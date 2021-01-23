Area basketball roundup

BURRTON — The Goessel Bluebird boys claimed seventh place in the Burrton Invitational with a 63-13 win over the host Burrton Chargers.

Goessel led 31-4 at the half.

Skyler Wuest led Goessel with 15 points. Nate Zogleman scored 12.

Alex Dick led Burrton with five points.

Goessel’s Noah Schrag won the freshman free throw contest, hitting 22 of 25 in the final round and 65 of 75 for the week.

Goessel is 7-4 and plays Friday at Moundridge. Burrton is 0-9 and plays Feb. 2 at home against Pretty Prairie.

BURRTON (0-9) — Durner 2 0-1 2, 4; Barnes 1 0-0 2, 2; Embree 0 0-0 1, 0; Hernandez 1 0-0 4, 2; Dick 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Matlock 0 0-0 5, 0; TOTALS 5 (1) 0-1 16, 13.

GOESSEL (7-4) — J.Wiens 1 2-2 1, 4; Zogleman 5 2-5 0, 12; Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; Burkholder 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Wiens 0 1-2 0, 1; T.Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Schrag 2 1-1 1, 5; Wuest 7 1-1 1, 15; Sterk 1 2-2 0, 4; Duerksen 4 1-3 0, 9; Gaeddert 4 0-0 1, 8; Stutzman 2 1-1 1, 5; TOTALS 26 11-17 5, 63.

Burrton;4;0;7;2;—;13

Goessel;15;16;19;13;—;63

PRETTY PRAIRIE (2-5) — Steadman 4, Kruse 2, Detter 11, Stucky 14, Rogers 4.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (3-5) — C.Yoder 9, E.Ibarra 4, A.Ibarra 16, Clark 2, Lambert 3, Yoder 10.

Pretty Pr.;15;2;9;9;—;35

H.Cent.Chr.;10;6;17;11;—;44

INMAN — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team downed Inman 38-18 Friday in HOAL play in Inman.

Berean led 18-9 at the half.

Lillie Veer led Berean Academy with 15 points. Kadence Welch led Inman with seven points.

Berean is 6-4, 3-1 in HOAL play. The Warriors host the Wichita Homeschool Monday in the Eli J. Walter Invitational in Elbing.

BEREAN ACADEMY (6-4, 3-1 HOAL) — Neal 0 0-0 3, 0; Timken 0 0-0 0, 0; Veer 5 (1) 2-3 2, 15; Koontz 0 4-4 2, 4; Mullins 0 0-0 1, 0; B.Wiebe 0 (1) 1-2 1, 4; M.Wiebe 2 (1) 1-2 2, 8; E.Mullins 1 1-2 2, 3; Wine 1 2-2 1, 4; J.Smith 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 9 (3) 11-15 16, 38.

INMAN (4-6, 1-2 HOAL) — Brunk 0 0-1 1, 0; Aoen 0 0-0 0, 0; Friesen 0 0-0 4, 0; Neufeld 1 0-0 1, 2; Welch 3 1-4 3, 7; Schmidt 1 0-0 0, 2; Martisko 1 1-2 2, 3; Maurer 2 0-0 1, 4; Woods 0 0-2 0, 0; Hurley 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 8 2-9 12, 18.

Berean Ac.;13;5;8;12;—;38

Inman;6;3;5;3;—;18

GOESSEL — Erin Durst scored 19 points and Kate Eichelberger added 10 as the Moundridge Wildcat girls stopped Goessel 56-23 Friday in non-league play in Goessel.

The Wildcats led 30-14 at the half and made a 22-6 run in the third quarter.

Bethany Herrel led 3-6 Goessel with six points.

Goessel plays Macksville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairfield Lady Falcon Invitational.

Moundridge is 9-1 and plays Thursday at the Haven Invitational.

MOUNDRIDGE (9-1) — Er.Durst 7 (1) 2-3 2, 19; Al.Durst 0 0-0 3, 0; Em.Durst 3 0-0 3, 6; Ki.Elmore 2 2-2 3, 6; Wedel 0 0-0 0, 0; Kaufman 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Au.Durst 0 0-0 1, 0; Logue 1 0-0 0, 2; Ke.Elmore 2 0-0 2, 4; Eichelberger 5 0-0 2, 10; Blough 3 0-3 1, 6; TOTALS 23 (2) 4-8 18, 56.

GOESSEL (3-6) — Spurin 0 0-0 1, 0; Sawyer 0 2-5 0, 2; Griffin 1 0-0 0, 2; Schmucker 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Hoopes 0 0-0 0, 0; Guhr 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Herrel 2 2-5 2, 6; Lowrance 0 1-2 1, 1; Lehrman 2 0-0 3, 4; Zogleman 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 6 (2) 5-12 12, 23.

Moundridge;12;18;22;4;—;56

Goessel;7;7;6;3;—;23

GIRLS

Remington 40, Republic County 29

Eureka 47, Hesston 33

BOYS

Republic County 52, Remington 46 2OT

Hesston 66, Eureka 28

HESSTON — After a more than 2 1/2-month delay to the start of the season, the Hesston College women’s basketball team finally got things underway, falling to the Tabor College junior varsity 50-36 Wednesday in Hesston.

The Larks trailed 27-14 at the half.

Allie Osterman led Tabor with 14 points.

Destiny Kessay led Hesston with nine points. Sydney Bontrager had had 18 rebounds.

Hesston hosts the Sterling College at 5 p.m. Monday at Yost Center.

JUCO MEN

Hesston Col. 66, Nationwide Prep 57

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team opened the season with a 66-57 win over Nationwide Prep Academy Wednesday in Hesston.

Hesston led 38-25 at the half.

Juwuan Clifton led Hesston with 17 points. Elijah Smith scored 16 and Langston Flowers scored 15.

Jalen Dial led Sunrise with 18 points, followed by Mike Whitmore with 15 points.

Hesston hosts Sterling at 7 p.m. Monday.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com