1-1 0, 14; McCauley 0 0-0 0, 0; Breeden 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 27 (3) 8-14 10, 71.

NEWTON (1-7) — Ruth 1 0-0 0, 2; Brackeen 5 (1) 0-0 2, 13; Petz 1 (1) 1-1 2, 6; Dorrell 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Slechta 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Carr 2 (2) 0-0 2, 10; Mills 5 4-6 0, 14; Castro 0 0-0 0, 0; Edwards 0 (2) 0-0 5, 6; TOTALS 16 (8) 5-8 15, 61.

W.South;8;18;25;20;—;71

Newton;22;15;15;11;—;61

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon boys fell to Andale 56-21 Saturday in the fifth-place game of the 51st Adolph Rupp Invitational in Halstead.

Halstead trailed 31-5 at the half.

Seth Riechenberger led Andale with 10 points.

Jackson Swift scored 16 points for Halstead.

Halstead falls to 0-12 and plays Thursday at Hillsboro.

ANDALE (4-7) — Winter 2-4 0-0 6, Ziegler 0-1 0-0 0, Nemechek 3-4 0-0 6, Seiler 3-4 0-0 7, Spexarth 3-5 0-0 8, Deschner 1-3 2-2 4, Orth 1-2 1-2 4, Potucek 1-3 0-0 3, Pavelski 0-0 0-0 0, Parthemer 1-3 1-2 3, Reichenberger 3-4 4-5 10, Kerschen 3-5 0-0 6, TOTALS 21-38 8-11 57.

HALSTEAD (0-12) — Gerber 1-3 0-0 2, Boyd 1-2 0-2 3, Swift 7-16 0-0 16, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Farmer 0-1 0-0 0, McDonald 0-3 0-0 0, TOTALS 9-28 0-2 21.

Andale;10;21;17;9;—;57

Halstead;0;5;5;11;—;21

Total fouls — And. 9, Hal. 8. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — And. 7-15 (Winter 2-4, Ziegler 0-1, Seiler 1-1, Spexarth 2-4, Deschner 0-1, Orth 1-1, Potucek 1-3), Hal. 3-10 (Gerber 0-2, Boyd 1-1, Swift 2-5, McDonald 0-2). Rebounds — And. 22 (Reichenberger 4), Hal. 10 (Gerber 2, Boyd 2, Johnson 2, McDonald 2). Assists — And. 17 (Orth 4), Hal. 2 (Farmer 2). Turnovers — And. 4 (Nemechek 1, Deschner 1, Parthemer 1, Reichenberger 1), Hal. 13 (Gerber 3, McDonald 3). Blocked shots — And. 1 (Reichenberger 1), Hal. 1 (Gerber 1). Steals — And. 8 (Spexarth 3), Hal. 3 (Farmer 2).

The Bethel College men’s basketball team claimed a regular-season sweep of the Friends Falcons, winning 73-64 win Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel led 32-25 at the half.

Jaylon Scott scored 13 points with 10 rebounds for Bethel. Adam Gouro added 13 points, a season high. Clifford Byrd II scored 12 points.

Nick Rumbo led 4-11 Friends with 18 points. Ian Konek scored 17. T.J. Williams scored 12.

Bethel is 12-4, 12-3 in KCAC play, and plays Wednesday at York College.

FRIENDS (4-11, 4-8 KCAC) — PJ Medrano 1-5 0-0 2, Davonte Pack 1-11 1-2 4, Marquan Shakur 2-6 0-1 5, Nick Rumbo 6-12 3-4 18, Tim Barbieri 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Conley 0-1 0-0 0, Trey Reid 1-2 2-2 4, Ian Konek 6-13 0-0 17, TJ Williams 4-10 3-4 12, Josh Osborn 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 22-61 9-13 64.

BETHEL (12-4, 12-3 KCAC) — Tavaughn Flowers 1-6 3-4 5, Kevon Green 2-4 3-4 8, Jordan Neely 2-6 0-0 6, Clifford Byrd II 4-11 2-2 12, Jalyn Todd 4-7 0-0 8, Jaylon Scott 2-6 9-10 13, Nick Bonner 1-2 0-0 3, Bryant Mocaby 1-6 2-2 5, Harper Jonas 0-2 0-0 0, Adam Gouro 6-6 1-2 13. TOTALS 23-56 20-24 73.

Friends;25;39;—;64

Bethel;32;41;—;73

Total fouls — Fr. 21, BC 14. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Fr. 11-26 (Medrano 0-2, Pack 1-3, Shakur 1-2, Rumbo 3-7, Reid 0-1, Konek 5-10, Williams 1-1), BC 7-19 (Flowers 0-1, Green 1-3, Neely 2-5, Byrd II 2-3, Bonner 1-2, Mocaby 1-4, Jonas 0-1). Rebounds — Fr. 36 (Pack 9), BC 40 (Scott 10). Assists — Fr. 8 (Medrano 3, Pack 3), BC 15 (Scott 7). Turnovers — Fr. 19 (Pack 5), BC 16 (Scott 3, Gouro 3, Flowers 3, Mocaby 3). Blocked shots — Fr. 1 (Shakur 1), BC 7 (Gouro 5). Steals — Fr. 7 (Williams 3), BC 8 (Byrd II 3).

The Bethel College women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to six games, stopping Friends University 63-52 Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel sweeps the regular-season series with the Falcons.

Bethel trailed 24-21 at the half, but made a 23-14 run in the third quarter.

Kendall Michakski led Bethel with 17 points. Abby Schmidt scored 16 points with 10 rebounds. Jasmina Jones scored 14 points.

Gracie Sammons scored 16 points for Friends, 7-11.

Bethel is 11-5, 11-3 in KCAC play, and plays Wednesday at York.

FRIENDS (7-11, 5-10 KCAC) — Tiffany Hurd 1-1 0-0 2, Khadijah Miller 2-8 0-0 4, Gracie Sammons 6-11 2-4 16, Maddie Jessepe 3-6 0-0 7, McKenzie Shippy 3-7 0-0 8, Bridget Busbee 1-3 0-0 2, Kira Ward 0-1 2-2 2, Satori Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Kassie Kinniburgh 2-7 0-0 4, Jayla Dennis 1-2 0-0 3, Kayna Simoneau 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 21-49 4-6 52.

BETHEL (11-5, 11-3 KCAC) — Zayda Perez 0-1 0-0 0, Josie Calzonetti 2-11 0-0 4, Macie Price 2-6 0-0 5, Jasmina Jones 6-10 0-0 14, Kendall Michalski 4-8 6-8 17, Ashtyn Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Newman 0-0 1-2 1, Alex Bearup 2-4 1-2 6, Abby Schmidt 4-5 8-12 16, Wynter Rentas 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Daryn Batts 0-1 0-0 0, Jaycee Freshour 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 20-46 16-24 63.

Friends;11;13;14;14;—;52

Bethel;16;5;23;19;—;63

Total fouls — Fr. 19, BC 10. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Fr. 6-18 (Miller 0-4, Sammons 2-4, Jessepe 1-4, Shippy 2-4, Kinniburgh 0-1, Dennis 1-1), BC 7-23 (Perez 0-1, Calzonetti 0-5, Price 1-4, Jones 2-4, Michalski 3-6, Bearup 1-3). Rebounds — Fr. 30 (Miller 6, Ward 6), BC 29 (Schmidt 10). Assists — Fr. 8 (Sammons 2, Shippy 2, Simoneau 2), BC 14 (Price 4). Turnovers — Fr. 23 (Bushee 5), BC 18 (Schmidt 3, Calzonetti 3, Price 3). Blocked shots — Fr. 4 (Hurd 1, Jessepe 1, Roberson 1, Kinniburgh 1), BC 3 (Schmidt 3). Steals — Fr. 10 (Simoneau 3), BC 10 (Calzonetti 3).

