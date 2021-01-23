Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

5 Pin;59;21

Eastgate Lanes;52.5;27.5

Eastgate Chicks;48.5;31.5

Some Beaches;45.5;34.5

Spare Me;43.5;36.5

Ball Hugger;33.5;46.5

Ballard Aviation;30.5;49.5

High Single Game — Pam Berg, 207; High Single Series — Pam Berg, 536; High Team Game — 5 Pin, 742; High Team Series — 5 Pin, 1,928.

EASTGATE METRO

Team America;8;0

Hillsboro Ford;7;1

WSU Shockers;6;2

Eastgate Lanes;5;3

Todd’s Pro Shop;4;4

Gary’s Angels;4;4

Looney Tunes;3;5

Prestige Worldwide;2;6

One Left;1;7

Team Retired;0;8

High Single Game — Men: Sean Stietz, 278; Women: Melissa Barton, 198; High Series — Men: Gabe Alvarez, 685; Women: Melissa Barton, 531; High Team Game — Todd’s Pro Shop, 1,118; High Team Series — WSU Shockers, 3,147.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;18;2

Platinum PDR;12;8

It Doesn’t Matter;11;9

Give ‘Em 3;11;9

We Need Some;11;9

GGG;9;11

Ball Busters;5;15

High Single Game — Men: Tim Young, 267; Women: Jessica Williams, 192; High Series — Men: Joe Thomas, 718; Women: Jessica Williams, 512. High Team Game — Ball Busters, 973; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,841.

GOODWILL

Arrowhead;49;27

Bartel’s Cabinets;46;30

All 3 Holes;45;31

Roofing Services;45;31

We B Gone;41;35

Buggsy’s Raiders;35;41

Tee Pees;30;46

A-Team;29;47

High Single Game — Garrett Bartel, Bartel’s Cabinets, 268; High Single Series — George Eason, Buggsy’s Raiders, 675; High Team Game — Bartel’s Cabinets, 1,060; High Team Series — Bartel’s Cabinets, 2,989.