Railer bowlers fall to South in home opener
The Newton High School bowling teams made their home opener Friday at Play-Mor Lanes with a pair of losses to Salina South.
The Railer girls fell 1,512-1,325, while the Railer boys fell 2,177-1,937.
“They did pretty good,” Newton coach Joanie Pauls said. “It’s just one of those years, we’ve had personnel in and out. We started out pretty strong with the varsity boys, but they kind of fell off in their third game. We just need to stay consistent in all three games. Our scores have been going up. We haven’t had the same six bowlers for the boys yet.”
“We could have bowled a whole lot better, but wooden lanes are a whole lot different than what we are used to,” South coach Seth White said. “I was happy with how the kids went out there and worked it out. The girls in their first meet last week bowled a 2,300, so they were about 300 pins lower. The guys bowled a 2,400, so they were about 300 lower. This was just their second meet. We all got quarantined for a week.”
The high series for the girls went to Nina Frees of South at 562. Yessica Salinas rolled a 508 and Aviana Ordonez was third at 499. Ordonez had the high game of 212.
Newton was led by Emma Brockman at 446.
Andrew Froetschner had the top boys’ series of 551. Griffin Peterson was second at 531 and Carter Lambeth was third at 518.
Campbell Peterson had the high game of 218
Jett Brackeen led Newton at 510. Cooper Burns rolled a 509.
Newton competes at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Alley in Salina against Salina Central and Goddard Eisenhower.
South competes Thursday at the Alley in Salina in a meet hosted by Salina Central with Andover.
Frees, Nina;196;157;209;—562
Gestl, Stella;147;155;190;—492
Ordonez, Ayella;119;143;110;—372
Ordonez, Aviana;134;153;212;—499
Salinas, Yessica;166;187;155;—508
Guerra, Reba;140;124;127;—391
TOTALS;649;652;766;—2,067
Newton;1;2;3;T
Brockman, Emma;149;165;132;—446
St. Peter, Anna;138;118;123;—379
Altum, Cadence;91;115;145;—351
Grattan, Hailey;82;112;112;—306
Nicholson, Mariah;118;128;153;—399
Shepherd, Abigail;74;62;87;—223
TOTALS;496;526;553;—1,575
Anderson, Jordan ;178;169;167;—514
Froetschner, Andrew;145;202;204;—551
Lambeth, Carter;187;162;169;—518
Peterson, Griffin;184;160;187;—531
Peterson, Campbell;145;144;218;—507
Stelter, Jesse;157;123;136;—416
TOTALS;706;693;778;—2,177
Newton;1;2;3;T
Burns, Cooper;170;172;167;—509
Nelson, Dehann;125;189;165;—479
Brackeen, Jett;209;153;148;—510
Ebert, Carsen;142;142;130;—414
Baldwin, Callan;144;124;136;—404
Montano, Alfred;90;109;131;—330
TOTALS;665;656;616;—1,937
JV BOYS
Newton;1;2;3;T
Mick, Christopher;115;128;99;—342
Downey, Aaron;122;130;114;—366
Bailey, Aydan;140;104;100;—344
Bailey, Cameron;96;106;68;—270
Belgard, Dylan;28;37;71;—136
TOTALS;473;468;384;—1,325
