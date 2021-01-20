Railer boys struggle at Eisenhower

GODDARD — An 18-5 run for the Goddard Eisenhower boys’ basketball team in the final four minutes of the first half spelled doom for Newton Railers Tuesday night in a 71-47 Tiger win in Goddard.

The game was a quarterfinal clash of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions. Goddard will play in the semifinals in Dodge City.

“They shot the ball really well,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “You have to give credit to Eisenhower. They played really well. They came to play and we didn’t. We didn’t handle success too well from Saturday. Our practice was pretty good yesterday, but you could tell, today, we just didn’t have much of an edge. We didn’t have that hunger, that desire. They really got us. They really got us with their Nick Hogan with 22 points, David Brogan with 16 points, Cade Friend with 10 points and Cody Houser with 10 points.

Newton was led by Dylan Petz with 18 points and Jaxon Brackeen with 13.

The Railers missed their first seven shots of the game, trailing 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Newton hit a couple threes early in the second quarter to get within one, but Eisenhower replied with an 8-0 run. Newton trailed 34-21 at the half.

Eisenhower put the game away with a 23-8 third quarter. Eisenhower outscored Newton 8-2 to start the fourth quarter, most of which was played with a running clock. The Railers came back and won the quarter 18-14.

The Railers fall to 1-6. Newton’s next game has yet to be determined.

“We have to regroup,” Preston said. “We have to get back to practice. We have to get back to doing what we’ve been doing well.”

NEWTON (1-6) — Ruth 0 0-0 3, 0; Brackeen 3 (2) 1-1 0, 13; Petz 3 (4) 0-0 1, 18; Anderson 0 0-0 0, 0; Dorrell 0 2-2 0, 2; Slechta 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Carr 0 (1) 1-2 1, 4; Mills 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Edwards 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 8 (9) 4-5 10, 47.

GODDARD EISENHOWER (3-6) — Roth 0 0-0 3, 0; Russell 0 2-2 0, 2; Conyers 0 0-0 1, 0; Houser 4 2-2 0, 10; McCarty 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Rush 1 0-0 0, 2; Brogan 6 (1) 1-1 1, 16; Friend 2 (2) 0-0 1, 10; Hogan 7 (2) 2-2 0, 22; George 1 0-0 1, 2; Dameron 2 0-0 2, 4; Omli 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 23 (6) 7-7 9, 71.

Newton;6;15;8;18;—;47

G.Eisenhower;10;24;23;14;—;71

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com