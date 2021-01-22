Sports briefs

1. Dane Lawrence, Ken Lieske, Ron Jones, Dennis Carter -6.

2. Ron Bogle, Sam Griffen, Wally Anderson, Leo Griffith, Jose Ramos -3.

3. Dewayne Morgan, Carvin Thiessen, Will Besore, Roman Mannibach -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — Carvin Thiessen. LONGEST PUTT — Dane Lawrence.

Next play — Jan. 26.

Below is the schedule for the upcoming Newton Invitational girls’ basketball tournament:

Wednesday

5 p.m. Andover Central vs. Bishop Carroll

7 p.m. Newton vs. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel

Friday

3 p.m. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel vs. Topeka High

5 p.m. Newton vs. Andover Central

Saturday

3 p.m. Andover Central vs. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel

5 p.m. Newton vs. Bishop Carroll

The Newton High School boys’ basketball team will play in the seventh-place game of the Salina Invitational Tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lakewood Middle School in Salina.

Newton lost in the first round of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions.

The Railers will look to schedule another game,

Newton will host Salina South at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Newton boys’ and girls’ games against Campus, scheduled in December have been moved to Feb. 13. The games scheduled for Feb. 26 against Maize will be played Feb. 20.

The Newton wrestling dual meet against Maize has been moved to Jan. 28 at Ravenscroft Gym.

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team signed former NHL forward John Albert.

A nine-year pro from Ohio State, Albert was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers (now the Winnipeg Jets) in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL draft.

He played nine games for Winnipeg in the 2013-14 season, scoring a goal.

He also played for St. John’s, Manitoba, Hershey and Hartford of the American Hockey League.

He played a season with Karpat of the Finland SM-Liiga.

Last season, he played 44 games with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL, scoring eight goals with 21 assists.

Wichita Thunder defenseman Vincent Desharnais has been recalled by Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

A second-year pro, Desharnais has four assists in six games.

Thursday’s game against the Allen Americans has been postponed until 4:05 p.m. March 7. Wichita will host Indy at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

PARK CITY — LFA will hold a mixed martial arts card at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hartman Arena.

The featured bouts will be middleweights (185 pounds) Josh Fremd (6-1) against Bruno Oliveira (8-2) and lightweights (155 pounds) J.J. Okanovich (7-1) against Lucas Clay (6-1).

Other matches include bantamweights (135 pounds) Richard Palencia (7-0) against Jeimeson Saudino (9-6), lightweights Kyle Frost (4-0) against Austin Clem (4-1), light-heavyweights (205 pounds) Joshua Silveira (3-0) against Matt Paul (3-2) and light-heavyweights Zac Pauga (1-0) against James Ashby Thomas (1-0).

On the preliminary card, middleweights Dan Olajiga (0-0) against Obinwa Ikebunna (1-0) and flyweights (125 pounds) Marisa Chavez (0-0) against Marisol Ruelas (1-2).

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Hartman Arena box office.

According to the release, “Reserved pod seating has been implemented in our venue to help maintain social distancing at each event. Pods must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided. Tickets in a pod may not be sold or transferred to anyone other than family or trusted acquaintances who have chosen to attend the event together. Sitting in any seat outside your pod is not permitted. All pods are subject to availability.”