Sports briefs

WICHITA — The Bethel College men’s track team swept Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the week award.

Mauro Arancibia Campos was named track athlete of the week, while Austin Cheatham was named field athlete of the week.

Campos, a senior from Talca Maule, Chile, made his debut Saturday at the Mel Tjeerdsma Classic at Northwest Missouri State in Maryville. He placed sixth in the one-mile run in 4:27.49 and 10th in the 3,000-meter run. His mile time was the best among NAIA runners in the meet and the top time in the KCAC this season.

His 3,000-meter time is a school record and seventh in the NAIA this season.

Cheatham won the shot put at 15.81 meters (51-10 1/2), the top mark in the KCAC this season and seventh nationally. Cheatham takes the award for the second straight week.

Bethel’s results from the meet are listed below:

WOMEN

200-m. dash — 32. Grame 30.06.

400-m. dash — 14. Grame 1:06.74.

800-m. run — 12. Robinette 2:40.42, 13. Graber 2:41.79.

Mile run — 9. Graber 5:54.28, 11. Robinette 6:07.47.

4x400-m. relay — 10. Bethe. A (Graber, Meyer, Robinette, Grame) 4:36.38.

Shot put — 14. Corley 8.96 m. (29-4 3/4).

Weight throw — 8. Corley 12.66 m. (41-6 1/2).

MEN

60-m. dash — 22. Brewer 7.16, 25. Juarez 7.23, 26. Schumpert-Street 7.23.

200-m. dash — 6. Brewer 22.11, 28. Juarez 22.98, 40. Schumpert-Street 23.69, 55. DePriest 24.74, 56. Slater 24.78.

400-m. dash — 26. Slater 55.29, 28. DePriest 56.87.

800-m. run — 21. Magana 2:07.36, 28. Morgan 2:13.04, 30. Funk 2:13.04, 32. Yang 2:19.63, 33. Crager 2:19.85.

Mile run — 6. Campos 4:27.49, 25. Morgan 4:57.44, 26. Funk 4:59.58, 29. Yang 5:02.59, 30. Crager 5:16.59.

3,000-m. run — 10. Campos 9:33.08.

4x400-m. relay — 13. Bethel A (Brewer, Magana, Slater, Morgan) 3:40.78, 17. Bethel B (Yang, Funk, Campos, DePriest) 4:09.61.

High jump — 7. Magana 1.76 m. (5-9 1/4).

Long jump — 14. DePriest 5.74 m. (18-10).

Shot put — 1. Cheatham 15.81 m. (51-10 1/2).

WICHITA — Bethel College basketball players Kendall Michalski and Abby Schmidt were named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Players of the Week for the week ending Sunday.

Michalski, a 5-foot-6 junior from Topeka, was named offensive player of the week. In two games, both BC wins, Michalski score 44 points with 10 rebounds, five assists and a steal. It was the first time Michalski has been honored this season.

Schmidt, a 6-3 senior from Newton, scored 40 points with 27 rebounds, one assist, five blocked shots and two steals.

She held last week’s NAIA national player of the week, Brittany Roberts of McPherson, to nine points and 12 shots.

It was the third time this season, Schmidt took KCAC honors.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics have made changes to the NAIA men’s and women’s basketball tournament for this March.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, both the men’s and women’s field have been reduced to 48 teams from 64.

The opening rounds have been changed from 16, four-team tournaments to eight, six team tournaments.

The opening rounds will be played in three-team pods. The top seed will receive a bye, while the second and third seeds will play each other and the winner will meet the top seed for the right to advance to the national site.

Regional sites will remain at Wichita (Garvey Center), Park City (Hartman Arena), Omaha, Neb., and Alexandria, La.

The women’s national tournament will be at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The men’s tournament will be at Memorial Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

The NAIA also moved the indoor track and field championships from Brookings, S.D., to Yankton, S.D.

The swimming and diving championships have been moved to two weekends. The women will be March 3 to 6. The men will be March 10 to 13.

PARK CITY — The schedule has been set for this weekend’s Heartland Invitational indoor soccer games at Hartman Arena.

At 7:05 p.m. Friday, the Wichita Wings will host the Colorado Inferno. At 7:05 p.m. Saturday, the Wings will host the Amarillo Bombers.

At 3:05 p.m. Sunday, the Wings will host the Omaha Kings of MASL3.

All of the games will count in the MASL2 standings.

Tickets are available at the Hartman Arena box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.