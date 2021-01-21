Bethel winning streak ends at Southwestern

WINFIELD — A 10-game winning streak came to an end for the Bethel College men’s basketball team, falling to Southwestern 86-76 Wednesday in KCAC play in Winfield.

The Threshers were held to 35.3 percent shooting in the game (24 of 68), 25.9 percent in the first half (seven of 27). Southwestern hit 47.3 percent from the field (26 of 55), 18 of 32 in the second half. Bethel was outscored 26-21 from the free throw line in a game that featured 32 fouls against the Threshers and 24 fouls against the Moundbuilders.

Bethel led 22-19 with 3:27 left in the first half, but gave up a 10-3 to trail 29-25 at the half.

Tied 55-55 with 8:15 remaining, Southwestern went on an 8-3 run. The Moundbuilders led by as many as 12 in the remaining time. Bethel got no closer than six points after that.

Steele Gaston-Chapman led Southwestern with 24 points. Cooper Pierce scored 17 points. Braylon Steen and Zhahidi Robinson each scored 10 points. Troy Baker had 12 rebounds.

Jaylon Scott scored 25 points with 17 rebounds to lead Bethel.

Southwestern is 10-6, 6-4 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 11-4, 11-3 in KCAC play. The Threshers host Friends at 7 p.m. Saturday. Bethel downed Friends 73-63 Dec. 7 in Wichita.

BETHEL (11-4, 11-3 KCAC) — Harper Jonas 1-7 3-3 6, Bryant Mocaby 3-7 0-0 8, Nick Bonner 2-6 2-2 8, Adam Gouro 0-0 0-0 0, Jaylon Scott 8-21 9-12 25, Jalyn Todd 2-3 4-6 8, Clifford Byrd II 4-9 1-1 9, Jordan Neely 2-6 0-0 6, Miki Zewge 0-0 0-0 0, Tavaughn Flowers 2-9 2-4 6. TOTALS 24-68 21-28 76.

SOUTHWESTERN (10-6, 6-4 KCAC) — Jake Haertl 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Pierce 5-9 4-8 17, Steele Gaston-Chapman 8-16 7-11 24, Noah Webster 2-2 4-4 9, Tony Kinser 1-2 0-0 2, Troy Baker 2-5 5-8 9, Quintin Wallace 2-3 1-2 5, Braylon Steen 4-7 0-1 10, Zhahidi Robinson 2-10 5-5 10. TOTALS 26-55 26-39 86.

Bethel;25;51;—;76

S-western;29;57;—;86

Total fouls — BC 32, SC 24. Technical fouls — BC: Flowers 2:52-2h. SC: Baker 1:21-2h. Fouled out — BC: Byrd II, Bonner. 3-point shooting — BC 7-24 (Jonas 1-3, Mocaby 2-4, Bonner 2-4, Scott 0-5, Byrd II 0-1, Neely 2-6, Flowers 0-1), SC 8-17 (Pierce 3-6, Gaston-Chapman 1-2, Webster 1-1, Baker 0-2, Steen 2-3, Robinson 1-3). Rebounds — BC 40 (Scott 17), SC 41 (Baker 12). Assists — BC 9 (Scott 4, Flowers 4), SC 11 (Baker 5). Turnovers — BC 12 (Mocaby 3), SC 13 (Robinson 7). Blocked shots — BC 3 (Gouro 3), SC 5 (Baker 3). Steals — BC 8 (Byrd II 3), SC 2 (Baker 1, Robinson 1).

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com