Railer girls fall to Derby

The Kansan

DERBY — The Newton High School girls’ basketball team fell to Derby 54-22 Tuesday in AV-CTL I play in Derby.

Newton trailed 16-2 after the first quarter, 34-7 at the half and 50-13 after three quarters. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

Derby, 7-1, was led by Addy Brown with 20 points. Maryn Archer scored 11 points.

Freshman Abigail Koontz led the Railers with six points.

Newton is 0-7, 0-3 in league play, and played Friday at Maize South. Newton opens the Newton Invitational Tournament Wednesday.

NEWTON (0-7, 0-3 AV-CTL I) — Valle-Ponds 0 0-2 0, 0; Zenner 0 (1) 2-4 0, 5; Seidl 0 0-0 0, 0; Loewen 2 0-0 1, 4; Antonowich 1 0-0 1, 2; Koontz 2 2-5 1, 6; Hendrickson 0 0-0 1, 0; Edwards 0 0-0 3, 0; Anderson 2 1-2 1, 5; Blaylock 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (1) 5-13 8, 22.

DERBY (7-1, 4-1 AV-CTL I) — Hopson 0 0-0 2, 0; Yager 0 0-0 1, 0; Kneel 0 0-2 0, 0; Archer 5 1-1 2, 11; Moon 0 0-0 3, 0; Wilson 0 0-0 0, 0; Schomp 1 0-0 0, 2; White 1 0-0 0, 2; Roland 2 0-0 0, 4; Brown 8 (1) 1-3 0, 20; Cabbins 2 (1) 0-0 2, 8; Boettjer 1 (2) 0-0 0, 8; TOTALS 20 (4) 2-6 13,

Newton;2;5;6;7;—;22

Derby;16;18;16;4;—;54

CANTON — The Moundridge Wildcat boys survived a second-half comeback with a 59-58 overtime win over the Sedgwick Cardinals Thursday in the semifinals of the Canton-Galva Invitational in Canton.

Moundridge took a 30-20 lead at the half and 39-31 lead after three quarters. Sedgwick used a 21-13 fourth quarter to force overtime.

“(We) led pretty much most of the game and gave up back-to-back threes with three minutes left in the game and then had to tie the game with nine seconds left,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Sedgwick had a shot and an offensive rebound to win it but rimmed off so we went OT. Battled some foul trouble tonight. Joseph Schrag came off the bench and played some big minutes for us although it doesn't show up in the stat line. Gave up way too many offensive rebounds. That can't happen and it really disappoints me. We have got to make that priority. Had to be resilient again tonight. Proud of the progress these guys are making.”

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 30 points. Unruh added 14.

Lance Hoffsommer led Sedgwick with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Nolan Crumrine scored 19 points.

Moundridge played Friday in the finals, while Sedgwick played for third place.

MOUNDRIDGE () — Kaufman 10-23 9-10 30, Unruh 5-6 3-5 14, Schlosser 3-3 1-1 7, Churchill 2-4 0-0 5, Wedel 1-3 1-2 3, Schrag 0-0 0-0 0, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21-39 14-18 59.

SEDGWICK () — Hoffsommer 7-14 5-5 20, Crumrine 4-9 7-8 19, Tikkman 3-8 1-1 7, Stucky 2-5 0-0 5, Culp 1-3 3-4 5, Burns 1-6 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Huebert 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 18-47 16-18 58.

Moundridge;13;17;9;13;7;—;59

Sedgwick;12;8;11;21;6;—;58

Total fouls — Mdg. 18, Sed. 18. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — Mdg.: Unruh. 3-point shooting — Mdg. 3-11 (Kaufman 1-6, Unruh 1-1, Churchill 1-3, Wedel 0-1), Sed. 6-17 (Hoffsommer 1-5, Crumrine 4-8, Stucky 1-3). Rebounds — Mdg. 20 (Schlosser 5), Sed. 25 (Hoffsommer 11). Assists — Mdg. 11 (Kaufman 4, Unruh 4), Sed. 14 (Crumrine 4). Turnovers — Mdg. 11 (Unruh 5), Sed. 14 (Tillman 4). Blocked shots — Mdg. 1 (Churchill 1), Sed. 0. Steals — Mdg. 5 (Unruh 2, Schlosser 2), Sed. 2 (Crumrine 1, Tillman 1).

BURRTON — The Goessel Bluebirds fell to Hutchinson Central Christian 52-41 Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Burrton Invitational.

Goessel trailed 28-14 at the half.

Adre Ibarra led 2-5 Central Christian with 28 points. Dawson Urwiller scored 10.

Skyler Wuest and Eddie Gaeddert led the 6-5 Bluebirds with 11 points each. Nate Zogleman scored 10.

The Cougars played Pretty Prairie Friday for fifth place. Goessel moved to the seventh-place game against Burrton.

GOESSEL (6-5) — Zogleman 3 (1) 1-2 1, 10; Smith 0 0-0 2, 0; Burkholder 0 0-0 1, 0; Wiens 1 0-0 2, 2; J.Schrag 1 0-0 0, 2; Wuest 4 (1) 0-0 2, 11; Duerksen 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Gaeddert 4 3-5 1, 11; Stutzman 0 0-1 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (3) 4-9 12, 41.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (2-5) — C.Yoder 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Urwiller 3 4-5 1, 10; Losew 3 2-4 2, 8; E.Ibarra 0 1-2 1, 1; A.Ibarra 9 (2) 2-2 3, 26; Weis 0 0-0 0, 0; Lambert 0 0-0 0, 0; Hamby 0 0-0 1, 0; Yoder 1 0-0 3, 2; TOTALS 17 (3) 9-13 11, 52.

Goessel;6;8;5;22;—;41

H.Cent.Chr.;4;24;16;12;—;52

Little River 56, Inman 41

INMAN (4-7) — Doerksen 5, Johnson 4, Konrade 3, Brunk 10, Blank 1, Heckel 13, Carter 3, Thiessen 2.

LITTLE RIVER (10-0) — Rolfs 13, Lafferty 8, Stephens 4, Garrison 29, Konen 2.

Inman;16;9;10;6;—;41

Little Rv.;16;11;11;18;—;56

WINFIELD (1-8) — Harper 5, Acosta 5, Beckwith 3, George 12, Yingling 12, Thiel 3.

ANDALE (2-6) — Winter 4, Nemechek 12, Seiler 1, Spexarth 19, Reichenberger 18, Kerschen 1.

Winfield;13;6;6;15;—;40

Andale;8;14;15;18;—;55