Railer girls fall to Maize South

MAIZE — The Newton High School girls’ basketball team fell to Maize South 56-20 Friday in AV-CTL I play in Maize.

Newton trailed 19-2 after the first quarter and 38-8 at the half. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

South was led by Avery Lowe with 20 points and Dekeira Clay with 13.

Newton was led by Abigail Koontz with six points.

The Mavericks improve to 5-4, 3-2 in AV-CTL I play.

Newton falls to 0-8, 0-4 in AV-CTL I play. The Railers open play in the Newton Invitational at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Kapaun-Mt. Carmel.

NEWTON (0-8, 0-4 AV-CTL I) — Ponds 0 2-5 1, 2; Zenner 0 0-0 1, 0; Seidl 0 0-0 0, 0; Loewen 2 1-2 2, 5; Antonowich 1 2-2 3, 4; Koontz 2 2-2 0, 6; Hendrickson 0 0-2 0, 0; Entz 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Edwards 0 0-0 2, 0; Blaylock 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 5 (1) 7-12 10, 20.

MAIZE SOUTH (5-4, 3-2 AV-CTL I) — McCann 2 -2 1, 6; Lowe 7 (1) 3-3 0, 20; Kennedy 0 0-0 0, 0; Shafer 2 0-0 2, 4; Burke 1 1-2 0, 3; Clay 4 (1) 2-2 4, 13; Howie 3 (1) 0-0 1, 9; TOTALS 20 (3) 8-9 10, 56.

Newton;2;6;7;5;—;20

Maize So.;19;19;10;8;—;56

